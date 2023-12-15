Peter70x7

Kamala, Where is Jonah Rief? ... after (il)legally kidnapped from his mother via clown circus kangaroo court and trafficked out of CA to…
Two weeks later, Jonah appeared naked in photos on Facebook and disappeared into Luciferian Black Market Adoption.
  
7
Medical Freedom Malfunction FLCCC Friendly Fire
From the deadly propaganda of "You're not a horse" to the cyanide lie still being told 50 years later... Come, hear the truth on Oct 8, 2024.
  
2

September 2024

The aSINinity
Woe to the "useful idiot," to those going with the flow in the flood of obstinate stupidity
  
PRAYER TO BREAK ALL CURSES
Witches on Switches, Programmed Mind-Control from Alter to Altar
  
July 2024

The Statue of Lucifer in Mystery Babylon
"And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light."
  
2

March 2024

LAST CALL to Repent from Ishtar Sunday
Come out of her... the fallen angel demon goddess Ishtar-Ashtoreth-Semiramis
  
2
LuciPfizer's Venomous Turbo Cancer & Lesser Magic Cast from the Altar of NFL Stupor Baal LVIII
"Pour Out all your Treasure into the Kingdom" and "Drain the Science Swamp!"
  
13

February 2024

January 2024

Foster Coulson said "I could care less..."
...About his DEI Deception in the Medical Freedom MALFUNCTION Movement
  
4
BEHOLD! JESUS WAS 37 AT THE CROSS!
Wisdom's Foundational Number 37 is Perfection

December 2023

Medical Freedom MALFUNCTION continued
A Letter to Paul Alexander
  
Medical Freedom MALFUNCTION
The Wellness Company and Child Sex Trafficking
  
4
