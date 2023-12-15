Peter70x7
Kamala, Where is Jonah Rief? ... after (il)legally kidnapped from his mother via clown circus kangaroo court and trafficked out of CA to…
Two weeks later, Jonah appeared naked in photos on Facebook and disappeared into Luciferian Black Market Adoption.
18 hrs ago
•
Peter70x7
29
Medical Freedom Malfunction FLCCC Friendly Fire
From the deadly propaganda of "You're not a horse" to the cyanide lie still being told 50 years later... Come, hear the truth on Oct 8, 2024.
Oct 2
•
Peter70x7
8
September 2024
The aSINinity
Woe to the "useful idiot," to those going with the flow in the flood of obstinate stupidity
Sep 30
•
Peter70x7
3
PRAYER TO BREAK ALL CURSES
Witches on Switches, Programmed Mind-Control from Alter to Altar
Sep 13
•
Peter70x7
7
July 2024
The Statue of Lucifer in Mystery Babylon
"And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light."
Jul 5
•
Peter70x7
8
March 2024
LAST CALL to Repent from Ishtar Sunday
Come out of her... the fallen angel demon goddess Ishtar-Ashtoreth-Semiramis
Mar 29
•
Peter70x7
6
LuciPfizer's Venomous Turbo Cancer & Lesser Magic Cast from the Altar of NFL Stupor Baal LVIII
"Pour Out all your Treasure into the Kingdom" and "Drain the Science Swamp!"
Mar 8
•
Peter70x7
12
February 2024
NFL Stupor Baal LVIII
Diversion, Exclusivity & Indoctrination (DEI) Ushering in a GLAAD Celebration to Sin City on the Witch's Spellbound Boy Toy of Pestilence
Feb 7
•
Peter70x7
8
January 2024
Foster Coulson said "I could care less..."
...About his DEI Deception in the Medical Freedom MALFUNCTION Movement
Jan 30
•
Peter70x7
6
BEHOLD! JESUS WAS 37 AT THE CROSS!
Wisdom's Foundational Number 37 is Perfection
Jan 3
6
December 2023
Medical Freedom MALFUNCTION continued
A Letter to Paul Alexander
Dec 15, 2023
•
Peter70x7
7
Medical Freedom MALFUNCTION
The Wellness Company and Child Sex Trafficking
Dec 11, 2023
•
Peter70x7
23
