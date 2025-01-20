Thank you brother and servant of the Most High God, Jeff Shepherd of ‘Right on Radio’ for your endurance, wisdom, and inspiration.

Jeff featured the highly articulate, late Tom Horn, whom had amazing things to say about the 2025 inauguration. Watch immediately… WOW, had he known the inauguration would be moved inside to the warm womb!

Unfortunately, the Cyrus of Isaiah 45 is no more… instead a two-headed bird named 47 has an all-seeing eye on the Harlot.

47 Come down, and sit in the dust, O virgin daughter of Babylon, sit on the ground: there is no throne, O daughter of the Chaldeans: for thou shalt no more be called tender and delicate. Take the millstones, and grind meal: uncover thy locks, make bare the leg, uncover the thigh, pass over the rivers. Thy nakedness shall be uncovered, yea, thy shame shall be seen: I will take vengeance, and I will not meet thee as a man. As for our redeemer, the Lord of hosts is his name, the Holy One of Israel. Sit thou silent, and get thee into darkness, O daughter of the Chaldeans: for thou shalt no more be called, The lady of kingdoms. I was wroth with my people, I have polluted mine inheritance, and given them into thine hand: thou didst shew them no mercy; upon the ancient hast thou very heavily laid thy yoke. And thou saidst, I shall be a lady for ever: so that thou didst not lay these things to thy heart, neither didst remember the latter end of it. Therefore hear now this, thou that art given to pleasures, that dwellest carelessly, that sayest in thine heart, I am, and none else beside me; I shall not sit as a widow, neither shall I know the loss of children: But these two things shall come to thee in a moment in one day, the loss of children, and widowhood: they shall come upon thee in their perfection for the multitude of thy sorceries, and for the great abundance of thine enchantments. For thou hast trusted in thy wickedness: thou hast said, None seeth me. Thy wisdom and thy knowledge, it hath perverted thee; and thou hast said in thine heart, I am, and none else beside me. Therefore shall evil come upon thee; thou shalt not know from whence it riseth: and mischief shall fall upon thee; thou shalt not be able to put it off: and desolation shall come upon thee suddenly, which thou shalt not know. Stand now with thine enchantments, and with the multitude of thy sorceries, wherein thou hast laboured from thy youth; if so be thou shalt be able to profit, if so be thou mayest prevail. Thou art wearied in the multitude of thy counsels. Let now the astrologers, the stargazers, the monthly prognosticators, stand up, and save thee from these things that shall come upon thee. Behold, they shall be as stubble; the fire shall burn them; they shall not deliver themselves from the power of the flame: there shall not be a coal to warm at, nor fire to sit before it. Thus shall they be unto thee with whom thou hast laboured, even thy merchants, from thy youth: they shall wander every one to his quarter; none shall save thee. Isaiah 47 KJV

Thank you brothers and servants of the Most High God, David Carrico and Jon Pounders, of NYSTV and The Midnight Ride. Pound it!!!

Greenland + Canada 51 + Panama + Gulf of America + No Vote Anymore = king of Zone 1. Well, it certainly connects to this filth…

Oh, and DEFINITELY THIS…

…and ABSOLUTELY THIS!

So when you have come to the end of your rope and realize there is nothing left to do, or “save,” other than “FREE THE CAPTIVES,” then please by all means we can use your help to bringing Jonah (and all the stolen) home and escorting the slithering bloodthirsty satanic globalists to their eternal destination…in the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth!

Go and say to the Watchers of heaven, for whom you have come to intercede: ‘You should intercede for men, and not men for you.” Enoch 15:2

“And at the death of the giants, spirits will go out and shall destroy without incurring judgment, coming from their bodies their flesh shall be destroyed until the day of the consummation , the great judgment in which the age shall be consummated, over the Watchers and the godless, and shall be wholly consummated.” And now as to the Watchers who have sent you to intercede for them, who had been in heaven before, (Say to them): “You were in heaven, but all the mysteries of heaven had not been revealed to you, and you knew worthless ones, and these in the hardness of your hearts you have made known unto the women, and through these mysteries women and men work much evil on earth.” Say to them therefore: “You have no peace.” Enoch 16

“Blessed be my Lord, the Lord of Righteousness, who rules forever.”

Wield the Sword for the King of Glory ~ Hallelujah & BLESSINGS! Peter

"A period of seventy sets of seven has been decreed for your people and your holy city to finish their rebellion, to put an end to their sin, to atone for their guilt, to bring in everlasting righteousness, to confirm the prophetic vision, and to anoint the Most Holy Place." Daniel 9:24 NLT "Then came Peter to him, and said, ‘Lord, how oft shall my brother sin against me, and I forgive him? till seven times?’ Jesus saith unto him, “I say not unto thee, Until seven times: but, Until seventy times seven." Matthew 18:21-22 KJV

https://t.me/LordofHeavensArmies