What will it take for men to expose and stand against the perpeTRAITORS of heinous Satanic Ritual Abuse including the documented kidnapping and SODOMY suffered by Jonah Rief and many other “little ones” at the cackling of the Jezebel high priestess witch?

Remember the days of ‘Dallas’ when the question on the lips of the entire nation, or world, was “Who Shot JR?” Press the flesh and ask, “WHO TRAFFICKED JR?”

On this Election Day November 5, it will be exactly 12 years to the day since Jonah’s mother, Tammy Rief, last saw her son. Kamala Harris was then the DA in CA, and a few months later, Jonah was trafficked out of CA to Australia via insanely corrupt court proceedings. Jonah is soon to turn 16 and is still CAPTIVE to elite Luciferians.

Need I explain one iota of what pizza and dogs represent? The willfully blind will never know.

For simpletons turn away from me—to death. Fools are destroyed by their own complacency. Proverbs 1:32 NLT

Speaking to the men, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY made your right arm to serve Him and to protect His ‘little ones!’ Complacency is dragging you to the grave, three hours at a time. Be honest, what is in thine right hand?

Who is Tammy Rief?

Tammy and Jonah Rief

A woman births a child but does not marry. A man files for custody. He is not the father but instead a CIA ass[et]. This bewildering story for the ages with its hoards of demons is still unfolding. LISTEN to a highly articulate Tammy relate what happened in this 3-part Oct 2020 interview:

“Remember Sarah Connor in the first Terminator movie? She was a helpless waitress with no clue what was happening to her as the mother she was to become. Then came Terminator 2 where Sarah Connor, filled with acquired knowledge and determination, transformed into a badass in army fatigues understanding the dire urgency and the cost involved to resist the enemy… a mother to mankind’s survival. Now you know what happened to Tammy Rief as it relates to hierarchical bloodline SRA child sex trafficking.” ~ Anti-Trafficking Ring Buster and Confidant

Tammy, in reality, has become a “mother” to many sex trafficked survivors. While she will never give up on freeing Jonah, she unselfishly pours into a myriad of trafficking cases to her own financial detriment. This hero’s heart is made of gold and she is clothed in authentic lovingkindness!

Arrows continue to fly in her direction. Evil no longer hides and people like Kamala Harris have given themselves over to the Father of Lies. How Tammy is still standing and fighting for Justice and the Truth all these years later can only be of the LORD… holding firm to her shield of FAITH in Jesus Christ!

“Have not I commanded thee? Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee whithersoever thou goest.” Joshua 1:9 KJV

To the MANY infilTRAITOR witches and backsliders, mind-controlled or handlers, lovers of Mammon and the mirror, betrayers who slithered along side Tammy with lies of superficiality secretly thwarting her efforts to rescue Jonah, platforming and profiteering on notoriety while deceptively steering her down the road to indentured servitude; bought off for 30 pieces of silver by the spirit of manipulation and domination, the LORD REBUKE YOU IN THE NAME OF JESUS CHRIST!!!

You best run, O prisoner of Lucifer, to the Gate in the lateness of the hour! REPENT as I invite all warriors to pray and break off the chains of spiritual blindness with the PRAYER TO BREAK ALL CURSES and to SET THE CAPTIVES FREE!

In prior posts, I have called for the Sons of Issachar, men of material means who SHOULD understand the times and know what ought to be done, to pour their treasure into the Kingdom while they still can… and WITHOUT A TAX RECEIPT.

Tammy Rief is in a fight like no other. The enemy long ago bankrupted her in lawfare while causing economic hemorrhaging to also exhaust the financial resources of her embattled and supporting parents, Jonah’s grandparents.

Frustratingly, people just don’t get it. Tammy was forced for years to live in the shadows because of a spiritual wickedness that relentlessly came against her… and it continues to this very day!

Who shall deny that the vast majority of men have been culturally emasculated and eviscerated. They don’t disagree and they simply don’t care. Hence, they are ill prepared to be defenders of anything, let alone “little ones,” and prefer to go their own way holding tightly to their idolatry.

Better than two years ago, Tammy established “Isaiah 61 Ministries” as her God-assigned mission to free the captives and heal the brokenhearted. She has not had the help, resources, or stability to develop a website or fundraising platform. I declare this Substack shall commit 100% of its proceeds to Isaiah 61 Ministries.

As much as money is truly needed, that is not the primary ask of this post.

Instead, will you press to ask, “KAMALA, WHERE IS JONAH RIEF?” and…

SAVE THE BABIES and FREE JONAH RIEF along with all the captive CHILDREN in the name of Jesus Christ, Yeshua Ha’Mashiach, Messiah, Lord and Savior!

MAKE MA DAY O King of Glory ~ Hallelujah & BLESSINGS! Peter

"A period of seventy sets of seven has been decreed for your people and your holy city to finish their rebellion, to put an end to their sin, to atone for their guilt, to bring in everlasting righteousness, to confirm the prophetic vision, and to anoint the Most Holy Place." Daniel 9:24 NLT "Then came Peter to him, and said, ‘Lord, how oft shall my brother sin against me, and I forgive him? till seven times?’ Jesus saith unto him, “I say not unto thee, Until seven times: but, Until seventy times seven." Matthew 18:21-22 KJV

