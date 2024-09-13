PRAISE LORD THY GOD ALMIGHTY!…

“Him that dieth of Ahab in the city the dogs shall eat; and him that dieth in the field shall the fowls of the air eat. But there was none like unto Ahab, which did sell himself to work wickedness in the sight of the Lord, whom Jezebel his wife stirred up.” 1 Kings 21:24-25 KJV

Our Everlasting Father works in such amazing and mysterious and perfect ways. Over a month ago, I was filled with an urgency in my flesh to share the following powerful prayer but Holy Spirit would have me tarry in deep contemplation and introspection. He wastes nothing. (Apparently not even Friday the 13th as I came to ponder the day upon publication).

Amidst my meditation, this warring violin prepared my way… play if you may.

Incontrovertible authority. I heard the audible command, “You Will Be Restored.” I believed. I rejoiced! It was DONE! It is my testimony. Born again…in the twinkling of an eye.

It was March of 2020, the onset of the demonic plandemic democide. Soon thereafter, I memorized Psalm 91 and prayed often to the LORD of Heaven’s Armies for an equipping in spiritual warfare. Resonate with the frequency of the violin strings, hear the whisper, “IN THAT DAY” … a knowing.

What did you know then of which you know nothing about now? What do you know now you knew not then? O Come, ye men who cup your hands.

It is written, “LIFE AND DEATH ARE IN THE POWER OF THE TONGUE!” Raise thy Sword! Raise thy Shield! For the LOVE of God and His CHILDREN, raise thy voice and shake the Gates of Hell with this PRAYER TO BREAK ALL CURSES!

It is with great joy and admiration, I share with you an obedient and fearless frontline ministry led by an ANOINTED brother, FIERCE warrior, and SERVANT of the MOST HIGH GOD, REVELATIONS OF JESUS CHRIST.

Speak the following in agreement, SHARE IT, make it your own, and MAKE THE HOLY ONE KNOWN!

BEHOLD, a mighty and marvelous weapon of spiritual warfare made manifest through experience and knowledge and wisdom. I give thanks to the LORD of Glory and his intrepid servants for this wondrous dispelling and uttermost dismantling of witchcraft.

SIN-ominous with the occult practitioner, I spotlight the witch doctor. For the purpose of this post, “witch” is broadly applied to cover the gamut of cursing perpetrators and divisive ministry infiltrators who serve the Father of Lies.

“And then shall that Wicked be revealed, whom the Lord shall consume with the spirit of his mouth, and shall destroy with the brightness of his coming: Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders, And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved. And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie: That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness.” 2 Thessalonians 2:8-12 KJV

In the lateness of the hour, a compassion I never knew has pierced my heart. Soldiers advance! Intercede and pray for these deluded web weavers and the innocent CHILDREN they ensnare, sell, and sacrifice to demons. O Come, ye men who understand how to find your life. MY GOD! MY GOD! Darkness comprehends it not.

ABBA Father! Ancient of Days! I assert thy voice as COGSITLOHAH (Co-see-lo-ha) and heir to the MOST HIGH GOD. I stand firm on the Rock! I pray and fast in supplication for the annihilation of Lucifer’s stranglehold over the souls of witches and warlocks, binding up contumelious tongues of vitriol and secret slander, obliterating oppressive spirits of manipulation and domination, vomiting out demons from mind-controlled prisoners, bending knees in wholehearted repentance with supernatural renewing of minds to be born again, and in the mighty name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth, inflaming men to vehemently lay down their lives and livelihood to stand between CHILDREN and…

the Luciferian ‘bloodline’ families who run the world

child sacrifice rituals, cannibalism, adrenochrome, and baby factories

govt-sponsored Satanic Ritual Abuse (SRA) and torture-based mind-control programming (ie. force a child to kill another child)

govt-sponsored (il)legal kidnapping (Kamala, Where is Jonah Rief?)

govt-sponsored child sex trafficking, slavery, and organ harvesting

govt-sponsored pedophilia and Baphomet trans-madness

govt-sponsored medical kidnapping, homicide, and suicide

govt-sponsored genitalia mutilation, puberty blocking, and gender confusion

govt-sponsored education + DEI aka diversion-exclusion-indoctrination

govt-sponsored abortion and post-birth murder

govt-sponsored venom and darts of pestilence per the medical industrial complex hidden in plain sight by the LuciPfizerian psychopathic AI transhumanism globalist NWO-UN-WHO-WEF-Vatican serpents.

govt-sponsored migrant “peacekeeper” gang invasion

govt-sponsored media, social media, propaganda, and censorship

govt-sponsored wars, coups, arms and drug trafficking

LUCIFER IS THE GOV’T SPONSOR

“CIA, the LORD rebuke you!” ~ COGSITLOHAH of Peter70x7 Ministries “How you are fallen from heaven, O shining star, son of the morning!

You have been thrown down to the earth, you who destroyed the nations of the world. For you said to yourself, ‘I will ascend to heaven and set my throne above God’s stars. I will preside on the mountain of the god far away in the north.

I will climb to the highest heaven and be like the Most High.’ Instead, you will be brought down to the place of the dead, down to its lowest depths. Everyone there will stare at you and ask, ‘Can this be the one who shook the earth and made the kingdoms of the world tremble? Is this the one who destroyed the world and made it into a wasteland? Is this the king who demolished the world’s greatest cities and had no mercy on his prisoners?’ Isaiah 14:12-17 NLT

O Come NOW, ye Sons of Issachar, YOU who understand the times and know what ought to be done! O Come NOW, ye men with ringing in thy ear. O Come NOW, ye men whose hearts won’t fail from fear when the powers from heaven are shaken!

Where art thou, O Ahab? Dashing from the church pew to the RedZone while CHILDREN pass through the fire and your nation falls to the Queen of Heaven?

“Babylon the great is fallen, is fallen, and is become the habitation of devils, and the hold of every foul spirit, and a cage of every unclean and hateful bird.” Revelation 18:2 KJV “She has become a home for demons, a prison for every unclean spirit, a prison for every unclean, hated bird.” Revelation 18:2 CJB

Lean in and incline thy ear. Consider who is in prison and who is at home. Programmed themselves, witches are on switches demonically controlled from alter to altar. Just as “they will deceive others and will themselves be deceived,” they will handle others and will themselves be handled… by their mind-control handlers! They will deceive “useful idiots” and they themselves will be useful idiots deceived by the Father of Lies who hates them. Indeed, there is no rest nor reason in the hierarchical kingdom of darkness. The prisoner is the home to demons.

The flesh is weak. O Lord, circumcise our hearts and deliver us from the temptation of entertaining a vengeful and merciless spirit in the name of Jesus Christ!

“… I knew that thou art a gracious God, and merciful, slow to anger, and of great kindness, and repentest thee of the evil. Therefore now, O Lord, take, I beseech thee, my life from me; for it is better for me to die than to live. Then said the Lord, Doest thou well to be angry?” Jonah 4:2-4 KJV

The very last thing Jonah wanted was for Nineveh to repent and his merciful God to relent from delivering judgment against an evil and violent nation of wickedness. And no different, here we are one last time, Harlot and all. Hate the sin, but love the sinner? Does this cliché make your blood boil? “Doest thou well to be angry?”

“Shouldest not thou also have had compassion on thy fellowservant, even as I had pity on thee?” Matthew 18:33 KJV

Simply put, I sincerely prayed for spiritual equipping and ate thy daily bread. It didn’t take long before I was granted live battlefield experience. “Ask, and it shall be given you; seek, and ye shall find; knock, and it shall be opened unto you.” The war rages with mages.

Witches and varying occult practitioners are around every corner. You interact with them. CHILDREN born into and/or raised up in SRA mind-control programming are in the inconceivable millions; raised to be witches and warlocks, programmers, super soldiers, handlers, sex slaves, and breeders. Many are expendable “throw-aways” to be used in demonic rituals, orgies, and child sacrifice. As surely as the Lord lives, you’ve given tribute to one famous elite slave or another. Woe to the thirsty bloodlines of iniquity! The multitude of people holding positions of worldly power and prestige are compromised and imprisoned in the beast’s blackmail system of fear and trafficking of souls. Hell on earth.

Coming soon, the horror show at the wide gate will be ‘marked’ by the deceived and unrepentant prisoner. Like Jonah, and reminiscent to the last verse of Judges when there was no king, man goes his own way… the wrong way, careening across the bloody battlefield of the apathetic and indignant mind. Not my monkey, not my circus.

THY ROD AND THY STAFF, THEY COMFORT ME! A knowing. Yes, the Mind of God WILL have His way in flipping the script for the witch to switch from alter to altar. His faithful love endures forever! Darkness comprehends it not. Turn from thy wicked ways in obedience to Christ! “You Will Be Restored.” THY WILL BE DONE!

Armed with the helmet of salvation, take every evil thought captive and pray for the opening of the prison to them that are bound. Hate the demons but love the “useful idiots!” THIS IS THE WAY OF THE LORD!!!

Wait on the Lord, and keep his way, and he shall exalt thee to inherit the land: when the wicked are cut off, thou shalt see it. I have seen the wicked in great power, and spreading himself like a green bay tree. Yet he passed away, and, lo, he was not: yea, I sought him, but he could not be found. Mark the perfect man, and behold the upright: for the end of that man is peace. Psalm 37:34-37 KJV

Brothers and Sisters, blessed CHILDREN of the MOST HIGH GOD, rejoice for “IN THAT DAY” is nigh. TRUST in the LORD THY GOD and SELL OUT to be WHOLLY HOLY HOLY in all that you say and do! From this very moment until the sky rips open with the triumphant return of FAITHFUL AND TRUE, cast down your crown and pour out your treasure into the Kingdom. Be encouraged! RAK CHAZAK AMATS and MAKE HIM KNOWN among the giants. Don’t give up! Finish the race set before you. Seek His WILL in all that you do, and He WILL show you what path to take for Jesus Christ is the TRUTH, the WAY, and the LIFE!

And a highway will be there;

it will be called the Way of Holiness;

it will be for those who walk on that Way.

The unclean will not journey on it;

wicked fools will not go about on it. Isaiah 35:8 NIV “And there shall be no more curse… Revelation 22:3 KJV “And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away.” Revelation 21:4 KJV

SAVE THE BABIES and FREE JONAH RIEF along with all the captive CHILDREN in the name of Jesus Christ, Yeshua Ha’Mashiach, Messiah, Lord and Savior!

MAKE MA DAY O King of Glory ~ Hallelujah & BLESSINGS! Peter

"A period of seventy sets of seven has been decreed for your people and your holy city to finish their rebellion, to put an end to their sin, to atone for their guilt, to bring in everlasting righteousness, to confirm the prophetic vision, and to anoint the Most Holy Place." Daniel 9:24 NLT "Then came Peter to him, and said, ‘Lord, how oft shall my brother sin against me, and I forgive him? till seven times?’ Jesus saith unto him, “I say not unto thee, Until seven times: but, Until seventy times seven." Matthew 18:21-22 KJV

https://t.me/LordofHeavensArmies

“And it shall come to pass IN THAT DAY, that I will seek to destroy all the nations that come against Jerusalem.” Zechariah 12:9 KJV “And the Lord shall be king over all the earth: IN THAT DAY shall there be one Lord, and his name one.” Zechariah 14:9 KJV “REVIVE me according to Your lovingkindness, So that I may keep the testimony of Your mouth.” Psalm 119:88 NKJV

[Intro]

(Worldwide, worldwide)

(Worldwide, worldwide)



[Verse 1]

I can feel it in the air

Desperation everywhere

Spirit, come and meet us here

Turn the dark into light

Rend the heavens and come down

Turn our wicked hearts around

For Your glory, show Your power

Make the dead come alive



[Pre-Chorus]

All around the world, we wanna see, a great awakening

In the name of Jesus, we believe



[Chorus]

So come on, come on, come on

Wе're ready for a worldwide rеvival (Ooh)

So come on, come on, come on

We're prayin' for a worldwide revival (Ooh)



[Verse 2]

Breathe Your life into these bones

Start a fire inside my soul

I hear You askin' "Who will go?"

Here am I, send me

[Pre-Chorus]

All around the world, we wanna see, a great awakening

In the name of Jesus, we believe (We believe)



[Chorus]

So come on, come on, come on

We're ready for a worldwide revival (Ooh)

So come on, come on, come on

We're prayin' for a worldwide revival (Ooh)

Let the saints rise up and the kings bow down

To the Holy One, we lay our crowns

Come on, come on, come on

We're ready for a worldwide revival (Ooh)



[Post-Chorus]

Worldwide, worldwide

Worldwide, worldwide



[Bridge]

(Come on, come on) Pour Your spirit out

(Come on, come on) We surrender now

(Come on, come on) In Your kindness, God, You lead us to repentance

(Come on, come on) Start it in our homes

(Come on, come on) Till everybody knows

(Come on, come on) Every nation, generations, all creation

[Interlude]

So come on, come on, come on

It's a worldwide revival (Ooh)



[Chorus]

So come on, come on, come on

We're ready for a worldwide revival (Ooh)

So come on, come on, come on

We're prayin' for a worldwide revival (Ooh)

Let the saints rise up and the kings bow down

To the Holy One, we lay our crowns

Come on, come on, come on

We're ready for a worldwide revival (Ooh)



[Outro]

Worldwide, worldwide

We're ready for a

Worldwide, worldwide

We're prayin' for a

Worldwide, worldwide

We're ready for a worldwide revival

Writer(s): Paul Duncan, Michael Tait, David Lubben, Adam Agee