In faithful repentance, I stayed far away. In fact, it wasn’t until receiving a text about the KC carnage when I grievously deduced who won the Stupor Baal. With a wave of the wand, the witch’s boy toy of pestilence was an odds-on favorite guarantee to take a lap on the white horse.

Therefore [b] I beheld, and lo, there was a white horse, and he that sat on him, had a bow, and a crown was given unto him, and he went forth conquering that he might overcome. Revelation 6:2 GNV

I reference the Geneva 1599 Bible for it contains a most extraordinary footnote. 6:3 is included for added emphasis.

17 million dead from the venomous bioweapons is just the beginning. All things considered, Mr. Gates of Hell just might reach his 10% target after all. That would be ~800 million. Biblical, ya think?

In the days leading up to the Stupor Baal, my spirit was troubled with an ominous intuition that an unseen release, seeds of demonic discord, would seduce the fascinated eye of naivety. I sincerely pleaded with those who crossed my path not to look, and…

Dishearteningly, onlookers gazed in record numbers despite the indubitable poly-crisis chaos of the end times. Spelled out as easy as “one-two-three,” 123 million viewers left the gate wide open to a bewitching of lesser magic.

The LuciPfizer Commercial - “Let’s Outdo Cancer???”

I credit Karen Kingston as to how this demonic witchcraft came to my attention. Granted she is a tenacious Pfizer whistleblower, yet in these days of confusion Karen has yet to repent from shilling for Foster Coulson and The Wellness Company (but that is another story).

This 90 sec ad was created with the budget of a movie. In all intents and purposes, you paid for it. “Don’t stop me now, ‘Cause I’m having a good time”…

One need not be a decoder or occult symbolism expert to understand the pure evil and subliminal demonic messaging of this travesty. Starting with the end, words of intention are in plain sight… always, always, always, they must tell you the agreement sleeping souls shall accept. “Don’t stop me now, ‘Cause I’m having a good time”… Hey you, slap-slap, snap out of it!!! Wake up and smell the cancer, because they “don’t want to stop at all!…Ah, da, da, da, da… Da, da, ah, ah.”

Don’t get sucked in for a Freddy second. Pray for wisdom and discernment for the haughty enemy can barely keep a straight face with their slithering slogan of [s]laughter, “Lets Outdo Cancer!”

OUTDO? Lemme see… surpass, exceed, go beyond, outperform. Outperform what? The creeps that shot up the world with darts of pestilence continue the full-tilt counterfeit inversion as savior with the same psychopathic transhumanism genocide technology to outdo the carnage of cancer with, you got it… TURBO CANCER! “Don’t stop me now, ‘Cause I’m having a good time!”

As I’m onto these demons, every sick detail matters to them. To the QUEEN of Heaven, ISHTAR, is it any chance they CRISPR-spliced the lyrics:

Tonight I'm gonna have myself a real good time

I feel alive

And the world, I'll turn it inside out, yeah

I'm floating around in ecstasy

So (Don't stop me now)

(Don't stop me)

'Cause I'm having a good time

Having a good time

I'm a shooting star, leaping through the sky like a tiger

Defying the laws… oh, oh, oh, oh, explode

The real lyrics say “defying the laws of gravity” but they strategically stripped down to “defying the laws” in conjugate with “explode.” What explodes? “I'm a sex machine, ready to reload like an atom bomb. About to oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, explode.” Defying God’s Law with defilement.



Wait, wait, wait a minute! Wasn’t there a little girl with cancer? But what’s a pedophile to do without torture and child sacrifice via mind-control and Satanic Ritual Abuse?

“Were they ashamed when they had committed abomination? nay, they were not at all ashamed, neither could they blush.” Jeremiah 6:15 KJV

Moving right along, I’m confident you unknowingly witnessed a phallic collision. The Luciferians must gain your agreement to their sex magic, colors and all. Don’t think for a second that the red and blue you see here is not the same red and blue band-aids on the arm of the witch’s boy toy of pestilence.

You still think it was OK to partake in the worship of the Stupor Baal? What else went in through your eyes and ears that night? Say out loud in agreement with me, “I rebuke, extract, annihilate, and subject all satanic witchcraft cast upon your soul to the dry places in the name of Yeshua Ha’Mashiach, Jesus Christ of Nazareth!”

As above, so below…

…into the eye of turbo cancer

Wink in allegiance to the sun god… “Look at who we control”

… Here kitty kitty (my comic relief)

Stranger Things?

…definitely, Stranger Things

DRAIN THE SCIENCE SWAMP!

I pause here to give gratitude to Dr. Simone Gold who consistently speaks boldly for truth, freedom, and choice against the tyranny of the medical industrial complex. She paid dearly suffering the injustice of J6 persecution and prison time immediately followed by back-stabbing of greedy “useful idiots.” Despite the enemy attacks, Dr. Gold has delivered on her vision to provide a way out from Babylon’s sickcare system of lies with a membership community and education platform at GoldCare.com.

Amidst the plandemic, Dr. Gold’s wordsmithing ingenuity minted the phrase, “Drain the Science Swamp!” Fashionably ahead of its time, the meaning now befalls the masses for a remnant to receive in understanding! BRAVO, Dr. Gold, for doing your part!

Don’t be deceived, for this LuciPfizerian mantra, “Here’s to science,” is steeped in occult witchcraft and alchemy. The Stupor Baal was a pivotal moment “pfacilitating” the opening of a portal for demonic swamp creatures (coming up through the drain).

“And they had tails like unto scorpions, and there were stings in their tails: and their power was to hurt men five months. And they had a king over them, which is the angel of the bottomless pit, whose name in the Hebrew tongue is Abaddon, but in the Greek tongue hath his name Apollyon.” Revelation 9:10-11 KJV

Where does CERN sit? If unbelief revolts “its all hocus pocus,” then truth will have made its way to your lips. Science, pharmakia, sorcery, techne, AI, witchcraft, occultism, paganism, idolatry - it’s ALL demonic from the Father of Lies, Satan himself, whose name is Lucifer. Heed this warning, and remember, the demons are obligated to tell you, so be diligent and alert.

Cracking open… a birthing?

From one, then many… readying for Armageddon

Segue: This is what it really looks like… see for yourself-assembling nanobots

“Don’t fear anything except the Lord of the armies of heaven! If you fear him, you need fear nothing else.” Isaiah 8:13 TLB Adonai is my light and salvation; whom do I need to fear?

Adonai is the stronghold of my life; of whom should I be afraid?

When evildoers assailed me to devour my flesh,

my adversaries and foes, they stumbled and fell.

If an army encamps against me, my heart will not fear;

if war breaks out against me, even then I will keep trusting. Psalm 27:1-3 CJB

Take a DEEP breath and exhale with praise to YAHWEH ROPHE, the Great Physician, who gives His wonderfully made children the authority to speak blessings with words of supernatural healing. Believe on Him and trust the Word of God.

“Heal me, Adonai, and I will be healed; save me, and I will be saved,

for you are my praise.” Jeremiah 17:14 CJB

He gives us the Sword to slay the serpent who comes to steal, kill, and destroy God’s special possession. For it is written, there is nothing new under the sun including DNA corruption by fallen angel technology which is so clearly articulated by the introduction of the Nephilim in Genesis 6.

This DNA picture is particularly TELLING. Somehow within all this fantastic science, “fight” has been blurred to “light.” Oh bet on it, Lucifer will demand your adoration. It is written! “What is Truth?” “IT IS WRITTEN!” May the Lord Jesus Christ give you faith and understanding in these three words.

Buckle up, for you are about to learn something altogether new related to the snake bite. Holy Spirit, in His perfect timing, dropped this bread crumb of a teaching across my path so I would “see” this DNA strand purposefully displayed in the colors of yellow and blue.

This extraordinary documentary has been indexed to begin at the mention of YELLOW and BLUE, “the colors of the abomination.” I pray and strongly encourage you to receive what you are about to watch with anticipation of revelation and transformation.

Yes my Lord, I’m listening! “Peter, I shewed my prophet Ezekiel Chapter 8 to reveal these abominations done in secret. Tell them again, IT IS WRITTEN!”

The news anchorwoman says, “You know, when I was reading the book and I was thinking about the title, 9 months is how long it takes to have a baby, too, by the way Dr Bourla, so I thought, Ahhh, there’s something there.”

Lucifer counterfeits everything that is good.

Do you “see?” yellow and blue? Moonshot, Moonstruck, Moonchild, Lunatic

I pray you’ve gone this far. Mind-blowing I know! Watch the whole documentary… lo and behold, it connects back to Rev 6:2!

Memory recall now prompts an outlandish question. Could the demon named Artemis, or Diana, have already turned Bourla into a bullfrog slave? Whatever the truth may be, he is as good example as any to depict how the Satanic delusional psychopaths are imprisoned by the beast in the spirit realm.

Pastor, Caspar McCloud, servant of the Most High God whom exudes the essence of agape love, frequently reminds the faithful:

“But I say unto you, Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you, and persecute you; That ye may be the children of your Father which is in heaven: for he maketh his sun to rise on the evil and on the good, and sendeth rain on the just and on the unjust.” Matthew 5:44-45

“We actually presented to the whole world what it is they’re utilizing in the form of plasmids in engineering bacteria and yeast in our cells and what is called trans-splicing technology to get microorganisms in our body and our own cells to manufacture venoms, which will have a detrimental disease-causing turbo cancer-creating side effect which you’re seeing worldwide from these shots.” - Dr. Bryan Ardis

Thank you Dr Bryan Ardis along with your Healing for the Ages team Dr. Ed Group, Dr. Henry Ealy, and Dr. Jana Schmidt for risking all to tell the truth about the serpent’s venom…and nicotine. If only those in our own camp would come to know the Truth!

Thank you John Richardson for spearheading Operation World Without Cancer and pressing into the legacy of your father’s work to overcome the monstrous Laetrile (B17) propaganda of the medical industrial complex.

Thank you Dr. Michelle Strydom of Eagle’s Wings, a servant of the Most High God, for proving as a medical doctor the supernatural healing power of the spoken word in the name of Yeshua Ha’Mashiach. Praise God for your amazing work, “The Bible from a Medical Perspective, Medicine from a Biblical Perspective.”

Thank you, Pastor Caspar McCloud, for standing in the pulpit and speaking Truth, all the truth, exposing the unfruitful works of the darkness, which an apostate Church refuses to do. All glory to God for your competency and commitment to serve in healing and deliverance ministry, for your wonderful music ministry, and above all, for your agape love of Yeshua, Jesus Christ of Nazareth.

Praise You Everlasting Father for your faithful promises are our armor and protection. Thank you God Almighty for your grace and mercy and forgiveness, and for your love and peace and patience. Worthy is the Lamb who was slain to receive power and riches and wisdom and strength and honor and glory and blessing. O Lord I pray, your children, akin to the Sons of Issachar, will understand the times and know what ought to be done. Give us the strength and courage to POUR OUT our treasures into the Kingdom for THINGS WE MUST DO in the name of the Holy One, Yeshua Ha’Mashiach, Christ Jesus, Faithful and True!

“Heal the sick, cleanse the lepers, raise the dead, cast out devils: freely ye have received, freely give.” Matthew 10:8 KJV

Wield the Sword for the King of glory ~ Hallelujah & BLESSINGS! Peter

"A period of seventy sets of seven has been decreed for your people and your holy city to finish their rebellion, to put an end to their sin, to atone for their guilt, to bring in everlasting righteousness, to confirm the prophetic vision, and to anoint the Most Holy Place." Daniel 9:24 NLT "Then came Peter to him, and said, ‘Lord, how oft shall my brother sin against me, and I forgive him? till seven times?’ Jesus saith unto him, “I say not unto thee, Until seven times: but, Until seventy times seven." Matthew 18:21-22 KJV

https://t.me/LordofHeavensArmies

THINGS YOU MUST DO

ALL WE NEED TO DECIDE IS HOW WE SPEND OUR TIME

THIS MOUNTAIN PATH THAT WE'RE ON IS SUCH A LONG HARD CLIMB

THE WORLD IS CHANGING, REARRANGING WHAT WE THOUGHT WE KNEW

MY HEART CAN'T KEEP ON BEATING HERE WITHOUT YOU

DRAW CLOSE TO GOD SO HE'LL DRAW CLOSE TO YOU

CLEANSE YOUR HANDS AND UNDERSTAND THE

THINGS YOU MUST DO

IT DOESN'T MATTER IF YOU'RE PART OF THE MAJORITY

THE WORD OF GOD IS ALWAYS THE FINAL AUTHORITY

PEOPLE LOOKING FOR THE MESSIAH TO APPEAR

WHAT WILL YOU DO IF JESUS COMES THIS YEAR?

DRAW CLOSE TO GOD SO HE'LL DRAW CLOSE TO YOU

CLEANSE YOUR HANDS AND UNDERSTAND THE

THINGS YOU MUST DO

Music & Lyrics Caspar McCloud (c) 2023 ASCAP

https://www.casparmccloudmusic.com