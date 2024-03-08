Peter70x7

Peter70x7

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kimmy Schaal's avatar
Kimmy Schaal
Mar 12, 2024

McCloud? Trumps Mama was a McCloud? Spelled differently? Supposedly immortal?

Loved the rest of your post. ❤️🙏🏼✝️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Steveo's avatar
Steveo
Mar 12, 2024

I stopped years ago, (all sports) primarily because it ,and the olympics are two of the biggest days for trafficking children around the country/world.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Peter70x7
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter70x7
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture