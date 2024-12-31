Pope False Prophet’s Portal Freakshow
It's not a new year, it's the two-faced fallen angel, Janus, corrupting souls... and DNA!
The countenance of Pope False Prophet was as inspiring as Ba’al Zebub as he scooted about the Vatican with his insidious and beguiling satanic portal-opening rituals. Is there anyone left alive who does not know the Roman Catholic scam of December 25? No worries to the “devout,” the compromised and cowardice apostate Church has your back.
But what about December 26th? Can you say “Rebibbia?” Rejoice with jubilee for an imposter has come to open the prison doors of Isaiah 61. Never done before, a blasphemous ‘Holy Father’ sets the captives free.
You have no idea what I’m talking about, right? Lucifer is delighted with ignorance and complacency for intentions and feelings are of no consequence in the kingdom of darkness… just as long you keep following and believing his lies.
…and lo and belold, the New Year’s Eve doors of Janus connect to your DNA. BE WARNED!
The video above is a must watch ALL THE WAY through to the end. You would be wise to learn this tonight and not participate in the lies.
Likewise, I wonder with Wally, “what are the odds Peter was crucified on Janiculum Hill in Rome?”
And BTW, the new year starts on Nisan 1 which is the month of Passover.
The Lord said to Moses and Aaron in the land of Egypt, “This month shall be the beginning of months to you; it is to be the first month of the year to you.” Exodus 12:1-2 KJV
Wield the Sword for the King of Glory ~ Hallelujah & BLESSINGS! Peter
"A period of seventy sets of seven has been decreed for your people and your holy city to finish their rebellion, to put an end to their sin, to atone for their guilt, to bring in everlasting righteousness, to confirm the prophetic vision, and to anoint the Most Holy Place." Daniel 9:24 NLT
"Then came Peter to him, and said, ‘Lord, how oft shall my brother sin against me, and I forgive him? till seven times?’ Jesus saith unto him, “I say not unto thee, Until seven times: but, Until seventy times seven." Matthew 18:21-22 KJV
So many people are afraid to talk about this subject right now
And that in itself is a demonic spirit that's been sent to keep us in the dark
So we're about to irritate some demons
This is the eviction notice
Spirit of bondage
Spirit of death
Spirit of blindness
Spirit of dumb and deaf
Spirit of antichrist
Spirit of haughtiness
Spirit of divination
Spirit of heaviness
Come out
In the name of Jesus
Bow down to the one who frees us
Right now for the one who's lost
And the one who needs it
I said come out
In the name of the Father
In the name of the Son
And the Holy Spirit
You're the only one
I said come out
We declare and decree that every demon must flee
In Jesus name
Break our chains till every captive is free
So Jesus come intervene
Protect us from the unseen
Come in our house
Clear it out
Till every room has been cleaned
Spirit of jealousy
Ego and pride
Spirit of lust and perversion
Polluting our eyes
I said come out
Spirit of fear
Corrupting our minds
Spirit of lies
You've been advised to come to the light
I said come out
We declare and decree that every demon must flee
In Jesus name
Break our chains till every captive is free
So Jesus come intervene
Protect us from the unseen
Come in our house
Clear it out
Till every room has been cleaned
We cancel every assignment of the enemy right now
And we bind every unclean spirit
And cast them out into the abyss never to return
In Jesus mighty name
I said come out
In Jesus name
Come out
Holy Spirit fill this house
Till every demon comes out
I said come out
In Jesus name
Come out
Holy Spirit fill this house
Till every demon comes out
Spirit of poverty
Committed a robbery
Broke in our home
Got us alone
Stealing our spiritual property
Infirmity spirit
Familiar spirits
Seducing spirits
We know you can hear it
So come out in the name of Christ
Better pack your bag cause I booked your flight
Got knocked down but you lost that fight
And I put it on God cause he paid that price
Spirit of error
Spirit of python
Spirit of legion
Spirit of Baal
Spirit of Ahab
Everyone's leaving
Better believe I'm calling you all
I said come out
In Jesus name
Come out
Holy Spirit fill this house
Till every demon comes out
We declare and decree that every demon must flee
In Jesus name
Break our chains
Till every captive is free
So Jesus come intervene
Protect us from the unseen
Come in our house
Clear it out
Till every room has been cleaned
Right now we loose all the fruits of the Holy Spirit
We loose provision
We loose protection
We loose miraculous healing
And complete freedom
In Jesus mighty name
Oh it's easy to see that this is more than a feeling
We pray and we believe for Miraculous healing
Every head will bow everyone will be kneeling
So go and sing it loud
Every demon Come Out
It's easy to see that this is more than a feeling
We pray and receive his Miraculous healing
Every head will bow everyone will be kneeling
So go and claim it now
Every demon come out
In Jesus mighty matchless name
Thank you for posting this.
I learned so many things that I was not fully aware of.
Now I know and I am starting to see how everything connects and that the world truly is a stage of deception. I believe that the Holy Spirit has lead me to this substack and post to learn and be aware of these deceptions so that I won’t be lead astray.
May we all continue to shine the light on darkness that all may see and share the truth of the saving grace of the Gospel of Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior.
2025 > the year of the snake.