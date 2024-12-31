The countenance of Pope False Prophet was as inspiring as Ba’al Zebub as he scooted about the Vatican with his insidious and beguiling satanic portal-opening rituals. Is there anyone left alive who does not know the Roman Catholic scam of December 25? No worries to the “devout,” the compromised and cowardice apostate Church has your back.

But what about December 26th? Can you say “Rebibbia?” Rejoice with jubilee for an imposter has come to open the prison doors of Isaiah 61. Never done before, a blasphemous ‘Holy Father’ sets the captives free.

You have no idea what I’m talking about, right? Lucifer is delighted with ignorance and complacency for intentions and feelings are of no consequence in the kingdom of darkness… just as long you keep following and believing his lies.

…and lo and belold, the New Year’s Eve doors of Janus connect to your DNA. BE WARNED!

The video above is a must watch ALL THE WAY through to the end. You would be wise to learn this tonight and not participate in the lies.

Likewise, I wonder with Wally, “what are the odds Peter was crucified on Janiculum Hill in Rome?”

And BTW, the new year starts on Nisan 1 which is the month of Passover.

The Lord said to Moses and Aaron in the land of Egypt, “This month shall be the beginning of months to you; it is to be the first month of the year to you.” Exodus 12:1-2 KJV

Wield the Sword for the King of Glory ~ Hallelujah & BLESSINGS! Peter

"A period of seventy sets of seven has been decreed for your people and your holy city to finish their rebellion, to put an end to their sin, to atone for their guilt, to bring in everlasting righteousness, to confirm the prophetic vision, and to anoint the Most Holy Place." Daniel 9:24 NLT "Then came Peter to him, and said, ‘Lord, how oft shall my brother sin against me, and I forgive him? till seven times?’ Jesus saith unto him, “I say not unto thee, Until seven times: but, Until seventy times seven." Matthew 18:21-22 KJV

https://t.me/LordofHeavensArmies