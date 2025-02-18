I received the below email from Untamed moments ago and it spurred me to action. Since the inauguration, the heroic Tina Peters has been weighing heavily on my heart. Where is her pardon?

I witnessed with my own eyes the insanity from Mike Lindell’s August 2021 Cyber Symposium when all hell was breaking loose and he rescued Tina out of Colorado.

It was then that she brought the receipts literally showing the side-by-side, before-and-after, image snapshots of Dominion criminally wiping Mesa County servers clean of 2020 election data under the guise of doing an update. As the Mesa County Clerk, Tina went above and beyond to protect the data and the truth, and she is sitting in prison this very second because of it.

Jena Griswold, I pray you are brought to your knees before the King of kings, before the Lord of lords, before its too late, behold the name of Jesus Christ!

Please AMPLIFY this message… DEMAND TINA’S PARDON NOW!

New Story

Tina Peters remains wrongfully imprisoned due to politically motivated charges brought against her in Colorado. This is not just a state case—federal intervention is not only possible but necessary. Under the Supremacy Clause of the United States Constitution (Article VI, Clause 2) and the Fourteenth Amendment (Section 1, Clause 2), the state of Colorado has no jurisdiction over this case. Furthermore, a recent executive order, Ending the Weaponization of the Federal Government, provides the legal framework to challenge this egregious conviction and secure justice for Tina Peters.

Tina Peters, as a duly elected county clerk, took an oath to uphold the United States Constitution. She fulfilled her federal duty to preserve election records, acting in full compliance with federal law. Because of this, she is protected under the Supremacy Clause, making Colorado’s prosecution and sentencing wholly unconstitutional. The state has blatantly overstepped its authority, and its verdict and punishment must be nullified.

The recent executive order directly confronts the abuse of power by government agencies and their unjust persecution of political opponents. It mandates a full review of cases where individuals have been targeted for exposing corruption or defending constitutional principles. The case of Tina Peters is one of the most blatant examples of such tyranny.

Tina Peters courageously exposed the vulnerabilities in electronic voting systems, proving that these systems were connected to the internet and that critical election records had been erased. Instead of being honored for her integrity and dedication to election security, she was persecuted, falsely charged with identity theft, and sentenced to an outrageous nine-year prison term. This punishment was never about justice—it was a calculated move to silence a truth-teller and instill fear in others who might stand up against corruption.

This executive order, in conjunction with the supremacy clause, serves as a crucial tool to undo the injustice inflicted upon whistleblowers like Tina Peters. If her case is rightfully transferred to the federal courts, as required under the Supremacy Clause, a presidential pardon could and should be granted. This action would not only correct the grave injustice inflicted upon Tina Peters but also affirm that no state has the authority to prosecute individuals for fulfilling their constitutional obligations.

Tina Peters' case is a battle for justice, integrity, and the fundamental rights of every American. Political persecution cannot be allowed to stand. The time for action is now—her case must be overturned, and those responsible for this abuse of power must be held accountable. Justice must prevail, and the principle of protecting those who expose corruption must be upheld at the highest levels of government.

Praise You Lord God Almighty! All the glory in the earth is Yours! Thank you for the breath in my lungs to proclaim the redemptive and resurrection power of Jesus Christ. As a child of the Most High, I take the authority given unto me to pray for the protection and immediate release of Tina Peters by Your Word given to Isaiah, O Lord, “to proclaim liberty to the captives, and the opening of the prison to them that are bound.” Open thy prison doors in the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth, the Holy One, the Messiah, the Gate, and the Door!

Father, I know You can use a donkey… so too, a goat of the golden age.

Wield the Sword for the King of glory ~ BLESSINGS, Peter

"A period of seventy sets of seven has been decreed for your people and your holy city to finish their rebellion, to put an end to their sin, to atone for their guilt, to bring in everlasting righteousness, to confirm the prophetic vision, and to anoint the Most Holy Place." Daniel 9:24 NLT "Then came Peter to him, and said, ‘Lord, how oft shall my brother sin against me, and I forgive him? till seven times?’ Jesus saith unto him, “I say not unto thee, Until seven times: but, Until seventy times seven." Matthew 18:21-22 KJV “Mark the perfect man, and behold the upright: for the end of that man is peace.” Psalm 37:37 KJV

https://t.me/LordofHeavensArmies

Indeed, the time is NOW of Isaiah 61 and He will free the captives…