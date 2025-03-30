You never knew?

PLEASE watch all 27 mins of this no-holds-barred, naming-names statement by Tammy Rief, mother of Jonah Rief whom was kidnapped and sold into black market adoption. THEN, PLEASE HELP MIGHTILY with your resources, and SHARE, and AMPLIFY the question, "Where is Jonah Rief?" This is an incredibly courageous woman who refuses to give up on finding Jonah and freeing the captive children, nor back down from the pedophile serpents overseeing government-sponsored kidnapping and child sex trafficking. She has answers which requires massive support to bringing justice forth.

No budget. Just a camcorder. It became evident this was a God-ordained sunset at The Cross in Groom, TX.

The video begins with Tammy explaining an amazing encounter and extraordinary behavior of Jonah when he was about 20 months old at this exact location. Out of the mouth of babes!

Then at the three minute mark, Tammy begins her epic statement of the truth.

FULL TRANSCRIPT

My name is Tammy Rief. Today the tables are turning. In fact, the table is on fire. Please spread the fire of this testimony and may it be a flame upon your heart and unto your feet.

My son, Jonah Rief, was kidnapped for a 3rd and final time on Nov 5th 2012 in North Carolina and trafficked to California under the direction of former California Attorney General, Kamala Harris, and the Obama Administration who oversaw a ring of officials in San Diego, Charlotte, North Carolina and Fort Payne, Alabama, and two continents. Our judicial government system traffics children via underworld law enforcement, HHSA, grey and black market adoptions, CPS, foster care, CIA, DARPA, NCMEC, and rehoming via embassies around the world. This unimaginable web is the apparatus and methodology used to federally ‘legal kidnap’ and traffic my son. That was the last time I saw Jonah; six weeks before his 5th birthday.

This is the ongoing saga and hell of GOVERNMENT-SPONSORED KIDNAPPING AND CHILD SEX TRAFFICKING; a case that employed a primary group outside the United States, that paid a secondary group inside the United States to steal and traffic my son Jonah.

Over three months later on February 26th, 2013, Jonah was then trafficked out of California to Australia, AGAIN under the direction of Kamala Harris, as well as John Kerry, then US Secretary of State, and Brian Podesta, a State Department official having direct ties to Jeffrey Epstein, the Obama Administration, and Clinton Foundation. The passport fabricated for Jonah’s trafficking had a falsified name and did not identify him as a citizen of any country, although Jonah is a U.S. Citizen as I gave birth to him in La Jolla, California.

A week later on March 4th, 2013, Jonah was profiled for sale appearing naked in photos posted on Facebook from New South Wales, Australia. He then disappeared into Black Market Adoption.

During these first critical months in 2013, I went to Washington DC and successfully fought to get an International Kidnapping and Child Trafficking case open with the Bureau of State, inside the State Department, and finally into Federal Court.

Having become a determined whistleblower and gaining media attention, I, myself, was then kidnapped on April 3rd, 2013 by corrupt ‘bad actors’ of Dekalb County, Alabama. Upon going home to Alabama for a quick turnaround with plans to immediately return to my legal battle in D.C., Investigator Josh York Sr. criminally impersonated a US Marshal, by the name of Chuck Robert Reynolds of Huntsville, and ambushed me at gun point while I was at a hair salon. In collusion with Josh York Sr was Judge Steven Whitmire of Fort Payne, Alabama, both complicit in the child trafficking ring with officials in California. To my horror, I was brought to the defunct MEN’S side of Dekalb County Detention Center and covertly taken through a back door into a dungeon used for solitary confinement. I was effectively hidden in the system under the false identity of ‘Tammy REESE,’ that’s R-E-E-S-E… a known and convicted felon 10 years my junior from Selma, Alabama. There I remained captive for 91 days without a ‘Cause in Action’ or ‘Warrant’ to hold me for even one minute against my ‘will or desires.’

This insane nightmare morphed into an unlawful and illegal California fake extradition turned ‘Federal Kidnapping’ by Carlsbad cop, Carole Snyder. This time I was held under the false name of Nancy Clark for an entire year inside Las Colinas Women’s Detention Facility in Santee, not far from downtown San Diego.

Valid charges were never brought against me. In fact, on February 7th, 2014, Judge Joseph Brannigan had the audacity to say he was “…Holding me without charges and that he didn’t care, as he was going to put me on trial anyway!” This was witnessed by court watchers and media who finally located me in the system and documented this incident with ‘Safe Kids International.’ Temp Judge Brannigan admitted he was taking ‘Orders’ from Judge Eugenia Eyherabide and Administrative Judge Kenneth K. So. My federal kidnapping led to a phony and rigged kangaroo court trial which was a charade to discredit me as a whistle blower and attempt to cover up the International kidnapping and child sex trafficking of Jonah outside the U.S. to Australia, by an elaborate child ring of involved officials… Hence, GOVERNMENT SPONSORED KIDNAPPING!

The final kidnapping of Jonah occurred on a family trip while visiting church friends in Charlotte, North Carolina where I was trying to connect with an advocate for Federal Court. The perpetrators of California conspired with North Carolina ‘bad actors’ by enforcing nothing more than a fabricated letter that falsely claimed “I was Mrs. Sullivan, who lost custody in a divorce proceeding, and fled California” written by Carlsbad Investigator Carole Snyder and San Diego ADA Jill Lindberg. These are the sick games THEY play. I never married. On Jonah’s real birth certificate is Jonah Earl Rief, mother Tammy Rief, and no father whatsoever.

RICO Racketeering ‘fraud upon the court’ was run by Administrative Judge Kenneth K. So, who oversaw the kidnapping of Jonah across state lines, along with complicit Fort Payne, Alabama Judge Steven Whitmire, who took a bribe. He conspired with California Judge Eugenia Eyherabide and Judge Gregory Pollack who unlawfully assigned custody of Jonah to an imposter father, CIA and Blackwater asset, Brian Sullivan.

Please hear me!! Brian Sullivan is a fraud and NOT Jonah’s biological father. His tranny partner, Blackwater and Northrup Gruman defense contractor, Denise (Dennis) Lynn Nolan-Glaser aka Denise Wallick is an accomplice in trafficking Jonah from the United States to Australia and impersonated me as Jonah’s mother. A second accomplice and also Blackwater defense contractor, Jacquelyn Sutton-Abrams notoriously known by the alias “SARA FRANCIS” was responsible for posting the nude photos of Jonah on Facebook. These pedophile traffickers have one alias after another. AGAIN, Jonah’s kidnapping was committed by a child ring of officials and CIA defense contractor’s out of the intelligence world.

Jonah’s real biological father, a family friend I grew up with from the Midwest, initially tried to help but inexplicably backed away in tandem of receiving a suspicious and hefty job promotion.

At ages 3 & 4 years old, Jonah bravely testified to his satanic ritual abuse numerous times including a screwdriver which was the tool used to dilate his rectal sphincter for the molestation act of sodomy perpetrated on him by Papa Joe (Sullivan), Papa Pete, Brian Sullivan, Tranny Denise (Dennis) Lynn Nolan – Glaser, and members of the DoD-run Carlsbad Country Daycare. Jonah also reported that these pedophiles were dressed in both black or brown robes, commonly worn in occult rituals. The sexual physical abuse inflicted on Jonah was corroborated by multiple qualified sources and witnesses.

The ACTIVE case regarding my son, Jonah Rief, pierces through Pedogate and Epstein Island, and throughout Mystery Babylon otherwise known as the US Government, its corrupt ‘black robe’ brotherhood judiciary, and captured three letter agencies. The U.S. Health and Human Services Agency was instrumental in creating the ‘Black Market Adoption’ of Jonah. From HHSA whistleblower Tara Rodas, to border patrol agent whistleblower JJ Carrell, to filmmaker Ryan Matta, and to President Trump, awareness to the horrific scale of trafficked and missing children has been elevated through social media. But it is actually far worse. This evil is not only about hundreds of thousands of children trafficked into the US, but it is equally about the revolving door of children shipped out of the US by “GOVERNMENT SPONSORED KIDNAPPING AND CHILD TRAFFICKING.”

Jonah is both a key and linchpin to the exposure of the heinous international network of child sex trafficking, organ harvesting, and ritual blood sacrifice. The overarching modus operandi is SATANIC RITUAL ABUSE, a thoroughly developed demonic technology of splitting, programming, and controlling the mind via trauma-based mind control and torture. CIA. MI6. MK Ultra. Montauk. Manchurian Candidate. THEY have orchestrated it all.

Who is… THEY? Hidden in secrecy, it is the Committee of 300, the Council of 13, the hierarchal bloodline families who control you and the world. THEY answer to no one, but to Lucifer and his fallen angels.

Why Jonah? I’m simply going to share that Jonah is referred by the intelligence community as an “HVA” which means a “high value asset.” He is still alive, still captive, and being groomed for elite, nefarious purposes.

I am of Hapsburg-Lorraine, Sinclair, and Cozine-Van Duyn lineage, to name a few. Merovingian. The existence of French Royal Letters Patent were made known to me in my early childhood on my mother’s side. Royal Letters Patent Sinclair were kept secret from me until recently on my father’s side. Having no understanding and oblivious to my own lifelong targeting until after Jonah’s final kidnapping, I took no interest and did not ponder what THEY truly wanted; which turned out to be my blood. High-up anti-trafficking officials debriefed me this is WHY THEY spared no expense to take him and keep him, as this case is known as “BLOODLINE CASE.” Additionally in 2007 while I was pregnant with Jonah, I received four letters from the brotherhood with royal coat-of-arms and all as an invitation to have a seat at the hierarchal family table. I’VE GOT NEWS FOR YOU, EVERYTHING RIGHT BEFORE YOU THIS VERY HOUR IS ABOUT THE BLOOD!

Hindsight 20/20, THEY tried to reel me in without a fight, but I wasn’t comprehending any of it and left California for Alabama with Jonah when he was three months old to be near my parents for Jonah’s sake, and to restore our family business. A year later my nightmare ensued, sixteen years and counting.

Money is no object to these bloodline elites who command their network of occult practitioners across satanic secret societies. While I was illegally jailed and hidden in the system, I’m forever grateful for the people of righteousness who fought to find me and shouted loudly to demand for my release. THEY did not plan on me ever seeing the light of day again. Thereafter, relentless harassment, gas-lighting, and the presence of danger necessitated my going underground into international safe housing. During this time, I learned much which is well beyond the scope of this testimony. Suffice to say, I have become a mother and rescuer to many satanically abused children by applying the knowledge and understanding of how these traffickers and pedophiles operate by what happened to my own child. In October of 2014, I was recognized as Mother-of-the-Year by Trafficking Watch and in 2020 a humbling anti-trafficking superhero illustration was created on my behalf.

Charles Julian Syndercombe Bower, my sister’s husband, has lineage both to the Windsor’s of the British Royal Crown, U.K. Parliament, Bilderberg’s, and MI6. This man revealed himself by derailing my own flesh and blood from searching for Jonah, going so far as to threaten his wife that he would take their own son away to Toulouse, France and the U.K., never to be seen again, if she continued her pursuits in searching for their nephew. My sister and her 13 year old son are both subject to SRA-induced mind-control and the ‘GATE Program,’ hence, are in bondage and harm’s way.

Hey Chuck, Where is your nephew, Jonah Rief? I do believe you know!

This man belongs to THEY and has been their front man hiding in plain sight from the beginning. Long ago THEY financially drained me and my parents. In stealing my son and thwarting my every action to bringing forth the truth, THEY stole my life. So clearly, I have nothing to lose. Standing with me are my mom and dad, Jonah’s grandparents and in-laws to Charles Bower. They have also paid a devastating price yet are still fighting for Jonah and justice this very day.

It should come at no surprise that child anti-trafficking and medical freedom are joined at the hip via “MEDICAL KIDNAPPING.” The dragons who run Big Pharma and the Medical Industrial Complex are the exact same tyrannical, globalist, satanic, pedophiles who come to steal, kill, and destroy children. THEY are the cancer on the earth who worship the Father of Lies. THEY are the cancer who inject their DNA-altering pharmakeia and sorcery to ‘medically-legally kidnap and sex traffic’ our children and to lord over you with fear and death sentences. LIARS! Life is in the BLOOD! From the mustard seed to Apricot street, the Truth will not be stopped, and coming soon is Operation World Without Cancer.

SRA is happening to sex trafficked children on an unimaginable scale. The survivors of Satanic Ritual Abuse suffer from inconceivable child trauma. Soul-crushing sexual ritual abuse and physical torture have long since been perfected by the hands of demonic forces and sadistic medical experimentation. This is how THEY split, program, and take control over the mind.

If only I had a nickel for every time I have heard “I’m not led to fight child trafficking,” or “SRA is not my lane,” or “we’re just not equipped” by the very people who claim to serve the same “God Almighty I serve!” WHAT A JOKE!! THESE ARE OUR CHILDREN!!... and they must have a “safe home” for physical, emotional, mental and spiritual healing!

I’m troubled on every side, yet I’m not distressed. I’m perplexed by the blind eye of the church, but not in despair; persecuted by a slithering hierarchy, but not forsaken; cast down by undermining infiltrators leading me to indentured servitude, but I am not destroyed!

For the love of God, stop giving to the pediatric foundations who spew their venomous propaganda to poison, mutilate and sterilize children. Stop giving to the lying cancer complex. Stop giving to false teachers and the apathetic apostate church who CHOOSE NOT to confront the demons of child sex trafficking and satanic ritual abuse.

Instead, PLEASE!... pour out your treasure into Isaiah 61 Ministries via my GiveSendGo titled “Where is Jonah Rief?”

Pour it out and ask Kamala, Where is Jonah Rief?

Pour it out and ask Chuck, Where is Jonah Rief?

POUR IT OUT and ask the despicable kangaroo clown judges, Where is Jonah Rief?

Hands and feet and knees, hearts on FIRE with courage and strength and RESOURCES are in urgent need to overcome this detestable evil. Commanded from the War Room, the tables have turned to combat government-sponsored trafficking and unveil the secrecy of SRA and all its tentacles. Legal, Film, Intelligence, Military OPS & Rescue, Security, Safe Housing Collaboration & Symbiosis, Ministry Operations, Authentication, it’s all needed and YOU are dearly needed.

Will you PLEASE help me try to free Jonah and the multitude of captive children? Repent from complacency. “How long halt ye between two opinions?” If a corrupt judge or corrupt official is ever to do time, it has to be now with the force of a tidal wave. Flip the tables of those who sell children. Cry out for righteousness and justice! For such a time as this THEY will hang from the gallows THEY prepared.

I fear no man nor demon. Only the Lord God Almighty do I fear with awe and trembling.

And so in closing, I pray Isaiah 61 as IT IS WRITTEN, “The Spirit of the Lord God is upon me; because the Lord hath anointed me to preach good tidings unto the meek; he hath sent me to bind up the brokenhearted, to proclaim liberty to the captives, and the opening of the prison to them that are bound!” In the mighty name of Jesus Christ, so it was, and so it is, and so shall it be, AMEN!