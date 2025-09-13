Brothers-in-Christ, Ivan Raj and Charlie Kirk, had quite the memorable discussion. One raised Hindu, the other Presbyterian. What a Wisdom Pearl moment!

“Blessed is the man that doeth this, and the son of man that layeth hold on it; that keepeth the sabbath from polluting it, and keepeth his hand from doing any evil.” Isaiah 56:2 KJV

“And he said unto them, The sabbath was made for man, and not man for the sabbath” Mark 2:27 KJV

The blood of Charlie Kirk cries out…

“And fear not them which kill the body, but are not able to kill the soul: but rather fear him which is able to destroy both soul and body in hell.” Matthew 10:28 KJV

Are we done believing the idiotic deception of political theater? The world is a stage and the actors enter and exit on queue by THEY. Yet the blind masses ramble on THEY, THEY, THEY! Want to know who THEY are?

THEY ritually sacrificed Charlie Kirk, and…

Here’s the really GOOD NEWS! The Republic of Babylon will not be restored…

“When he opened the fifth seal, I saw under the altar the souls of those who had been slain because of the word of God and the testimony they had maintained. They called out in a loud voice, “How long, Sovereign Lord, holy and true, until you judge the inhabitants of the earth and avenge our blood?” Then each of them was given a white robe, and they were told to wait a little longer, until the full number of their fellow servants, their brothers and sisters, were killed just as they had been.” Revelation 6:9-11 KJV

Rather the Kingdom of God is setting up before your eyes…

“In the time of those kings, the God of heaven will set up a kingdom that will never be destroyed, nor will it be left to another people. It will crush all those kingdoms and bring them to an end, but it will itself endure forever.” Daniel 2:44 KJV

So, here I am again and again and again… what will it be men? Watch another game and run from the Truth, or might this finally be your TURNING POINT?

“Every word of God is pure: he is a shield unto them that put their trust in him.” Proverbs 30:5 KJV

Wield the Sword for the King of Glory ~ Hallelujah & BLESSINGS! Peter

"A period of seventy sets of seven has been decreed for your people and your holy city to finish their rebellion, to put an end to their sin, to atone for their guilt, to bring in everlasting righteousness, to confirm the prophetic vision, and to anoint the Most Holy Place." Daniel 9:24 NLT "Then came Peter to him, and said, ‘Lord, how oft shall my brother sin against me, and I forgive him? till seven times?’ Jesus saith unto him, “I say not unto thee, Until seven times: but, Until seventy times seven." Matthew 18:21-22 KJV “Mark the perfect man, and behold the upright: for the end of that man is peace.” Psalm 37:37 KJV

