I am Peter COGSITLOHAH (Co-see-lo-ha)

On April 19, 2023, I dusted off my feet from a 30 year career serving the hospital industry. Here is the explanation I gave to my family as to why:

It is not an exaggeration when I say hospitals have led the world to irreversible destruction. They are responsible for enabling the plandemic, deceiving and instilling fear in their patients, slandering and prohibiting life-saving early treatment protocols (ie ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine), perpetuating the egregious lies about masks and the PCR test, supporting mass genocide via the DNA-altering bioweapon, coercing the bioweapon into their employees and firing the wise non-compliers, ignoring and chastising the bioweapon-injured, violating HIPAA, obliterating informed consent, aiding and abetting murderous censorship, creating and publishing callous propaganda and threats, denying life-saving organ transplants, facilitating gender identity confusion, prescribing puberty blockers and conducting genitalia mutilation to children, subverting parental rights, fostering Marxist racism and unrighteousness via the guise of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), and serving the globalist environmental social governance agenda to usher in totalitarian surveillance controls for a digital ID, health passport, central bank digital currency, and social credit score. Not last nor least, hospitals blindly submit their allegiance to the demonic Death Agencies with every intention of handing over US sovereignty to the World Homocide Organization (WHO) upon the “NEXT” plandemic which, of all things, will be coordinated with the United Nahash (UN) Agenda 2030 led by the King of SDG, and supported by the One World Religion (Chrislam) leader, Pope False Prophet, and the Gates of Hell Foundation.

On Labor Day of 2021, I was banned from LinkedIn for posting truthful information about ivermectin in response to Merciless Health System's “horse de-wormer” propaganda. I then created a 20-page paper titled “Hypocritic Oath – Tool of the Globalist Agenda” and distributed it selectively and anonymously. Soon after, the US regime attempted to mandate the bioweapon in companies with more than 100 employees, and for all healthcare providers. Since my firm had over 100 employees, I proactively engaged my senior leadership to understand their position while presenting them mine…the Hypocritic Oath. With disdain, I was formally reprimanded with a disciplinary warning and coerced to sign an acknowledgement not to express the truth in public. Although the employer mandate did not pass (the healthcare provider mandate did), this same leadership is on the record for recommending all employees to inject themselves with the bioweapon, and said they would have supported the mandate should it have been authorized by SCOTUS. Even after the State of Tennessee (where my firm is based) legalized ivermectin to be sold over-the-counter, my making this statement anywhere could, in fact, have been grounds for termination.

The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) is a primary trade group supporting the business and money of the hospital industry. It has been a strategic resource in the dissemination and facilitation of DEI/ESG wokism programming into conference agendas by way of professional continuing education credits, and promoting the nonsensical proliferation of Chief DEI Officer positions. These filthy, communist deceptions have successfully made their way to the vendor community supporting the hospital industry, including my firm.

With peace through the Holy Spirit, I let my thoughts be known and soon after left my firm thereby dusting off my feet from the corrupt and soulless hospital industry. Indeed, we all must recognize the hour and stand upright in faith at all cost and no matter what. The world is at war, so be alert and courageous.

"Unless your faith is firm, I can not make you stand firm." Isaiah 7:9 NLT

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not depend on your own understanding. Seek His will in all that you do, and He will show you what path to take.” Proverbs 3:5-6 NLT

“So be truly glad. There is wonderful joy ahead, even though you have to endure many trials for a little while. These trials will show that your faith is genuine. It is being tested like fire tests and purifies gold – though your faith is far more precious than mere gold. So when your faith remains strong through many trials, it will bring you great praise and honor and glory on the day when Jesus Christ is revealed to the whole world.” 1 Peter 1:6-7 NLT

Wield the Sword for the King of glory ~ Hallelujah! Peter

https://t.me/LORDofHeavensArmies

"Then came Peter to him, and said, ‘Lord, how oft shall my brother sin against me, and I forgive him? till seven times?’ Jesus saith unto him, “I say not unto thee, Until seven times: but, Until seventy times seven." Matthew 18:21-22 KJV

"A period of seventy sets of seven has been decreed for your people and your holy city to finish their rebellion, to put an end to their sin, to atone for their guilt, to bring in everlasting righteousness, to confirm the prophetic vision, and to anoint the Most Holy Place." Daniel 9:25 NLT