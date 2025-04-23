Indeed, bring on the “RECKONING!”

This is the same apparatus used to kidnap and traffic Jonah Rief. The secret black robe society shall be stripped naked. Apprehend, prosecute, and throw the Book at every corrupt judge, trafficker, and pedophile! Eradicate the corporate lower courts of lawlessness AND Child Predator Services! (CPS, et al)

Please help Tammy Rief and Isaiah 61 Ministries in finding Jonah and freeing all the captive children.

https://www.givesendgo.com/Where-is-Jonah-Rief

PLEASE AMPLIFY THIS MESSAGE!!!

Wield the Sword for the King of Glory ~ Hallelujah & BLESSINGS! Peter

"A period of seventy sets of seven has been decreed for your people and your holy city to finish their rebellion, to put an end to their sin, to atone for their guilt, to bring in everlasting righteousness, to confirm the prophetic vision, and to anoint the Most Holy Place." Daniel 9:24 NLT "Then came Peter to him, and said, ‘Lord, how oft shall my brother sin against me, and I forgive him? till seven times?’ Jesus saith unto him, “I say not unto thee, Until seven times: but, Until seventy times seven." Matthew 18:21-22 KJV “Mark the perfect man, and behold the upright: for the end of that man is peace.” Psalm 37:37 KJV

