May the suffering and death of Grace Schara point to the coming glory and to the honor and to the blessings from our King, the Righteous One! We pray for strength, endurance, joy, and victory into the Schara family and for all whom love the Truth. In the authority bestowed upon the children of the Most High God, SPEAK OUT LOUD words of protection and to break all curses over the family of Our Amazing Grace, the trial participants and proceedings, and behold, every pure heart who cries out for Justice. THY WILL BE DONE!

“Ye stiffnecked and uncircumcised in heart and ears, ye do always resist the Holy Ghost: as your fathers did, so do ye. Which of the prophets have not your fathers persecuted? and they have slain them which shewed before of the coming of the Just One; of whom ye have been now the betrayers and murderers” Acts 7:51-52 KJV

From: Peter70x7

Sent: Thursday, May 29, 2025 3:02 PM

To: The same ~100 corporate, regional, and hospital level executives within Ascension Health (@ascension.org, @ascensionhealth.org, @affinityhealth.org, @seton.org) as originally emailed on Oct 3, 2022 (below)

Subject: RE: Grace Schara's Blood Cries Out - JURY TRIAL STARTS JUNE 2ND

Attention Ascension!

Not one of you answered from 2 years and 8 months ago. Assuredly some on this list are gone, one way or another. Did any inside your walls come to find the truth? AND to stand for the Truth?? To the complicit and complacent, to the arrogant and the ignorant, and lets not leave out the COWARDS… The blood of Grace Schara cries out and is all over YOUR hands. Repent and may JUSTICE prevail in the name of Jesus Christ!

“Shall the throne of iniquity have fellowship with thee, which frameth mischief by a law? They gather themselves together against the soul of the righteous, and condemn the innocent blood. But the Lord is my defence; and my God is the rock of my refuge. And he shall bring upon them their own iniquity, and shall cut them off in their own wickedness; yea, the Lord our God shall cut them off.” Psalm 94:20-23 KJV

It’s all right here …

My original admonishment and important step towards severing all ties to my career and income:

From: Peter70x7

Sent: Monday, October 3, 2022 5:31 PM

To: ~100 corporate, regional, and hospital level executives within Ascension Health (@ascension.org, @ascensionhealth.org, @affinityhealth.org, @seton.org)

Subject: Grace Schara's Blood Cries Out

Attention Ascension… It is written, “The Lord looked down from heaven upon the children of men, to see if there were any that did understand, and seek God. They are all gone aside, they are all together become filthy: there is none that doeth good, no, not one.” Psalm 14:2-3 KJV

Recognize this? Having worked by your side for three decades, the hospital industry is now an abomination. There is truly nothing more hypocritical than to see the name above all names, Jesus Christ, in Ascension’s mission statement.

Surely you have watched this by now? https://thehighwire.com/videos/the-fight-for-grace/

The truth is overwhelming. The longer you do nothing, the worse it is getting for all of us. Leadership’s complicity, complacency, ignorance, arrogance, and cowardice has taken the world over a cliff. You could have stopped the tyranny in its tracks. BUT YOU didn’t.

“Don’t excuse yourself by saying, “Look, we didn’t know.” For God understands all hearts, and he sees you. He who guards your soul knows you knew. He will repay all people as their actions deserve.” Proverbs 24:12 NLT

Someone here knows the truth and has HAD ENOUGH with this morally bankrupt system! No more fear of reprisal. Be bold and courageous, and for God’s sake, show some accountability and respect to the Schara family (see below).

Indifference and Cognitive Dissonance

Our Amazing Grace

Oct 3, 2022

Indifference

On September 26, Our Amazing Grace organized a protest at St. Elizabeth’s Killing Field (aka hospital) in Appleton, Wis., to continue to bring Grace’s story to the forefront and to try to warn others about the dangers of hospitals.

Scott Schara protests outside St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.

Cindy Schara stands in front of St. E’s with numerous messages for employees and passersby.

Protestors, including Jessica Vander Heiden, Grace’s sister (second from right) attempt to warn people of the dangers of hospitals at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital (Ascension) in Appleton, Wis., Sept. 26.

In contrast to our previous event at St. Elizabeth’s in April, we did not get a permit, nor coordinate the protest with anyone from the Appleton Police Department. In fact, we kept it quiet – only sharing with individuals we knew wouldn’t notify the hospital of our intent – because we figured the hospital was anticipating a protest on Grace’s birthday, Sept. 22. When that date came and went without a peep, there was likely a sigh of relief felt by the hospital, especially people like Dr. Gavin Shokar and nurse Hollie McInnis, who are the main culprits behind Grace’s death. Surprising them on an insignificant date at the beginning of the week, early in the morning at shift change, was clearly agitating to employees.

We had dozens of employees come and go, walking past us. Some waited for a colleague before walking past, pretending as if they were too deep in discussion to even notice us there. Others walked by with their heads rightfully down so no eye contact could be made. And yet others felt it necessary to call for an armed guard to escort them past us, because apparently signs frighten medical personnel. Out of all the employees to pass, one woman was the lone person to say anything associated with compassion when she said, “I’m sorry for your loss.” Just one person had enough character to acknowledge us and give some sort of words of comfort. That should tell you all you need to know about St. Elizabeth’s.

While employees walking past is one element, people driving past is another factor that may be an even more disturbing revelation about the state of the world. We had dozens of honks and thumbs up supporting our protest. We had a few middle fingers (imagine what kind of person it takes to flip off people who are mourning the death of an innocent girl) and shouts of disapproval, but no one could ever make out what was said as shouts in a moving vehicle are not discernable. Alas, that’s the intelligence level of people who shout from cars. What was most disturbing, however, was the complete indifference of the people driving by. They showed no interest, no curiosity, no desire to learn more. Drivers texting, talking on their phones, drinking their lattes, and Zombie-ing their way down the road. Just complete indifference. And that is the state of our country when it comes to deaths in relation to hospital protocols and the COVID-19 gene therapy jab.

This newsletter has mentioned before the comparison between the Holocaust and our current COVID era. It needs to be reiterated because until people care, there will unfortunately be more and more deaths. And for Christians not to stand up to support truth is especially frustrating and disappointing. It’s comparable to what happened in the Holocaust. If you’ve not yet seen our animated explainer video called “One Holocaust is Enough,” please check it out here:

In James Carroll’s book, Constantine’s Sword, describing the role Christians played in the Holocaust, he asks how Western Christianity couldn’t have cared that the Nazis prepared to murder, then did murder, the Jews right in front of them.

“How could that murder not have been experienced as directly involving you? And finally, when the roundups and deportations and transports began to be conducted openly in 1942 and 1943, when the killing of Jews replaced the war effort as Hitler’s main purpose, why did you not see that your passivity had effectively become collaboration? ‘How is it,’ Cynthia Ozick [an American novelist and essayist] asks, ‘that indifference, which on its own does no apparent or immediate positive harm, ends by washing itself in the very horrors it means to have nothing to do with? Hoping to confer no hurt, indifference finally grows lethal; why is that?’”

The situation reminds of lyrics in the classic Simon and Garfunkel song, The Sound of Silence, where Paul Simon tries to warn people, but his warning falls on deaf ears:

“Fools,” said I, “You do not know Silence like a cancer grows Hear my words that I might teach you Take my arms that I might reach you” But my words, like silent raindrops, fell And echoed in the wells of silence

Friends, it is time to disturb the sound of silence. Speak up!

Why aren’t more Christians speaking out and standing up? Why so silent? Is it fear? Is it public pressure? Is it ignorance? Is it simply cowardice? I can’t say, but knowing that God commanded us to be courageous motivates us each day, and we will press on without discouragement.

Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go. Joshua 1:9

Cognitive Dissonance

A recent video out of Canada went viral and it’s important to mention it here because the woman in the video, although alone, is not alone in her perception that what she did was noble, caring and smart. I would argue all are fallacies because she clearly didn’t do any research before accepting a COVID-19 gene therapy jab, and likely was told by her doctor that it’s “safe and effective” and “we’re all in this together,” so she needs to do whatever it takes to get us out of this nightmare and not be responsible for killing grandma.

Yet, now the nightmare has truly started for her and guess who will leave her (just as hundreds of thousands of other victims have been abandoned) high and dry now that she’s injured? The same people who insisted she take the jab. The same people who gave indemnity to the manufacturers of the deadly/maiming shots. The same people who said the shots would protect you from infection and transmission. The liars who call themselves “authorities.”

By the way, are you aware there has been an extremely high number of fully jabbed Canadian doctor deaths, all from the same province, but no one wants to talk about it?

Back to the delusional woman’s video. How is it possible that someone who knows a jab caused her issues would do it all again? It’s that the brain can’t comprehend the truth right in front of it, and makes up ways to deal with the conflict. It’s called “cognitive dissonance.”

Although not an official dictionary definition, according to Wikipedia, cognitive dissonance is defined as:

In the field of psychology, cognitive dissonance is the perception of contradictory information, and the mental toll of it. Relevant items of information include a person's actions, feelings, ideas, beliefs, values, and things in the environment. Cognitive dissonance is typically experienced as psychological stress when persons participate in an action that goes against one or more of those things. According to this theory, when two actions or ideas are not psychologically consistent with each other, people do all in their power to change them until they become consistent. The discomfort is triggered by the person's belief clashing with new information perceived, wherein the individual tries to find a way to resolve the contradiction to reduce their discomfort.

Bear in mind, such cognitive dissonance has been occurring for decades by parents of vaccine-injured children who were fine before going to the doctor for their “Well Baby” visit (these should be called “Vaccines Visits” because besides measuring the head and weighing the child, pediatricians do little else – but it is a fantastic revenue stream for them) developed tics, eczema, asthma, loss of eye-contact that later developed into autism; or many other developmental delays, neurological issues, digestion issues or a loss of cognitive abilities, just to name a few of the symptoms. They saw what happened to their child, yet couldn’t fathom that it had anything to do with the myriad vaccines, sometimes as many as eight in one visit (which has never been tested for safety) that were just injected into the child. So they did it again and watched their child spiral even further into the injury abyss, only to be assured their child was going to have these symptoms regardless whether they got the vaccines or not. Doctors appear to have the greatest cases of cognitive dissonance. Believe your eyes rather than slogans and mantras of those in white lab coats.

How many times have we seen people take these useless jabs, get COVID, then proclaim they’re grateful for having been jabbed because now they’re protected? This type of thought process began several years ago when the pharmaceutical companies were pushing their ineffective flu vaccines. The messaging doctors (aka pharmaceutical salespeople) told their patients was the flu vaccine would protect them from the flu, and if they got the flu it was either because they didn’t get the shot soon enough, or the shot just missed its mark on which strain of the flu would be floating around.

In either case, they say, if you got the flu vaccine and got the flu, you should be thankful you got the flu vaccine. People fell for it because they were told the flu would be worse if you hadn’t received the shot. Not only weren’t these patients angry at having been injected with strains of the flu (albeit inactivated), thimerosal (aka mercury, and yes, it’s still in the flu vaccine as point 11 shows in the vaccine insert), formaldehyde, polysorbate 80, neomycin, and other toxic ingredients that didn’t protect them; they were unbelievably grateful for having gotten the shot that likely made them sick in the first place, as their bodies were now having to fight these injected toxins rather than keep the flu at bay through a fully-functioning immune system.

It's not surprising, then, to see the level of cognitive dissonance ingrained in this woman or in all the jabbed people in hospitals who are thankful they got the jab. They’ve been hypnotized to believe their bodies are incapable of operating without the intervention of vaccines. No matter the devastation they witness with their own eyes – sometimes within their own bodies – they will adhere to that philosophy. To those of you reading this and feeling uncomfortable, I would encourage you to read Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines and the Forgotten History, by Dr. Suzanne Humphries; or the newly released book, Turtles All The Way Down – Vaccine Science and Myth. Simply trusting your doctor is not going to cut it any longer. Please educate yourselves – it could save your life or the lives of those you love.

Wield the Sword for the King of Glory ~ Hallelujah & BLESSINGS! Peter

"A period of seventy sets of seven has been decreed for your people and your holy city to finish their rebellion, to put an end to their sin, to atone for their guilt, to bring in everlasting righteousness, to confirm the prophetic vision, and to anoint the Most Holy Place." Daniel 9:24 NLT "Then came Peter to him, and said, ‘Lord, how oft shall my brother sin against me, and I forgive him? till seven times?’ Jesus saith unto him, “I say not unto thee, Until seven times: but, Until seventy times seven." Matthew 18:21-22 KJV

https://t.me/LordofHeavensArmies

