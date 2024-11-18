The truth is hated.

“If the world hate you, ye know that it hated me before it hated you.” John 15:18 KJV

Lies are believed.

And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie. 2 Thessalonians 2:11 KJV

Inside the insane asylum of 2021, I assembled a heavily hyper-linked paper showcasing the hero dissidents of the day titled, “Hypocritic Oath, Tool of the Globalist Agenda.” In this call for strength and courage is the inspiration of America’s Frontline Doctors “Make a Stand” led by Dr. Simone Gold at the Alamo.

“Unless your faith is firm, I cannot make you stand firm.” Isaiah 7:9 NLT

Like so many, I became an America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS) donor BECAUSE Dr. Gold spoke fiercely against the tyrannical medical industrial complex. With gritty authenticity, she articulated her conviction to build a parallel medical freedom solution outside the stranglehold of government interference. It was her vision of Goldcare Health & Wellness.

At the start of 2022, Dr. Gold pressed forward despite the blistering winds of J6 persecution. Lest not forget in 2021 she brought suit against HHS in a desperate effort to save CHILDREN.

"This is an experimental biological agent whose harms are well documented (although suppressed and censored) and growing rapidly, and we will not support using America's children as guinea pigs." ~ Dr. Simone Gold

No surprise in June 2022, Judge Refuse Recuse Kangarooper assigned Dr. Gold to the J6 gulag on a coerced misdemeanor plea… high security prison, eight days solitary confinement, no less, for declining the transhumanism-inducing, clotshot bioweapon.

Behold, when jail is the only “rest” for the freedom fighter. Out of the oven and into the fry pan was the AFLDS coup attempt. Who doesn’t remember this which broke in January 2023?

This incredibly ignorant, damaging and disgusting hit piece by Stew Peters froze AFLDS supporters into paralysis. Far too many pulled back with wide eyes to watch what would come of it. Others jumped wholeheartedly onto the defamation train of this horrific lie, and sadly some are still on it. Praise God for the discerning commenters in this Rumble version!

Fast forward to March 24, 2023, the Kevin Jenkins Slander Tour was blaring at decibels of ungodly distortion. “I know I have seen this guy… where was it? Freedom Med or something?” Six hours later, I published…

“So let’s get this right. Kevin Jenkins, whom in 2022 was attempting to mimic AFLDS and GOLDCARE, has been brought in as Chairman to oversee the governance of AFLDS and point out the misdeeds of Dr. Simone Gold? … This is not complicated. I literally just made the case. Kevin Jenkins needs to be removed immediately from any involvement with AFLDS based on clear conflict of interest.” ~ Peter70x7 ~ March 24, 2023

Once in the far-flung past there was this thing called “conflict of interest.” This very simple, rudimentary fundamental of the business world should have whacked Kevin Jenkins back into the hole from where he crawled out, but the Medical Freedom Malfunction was just getting cranked up.

Wherefore by their fruits ye shall know them. Matthew 7:20 KJV

Unbeknownst to me at the time, Kevin Jenkins had just been removed from The Wellness Company’s Zelenko Foundation Board on March 12, 2023 while still owing $30k to the foundation. In the Medical Freedom Malfunction, these things get overlooked like Stew Peters not screeching to a halt when Kevin Jenkins commented “we had our BLM movement.” What the fudge!!!

So who was (is) bankrolling Kevin Jenkins? Cough, cough, Coulson, cough! How does one get so adept and agile in the technicalities and avoidance of getting served a court order? Is that an experiential thing? Do jailbirds sing?

The poster child of the Medical Freedom Malfunction as shown here, here, and here is FAST approaching the day of reckoning. A specific declaration by Joseph comes to mind, but the following prophecy could not be anymore perfect to depict the day when the Truth becomes known and the cockroaches run.

“This vision is for a future time. It describes the end, and it will be fulfilled. If it seems slow in coming, wait patiently, for it will surely take place. It will not be delayed. Habakkuk 2:3 NLT

This particular cancer in the Medical Freedom Malfunction is really not hard to see once you are wearing the right lenses. What’s this revolving door? What say you, Reinette? Exoneration? Defamation? Try both.

WHAT CAN A DONOR DO?

If you were that AFLDS donor that got paralyzed by the lies and slander brought against Dr. Simone Gold, then now is your time to right the ship.

1. NOMINATE DR. GOLD FOR SURGEON GENERAL

Dr. Simone Gold is the ideal fit to be MAHA’s Surgeon General. As both a doctor (MD) and attorney (JD) whom continues to withstand every fiery arrow that flieth by day, she is the perfect complement to RFK as a primary SPOX in dismantling the medical industrial complex and Making America Healthy Again! Please do it now…

With the relentless, evil attacks on our CHILDREN, Dr. Gold bears witness via the AFLDS premier, “What is a Doctor?” to medical mutilation… which directly connects to medical kidnapping and [il]legal government-sponsored kidnapping.

BTW, I also had something to say about this when Dr Gold was held captive in the gulag…

2. JOIN GOLDCARE HEALTH & WELLNESS

If you were/are/will be an AFLDS donor, the most impactful contribution you can make to support Dr. Gold is to JOIN Goldcare for $10/mo. Consider it a donation AND a token thank you for delivering on her promise, and overcoming the persecution and willful deceit of the wolves in sheep’s clothing.

I have been blessed to have a long-running and unique vantage point into Goldcare. Instead of MOSSAD agents, this private membership association is staffed by the most amazing people. Quite literally, every warrior working at Goldcare has their own heroic medical freedom story. All have made the substantial sacrifice of income to bring Dr Gold’s vision forward, with a smile, and without the corruption of Big Money… Cough, cough, Coulson, cough!

“Do not despise these small beginnings, for the Lord rejoices to see the work begin, to see the plumb line in Zerubbabel’s hand.” Zechariah 4:10 NLT

It has not been a small undertaking, and Goldcare has hit it’s stride as a robust and private gateway to medical freedom and education. WellnessU, Masterclasses, Grand Rounds, and monthly webinars are phenomenal education resources for only $10/mo (!!!) in conjunction with 200+ telehealth practitioners from all walks and disciplines of wellness. Last month, the wonderful and energizing John Richardson of Richardson Nutritional Center (RNC) joined Dr Gold to present the 50 year-old war on God’s apricot seed by relating his father’s legacy of determination to be a genuine and trustworthy doctor at all cost.

3. ASK “WHERE IS JONAH RIEF?”

Last month, just when it mattered most, the enemy attacked what little income I have (since walking away from my career serving hospitals). In my recent post about the ongoing nightmare of Tammy Rief and the child sex kidnapping of her son Jonah at the hands of Kamala Harris, I explained that this Substack was committing 100% of its proceeds (11 cherished paid subscribers) to come along side Tammy. In reality, I’m ALL-IN where I intend to give everything I have to be a shield for CHILDREN and rock for Tammy by using the gifts God has given unto me.

PLEASE, by echoing and amplifying the question “Where is Jonah Rief?” you will be creating a cacophony akin to “Let’s go Brandon!”

“Where is Jonah Rief?” MEANS “We see you and we’re coming for you bloodthirsty, satanic, globalist, pedophile, slithering serpents!”

PLEASE HELP MAKE THIS QUESTION GO AROUND THE WORLD AS THE UNIFYING BATTLE CRY FOR ALL TRAFFICKED AND RITUALLY ABUSED CHILDREN. Please do it now!!!

“Have you seen this?” he asked. “But I will show you even more detestable sins than these!” ~ Ezekiel 8:15 NLT

Just in case it is not abundantly clear, God forbid, the enemies of MAHA are the same enemies of CHILDREN. The administrators of injecting CHILDREN with venom are the same administrators of government-sponsored CHILD SEX TRAFFICKING and Satanic Ritual Abuse (SRA) of CHILDREN. The keepers of the gulag are the keepers of the holding cages for CHILD SACRIFICE, and the sellers of both CHILD and UNBORN body parts and organs. The demons that have infested the courts to “legally” mutilate CHILDREN are the same demons that subjected Jonah Rief to a screwdriver before “legally” kidnapping him into Luciferian Black Market Adoption.

Tammy Rief is an expert whistleblower in government-sponsored kidnapping including medical kidnapping. Tammy, herself, was kidnapped and hidden in a men’s prison under a false name so she couldn’t chase after her son. Jonah is a key to Pizza Gate and Epstein Island. Although a coordinated intelligence continues to weave webs and thwart her pursuits, TAMMY WILL NEVER GIVE UP! Fighter Tammy Rief meet Fighter Dr. Simone Gold. You’re fighting the same enemy!

Thank You Father for the breath in our lungs to praise You and speak Your Truth. Your Spirit of Righteousness burns in our bones as we cry out from the heart for You to free the captives in the name of the Holy One, Jesus Christ of Nazareth!

“For the Lord is the Spirit, and wherever the Spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom.” 2 Corinthians 3:17 NLT

MAKE MA DAY O King of Glory ~ Hallelujah & BLESSINGS! Peter

"A period of seventy sets of seven has been decreed for your people and your holy city to finish their rebellion, to put an end to their sin, to atone for their guilt, to bring in everlasting righteousness, to confirm the prophetic vision, and to anoint the Most Holy Place." Daniel 9:24 NLT "Then came Peter to him, and said, ‘Lord, how oft shall my brother sin against me, and I forgive him? till seven times?’ Jesus saith unto him, “I say not unto thee, Until seven times: but, Until seventy times seven." Matthew 18:21-22 KJV

https://t.me/LordofHeavensArmies