“Dr. John Richardson challenged the bureaucracy over a non-toxic substance he believes can control cancer. He has been subjected to four harassment trials, repeated mishandling of himself and his staff, and his license to practice has been removed in absentia by a non-medical consumer board… The bewildered doctor recalls how it began: “I knew I could not refuse to treat my nurse’s sister without breaking my Hippocratic Oath… What I did not then realize was that I was about to bring down upon myself and my family the vengeance and hatred of a medical machine that felt its authority threatened.” (Cancer Control Journal Vol 4 Issue 5/6 published 1976)

Hmmm, “A Doctor Who Dared.” Sounds familiar, doesn’t it? I’ve seen this. Loss of license. War on Laetrile. Stripping by ABIM. War on Ivermectin. Yeah yeah yeah, that’s right, we all remember…

SO HOW CAN IT BE ???

…the organization founded on the overwhelming three letter agency and media suppression of ivermectin and its efficacy, could come against the God-given apricot seed. Well, the beloved docs of the FLCCC Alliance have done it.

On page 129, Laetrile (Amygdalin) aka B-17 is included in “CHAPTER 10: TIER FOUR REPURPOSED DRUGS – RECOMMEND AGAINST.” Feel free, have a look and behold the power of the medical industrial complex. Whoa, there’s cyanide in them seeds, run run run from the lowly apricot seed!

Interesting, I ate these seeds all the time when I went through my own cancer journey. I have friends today eating them prophylactically. I never experienced cyanide poisoning (even when I was allegedly “immune compromised”), nor do I know of anyone who has suffered as much. What about you?

HOW CAN IT BE that the FLCCC is citing the famously discredited medical journals and insinuating blind trust in studies given everything that just happened to them concerning ivermectin?

To our beloved friends at the FLCCC, the floor is yours. I was with you at the Senate hearing where your head nearly blew off in frustration. I was with you in your tears at Sentara when your protocols were ordered to be stopped and your patients died. I’m with you, not against you.

The present hell we live in is all the proof needed to ascertain a very clear truth. If the government and media and Big Pharma are persecuting a natural remedy, you can bet its safe and effective. Nothing new under the sun…

FLCCC’s blasé characterization of the documentary SecondOpinionFilm.com leaves me convinced, or at least “raises serious questions,” that none of them ever watched it.

“Laetrile was studied in a mouse model By Dr Konematsu Suguira at Sloan Kettering Cancer institute during the 1970’s. This research was never published in a peer reviewed paper but was promoted in the media by Ralf Moss a science writer originally employed by Sloan Kettering.” “In a documentary entitled “Second Opinion: Laetrile at Sloan-Kettering” Mr. Moss claims that “laetrile stopped the spread of cancer, yet they lied to us about it” http://www.secondopinionfilm.com/. The true findings of Dr Suguira’s research are unclear as his data was never published nor has his work been reproduced by other investigators. However, the lack of proven clinical efficacy of laetrile (as outlined below) raises serious questions as to the validity of his findings.” ~ Dr Paul Marik

WITHOUT A SHADOW OF DOUBT, Second Opinion was a pioneering film brilliantly exposing the slithering medical industrial complex.

So who was John Richardson, MD, the doctor who dared? PLEASE come find out from his son, John Richardson Jr, on Tuesday October 8, 2024 at 8pm EDT.

