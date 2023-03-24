Today I visited the Wayback Machine… follow along the dated screen shots and let me know if you see what I see.

Freedom Med - Website on 3/3/2022

Freedom Med - Website on 7/4/2022

Freedom Med - Website on 9/30/2022

Freedom Med - Website 3/24/2023

Kevin Jenkins was the head of this failed start up that lasted five months. Quite amazing to see Freedom Med claims on the 7/4/2022 website, to then be “paused” a month later?

So where is Kevin now?

Who owns this domain, MedicalFreedom.org, which is portrayed as some proxy for AFLDS? The counterfeit logo is beyond creepy.

So let’s get this right. Kevin Jenkins, whom in 2022 was attempting to mimic AFLDS and GOLDCARE, has been brought in as Chairman to oversee the governance of AFLDS and point out the misdeeds of Dr. Simone Gold? Here is what he said and signed…

https://www.medicalfreedom.org/_files/ugd/665a91_e043b12953bf4563bc1fe0c8886a2c60.pdf

This polished document makes me furious. I kept asking myself, who is writing this? Not Kevin, that’s for sure. Based on the vernacular within the Freedom Med website (7/4/2022), there is not a hint this organization would possess such astute governance and policy expertise by way of its leadership. Only hyperbole and outright lies…

This is not complicated. I literally just made the case. Kevin Jenkins needs to be removed immediately from any involvement with AFLDS based on clear conflict of interest. Freedommed.org on “pause?” Medicalfreedom.org counterfeiting AFLDS? I could stop here, but now lets see what we might find on the real AFLDS website.

2/15/2023 - https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/about-us/press-releases/az-judge-denies-motion-to-dismiss-founder-s-lawsuit-and-rejects-board-s-attempted-power-grab

2/8/2023 - https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/about-us/press-releases/wagenmaker-and-oberly-law-firm-at-epicenter-of-board-actions-to-dismantle-aflds-contrary-to-court-directive

2/20/2023 - https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/videos/post/dr-simone-gold-at-vac-the-vision-for-victory. This is when Dr Gold broke her silence which was in the best interest of AFLDS. At the one hour mark is Q&A related to these dealings.

Deception is around every corner? Yes, you nod your head. We are in THE spiritual battle of the end-time? Given some eyelids appear to be open, you again are likely agreeing with me. So if you said “Yes” to both, then stop blowing with the wind (as I did for a moment when Stew Peters crucified Simone), stop casting stones of condemnation - let alone at people fighting for your freedom, and stop breaking rank.

Who in their right mind would expect AFLDS to be a smooth running operation springing out of the chaos of 2020, in a full sprint ever since (except for a 2 month “rest” in prison), led by the very “few” REAL doctors who have sacrificed everything to fight for freedom. Behold, what AFLDS has accomplished amidst flying by the seat of their pants with arrows flying day after day. With regard to the heroic courage of this organization pointing out the fact that the litany of government death agencies, killing-field hospitals, pharmakia banksters, big tech, and lying media has very effectively used healthcare to usher in the globalist, demonic, tyrannical take-down of America (Agenda 2030), I could care less if it was fully compliant with just about anything. What does the 2nd Smartest Guy in the World say?, “Do NOT comply!”

In looking up, I close with a question… “Whose Gonna Stop the King?” Praise you Lord! Thank you for giving us the breath in our lungs to speak Your Word, the Truth, at such a time as this. I pray to You, the LORD of Heaven’s Armies, for a massive enlisting of soldiers to stay in rank and step in file with unification and humility…in the name of Yeshua Ha’Mashiach, Christ Jesus!

If you need to repent, say your sorry, or forgive someone… hallelujah that you have it on your heart, and so do it now. If you’re a public figure and you erred in public, then make it public. Wield the Sword for the King of glory! Peter