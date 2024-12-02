NO WAY! NO WAY!! NO WAY!!!

Janette Nesheiwat (credentials stripped intentionally) will NOT become Surgeon General. NO WAY NESHEIWAT!

This is what you get when you give a pass and allow a lie to fester.

Let alone Nesheiwat supports the transhumanism deathshot bioweapon, as does President OWS, we need not address one iota of the overwhelming evidence of health-related treasonous crimes against humanity to make an irrefutable point.

In her own words, she condemns herself by advocating against your freedom of speech…

And now Zuckerbuck, star of 2000 Mules, is having dinner at Mar-a-La-Gotham? What a malfunction!

After all, you think you are so wise, but you enjoy putting up with fools! You put up with it when someone enslaves you, takes everything you have, takes advantage of you, takes control of everything, and slaps you in the face ~ Luke 11:19-20 NLT

It’s not complicated. You get what you accept! Continue to err in your ways and swallow the tyrannical words of a manufactured, out-of-nowhere-nesheiwnatzi, useful idiot, puppet Surgeon General SPOX nominee for the medical industrial complex, then your destiny awaits you.

I gave my vote of confidence for Dr. Simone Gold as freedom’s choice for the job. As both doctor and attorney, she has a remarkable and proven track record as an overcomer of swamp creatures in the fight for medical freedom.

The question goes to Trump. It is truly his genuine intent to drain the science swamp? Does the bird have two heads?

What about Janette’s sister, Julia?

It is not apparent, Janette’s sister, Julia, is a part of the psychopathic globalist UN/WEF/CFR/CIA slithering serpent machine who controls the military industrial complex?

Did you miss it?… Julia is married to Trump’s National Security Advisor nominee, Michael Waltz.

Could Waltz work under Bush in the Pentagon, and yet have his hands and conscience clean from the inside job of 9/11 leading to this moment? Could the man work for Cheney and not know about Satanic Ritual Abuse, nor pedophilia? Demonic! Oh wait, green beret, give him a pass.

Moving on to sister, Jaclyn…

Amazing how doors open to this family… a family of one creed?

I rebuke the acronym CHARM! Children are NOT magical. However, untold millions of children all over the world, led by the US Luciferian government, are in bondage and abused via sex magick every day. Many are sacrificed in these satanic rituals.

Moving right along and to round out the lesser known siblings, sister, Dina, and brother, Daniel, are both defense attorney’s in Nashville “where they focus on advocating for human rights, combatting human trafficking, and fighting for social justice.”

Since Janette is all for abolishing the First Amendment, could there be a riff in the family? Umm, or is that social justice of the UNkind?

Onto mom… Hayat Nesheiwat.

Wonderful mom. Wonderful values. Wonderful children.

Not mentioned (why?) in the wonderful narrative of her pediatric nursing days, truth be told Hayat has her SAG card! Was it Jaclyn’s “charm” or perhaps the CIA that opened that door?

In the 2022 flick, “Merry and Gay makes the Yuletide Queer,” Tillie (Hayat Nesheiwat) is a meddling mom match-making her daughter into a lesbian relationship. Is Hayat friendly with Pope False Prophet Francis, too? Is Janette married or not married?

So what about the dad, Benjamin S. Nesheiwat?

So far, this obituary from Feb 25, 1990 is literally the only shed of ANYTHING on “Ben” throughout the internet. How odd, no pictures, no nothing. Julia was in high school upon his death. At best, an article featuring the family sweeps all memory under the carpet as he simply died in an “accident.”

What kind of government chemist was Ben? Did he have a doctorate degree? Maybe other Nesheiwat’s of the small town of Carmel could enlighten us.

Just when it’s getting all the more interesting, I’m going to end it here with a tantalizing final question… What about the grandfather across the Jordan?

But for now, be advised Janette is slated to be your next healthcare SPOX and, in her own words, advocates for censorship and the elimination of your free speech. You get what you accept.

Wield the Sword for the King of glory ~ Hallelujah & BLESSINGS! Peter

"A period of seventy sets of seven has been decreed for your people and your holy city to finish their rebellion, to put an end to their sin, to atone for their guilt, to bring in everlasting righteousness, to confirm the prophetic vision, and to anoint the Most Holy Place." Daniel 9:24 NLT "Then came Peter to him, and said, ‘Lord, how oft shall my brother sin against me, and I forgive him? till seven times?’ Jesus saith unto him, “I say not unto thee, Until seven times: but, Until seventy times seven." Matthew 18:21-22 KJV

