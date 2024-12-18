I originally surmised it was an oversight by Dr Paul Marik. After all, isn’t he one of the good guys?

But screech, Dr Pierre Kory restacked this hit piece by his partner…

IDIOCYanide! How ironic to witness medical freedom physician victims of plandemic propaganda and censorship propagating 50 year-old propaganda AND engaging in censorship.

They told us about the exceptional safety profile of ivermectin evidenced by >4 billion doses. Safer than penicillin was the catch phrase. How can it be the same people are devoid of simple deductive reasoning. Hmm, how many apricot seeds (doses) have been consumed over the same period?

We fully understand the cancer of the Medical Industrial Complex is at large in the world; and we shall stand against their lies. But when the cancer is brought into our own camp, I WILL NOT STAND FOR IT!

We certainly have ample evidence over the past four years where the enemy would not show up for a debate. (Is Steve Kirsch’s offer still open? LOL!) However, if there is a disagreement or misunderstanding inside the medical freedom camp, and there most definitely is here, then there must be a coming together for resolution.

I am asking for Dr. Paul Marik to meet with medical freedom colleagues to discuss his summary of Laetrile in https://covid19criticalcare.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/Cancer-Care-FLCCC-Dr-Paul-Marik-v2.pdf

I say it again, you would have to be from Mars to be attacking Dr. William Makis.

Why is Scott Marsland referencing this X post as ammunition against Dr. Makis? What case is he making?

Come on Scott, why are you shoveling this 50 year old horse-poop propaganda? Horses don’t eat apricot seeds, people do!

And oh by the way, Scott, please comment away to your heart’s content. In the medical freedom camp, I won’t delete, censor, or block your comments… eventhough you have deleted your direct discourse with Dr Makis and have blocked me from commenting! Not a first, LinkedIn beat you to it, my friend.

Well, what do we have here? It seems Scott and Janette Nesheiwat will get along just fine…

Wield the Sword for the King of glory ~ BLESSINGS, Peter

