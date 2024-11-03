As the LORD gave the Word to his weeping prophet, my Majesty made use of Jeremiah’s obedience to reveal this gem to me by Way of His faithful Servant so as to inscribe it on my heart.

“If you return to me, I will restore you

so you can continue to serve me.

If you speak good words rather than worthless ones,

you will be my spokesman.

[Peter!] You must influence them;

do not let them influence you!” Jeremiah 15:19 NLT

Three days ago, Holy Spirit showed me the public disclosure of Leviticus will soon be faced with severe persecution. In my recent public appearances to expose the Jezebel high priestess witch whom trafficked Jonah Rief into Luciferian Black Market Adoption, I obediently proclaim the Word of God and have been reciting Leviticus 20.

20 The Lord said to Moses, “Give the people of Israel these instructions, which apply both to native Israelites and to the foreigners living in Israel. “If any of them offer their children as a sacrifice to Molech, they must be put to death. The people of the community must stone them to death. I myself will turn against them and cut them off from the community, because they have defiled my sanctuary and brought shame on my holy name by offering their children to Molech. And if the people of the community ignore those who offer their children to Molech and refuse to execute them, I myself will turn against them and their families and will cut them off from the community. This will happen to all who commit spiritual prostitution by worshiping Molech. “I will also turn against those who commit spiritual prostitution by putting their trust in mediums or in those who consult the spirits of the dead. I will cut them off from the community. So set yourselves apart to be holy, for I am the Lord your God. Keep all my decrees by putting them into practice, for I am the Lord who makes you holy. Leviticus 20:1-8 NLT

Today, I am blessed with a perfectly timed confirmation by the Almighty. Listen to His wonderful servant who just released the following warning… give up your life, and you will find it. Jesus is WORTH IT!

MAKE MA DAY O King of Glory ~ Hallelujah & BLESSINGS! Peter

"A period of seventy sets of seven has been decreed for your people and your holy city to finish their rebellion, to put an end to their sin, to atone for their guilt, to bring in everlasting righteousness, to confirm the prophetic vision, and to anoint the Most Holy Place." Daniel 9:24 NLT "Then came Peter to him, and said, ‘Lord, how oft shall my brother sin against me, and I forgive him? till seven times?’ Jesus saith unto him, “I say not unto thee, Until seven times: but, Until seventy times seven." Matthew 18:21-22 KJV

And they have defeated him by the blood of the Lamb

and by their testimony.

And they did not love their lives so much

that they were afraid to die. Revelation 12:11 NLT