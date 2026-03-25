Test it for yourself. Open a browser session and search “Jonah Rief.” And there you have it, somewhere very near the top of your search results…

You are witness to a crime… a very long-standing one, too.

It’s called libel, and in this case, ties directly to aiding and abetting an international child sex trafficking operation.

Survey the active crime scene…

“For there is nothing covered, that shall not be revealed; neither hid, that shall not be known” Luke 12:2 KJV

Be known, Kelly Kazek!

Be known, AL.com dba Alabama Media Group!

You chose to be deaf and dumb to the outcry of your despicable trespass on the life of a child in 2014, and then again in 2018 and beyond. When you should have taken it down, you instead doubled-down, tripled-down, and now you’re going down!

Outcry to Kelly Kazek’s July 3, 2013 article published by AL.com

Forever waiting to expose you, a loose thread to untold ABOMINATIONS and GODFORSAKEN GASLIGHTING has been a long-time coming; an excruciating act of patience.

WHERE AS: INEPsTein KREEPY KRAWLERS ARE SCURRYING FROM THE SPOTLIGHT, NOW IS THE APPOINTED TIME FOR RETRIBUTION!

And he brought me to the door of the court; and when I looked, behold a hole in the wall. Then said he unto me, Son of man, dig now in the wall: and when I had digged in the wall, behold a door. And he said unto me, Go in, and behold the wicked abominations that they do here. Ezekiel 8: 7-9 KJV

We see → Child Sex Trafficking

We see → Government-Sponsored Kidnapping

We see → Judicial ‘Brotherhood’ Clown Courts of Corruption

We see → Child Predator Services (CPS)

We see → Nachash’s Cauldron for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC)

We see → Pedophilia to Pizza Gate to Pedo Gate

We see → Satanic Ritual Abuse (SRA) and Torture and Sacrifice

We see → Trauma-Based Mind-Control (M-KULT-RA)

We see → Tavistock to Transgender to Transhuman to Transcendent

We see → Adrenochrome to Organ Harvesting to Canaan-Baal-ism

We see → Epstein (not dead) to AI Baby Farms to DNA Vax in Arms

We see → The Two-Headed Fowl Spellcasting the Golden Age for the hunDrumpf and 88th time

We see → 3 Letter Intelligence Agents and Asse[t]s of the Adversary

We see → Olympian’s Committee of 300 Club of Rome to Skull and Bones

We see → THEY, the Luciferian Bloodline Families Who Rule this World, are ‘BORED’ OF PEACE

We see → Molech, Baphomet, Osiris, Ishtar, Harlot, Dragon and Beast

And, we see the lying FAKE media with a lowly-hanging jackfruit as the loose thread to opening a kan of kreepy krawlers.

Confoundedly, ALL this knowledge swirls around a single question…

1st Time since her 2013 Kidnapping

Tammy Rief Returns to DC at the DOJ

Indeed, that INFAMOUS FAKE ‘mug shot’ is of Tammy Rief taken on April 3, 2013; just two days prior she was in Washington DC! She had been knee-deep in the ‘swamp’ for months desperately and successfully opening an international child sex trafficking case with the Bureau of State, thereby whistleblowing on a host of ‘bad actors’ via testimony to US officials including Alabama Senator, Jeff Sessions.

Jeff Sessions, prior Alabama Senator and US Attorney General, was subpoenaed to testify in a congressional Epstein probe on 8/25/2025

Only a FAKE journalist (aka children’s occult book author) would omit such facts when just hours before the snapping of that shutter, Tammy Rief was ambushed by false arrest without warrant, or any paperwork whatsoever, at gunpoint in a hair salon by dirty cop, Josh York Sr., committing a FEDERAL CRIME by impersonating US Marshal, Chuck Robert Reynolds of Huntsville, Alabama.

READ THAT AGAIN. Let that sink in. But there is more. MUCH MORE!

So I went in and saw; and behold every form of creeping things, and abominable beasts, and all the idols of the house of Israel, pourtrayed upon the wall round about. And there stood before them seventy men of the ancients of the house of Israel, and in the midst of them stood Jaazaniah the son of Shaphan, with every man his censer in his hand; and a thick cloud of incense went up. Then said he unto me, Son of man, hast thou seen what the ancients of the house of Israel do in the dark, every man in the chambers of his imagery? for they say, the Lord seeth us not; the Lord hath forsaken the earth. Ezekiel 8:10-12 KJV

Stare at the FAKE ‘mug shot.’ What do you see?

You see a protective and determined mother whose 4yo son, Jonah Earl Rief, was kidnapped out of her arms in a lawless late night raid on November 5, 2012, precisely 150 days prior to her own kidnapping, more precisely 3600 hours pre-hostage, 216,000 mins aghast, or try 12,960,000 secs and counting. GET IT? MOMS AND DADS?!?!?!

In utter disgust her eyes communicate, “THEY have kidnapped me into a dungeon of silence while my son, Jonah, disappears further into demonic darkness!”

Jonah Earl Rief, son of the only legal parent, Tammy Cherie Rief

Kelly Kazek! ANSWER THIS? How did you begin your investigation? What, or who, tipped you off? How did you know the name Tammy Cherie Rief?

How did you NOT report the fact that inside Dekalb County Jail, Tammy Rief was illegally admitted in a back door to the men’s section of the jail; effectively hidden and assigned the false identity of ‘Tammy Reese,’ a 35yo convicted felon from Selma, Alabama. This went on for 91 days, heart-wrenching federal kidnapping by the very persons who are supposed to uphold the law. “Under color of law, a body cannot be held without a valid Governor’s Warrant over 90 days.’’

He said also unto me, Turn thee yet again, and thou shalt see greater abominations that they do. Ezekiel 8:13 KJV

Jonah was trafficked out of the US via California to New South Wales, Australia on February 26, 2013 ~ 36 days prior to the FAKE ‘mug shot.’

Jonah was profiled in nude photos via Facebook for Black Market Adoption on March 4, 2013 ~ 30 days prior to the FAKE ‘mug shot.’

Only a FAKE journalist (aka children’s occult book author) would put her name to such a rancid [$]hit-piece:

Kelly Kazek, How do you live with yourself? You are now on notice that your first sentence documents your connection to not one, but two kidnappings of Tammy Rief. As a mother, yourself, your conscience truly must be seared to be capable of propagating such a heinous narrative, “kidnapping of her son.”

Tammy Rief with her son, Jonah Earl Rief

(READER: It worked so well in Alabama, Tammy Rief disappeared in the ‘system’ again under a false name; this time into the ghost of ‘Nancy Clark’ at Santee Women’s Detention Center in San Diego, CA)

Correct you are, Kelly O English major… “DISTRACT” is quite accurate and insightful. The only truth in the entirety of your libelous crime.

Did you verify the warrant? Produce it! You can’t, because it never happened. Did you verify the charge? Produce it! You can’t, because it never happened. The charge is FAKE, the warrant is FAKE, like you being a journalist is FAKE, like your [$]hit-piece is FAKE.

How shameful you didn’t report on the letter from the United States Criminal Division of the DOJ stating Tammy Rief has NEVER had any warrant issued or criminal history against her, nor any VALID charge or VALID court actions or VALID probable cause certificates against her EVER in all of the United States and it’s Territories up to this very day.

Give me an “L”

Give me an “I”

Give me an “B”

Give me an “E”

Give me another “L”

WHAT DOES IT SPELL?

(READER: For clarity, in the hidden clown court system, all of the fraud and fictitious FAKERY were facilitated by corrupt judges responsible for kidnapping Jonah Earl Rief, and then his mother, Tammy Rief via ‘framing mischief by law.’ She names them all in her GiveSendGo video at the DOJ).

“Shall the throne of iniquity have fellowship with thee, which frameth mischief by a law?” Psalm 94:20 KJV

Kelly Kazek, here you have published a confession of the kidnapping of Tammy Rief. She was an Alabama resident. California had no jurisdiction, specifically, NO SUBJECT MATTER JURISDICTION! You, by way of your [$]hit-piece, participated in the cover-up of an international child sex trafficking ring involving scum-bag pedophile low-life ‘elites.’

How is your close buddy, Sheriff Jimmy Harris, these days? Not rearing up on his stallion anymore? How crazy, I just noticed you have KKK in your name, Kelly KazeK. What a Krazy KoinKidenKe! Could it simply be that your oxymoron lawman’s contribution of his criminal confession and FAKE ‘mug shot’ was handed to you in grandmaster fashion? What else was in the envelope?

Then he brought me to the door of the gate of the Lord’s house which was toward the north; and, behold, there sat women weeping for Tammuz. Then said he unto me, Hast thou seen this, O son of man? turn thee yet again, and thou shalt see greater abominations than these. Ezekiel 8:14-15 KJV

“FOUND SAFE?!?!?” HOW INFURIATING!!!

Kelly KazeK, YOU CALL YOURSELF A MOTHER?! You shall face the music and give account for your CRIMINAL LIBELOUS LIES!

Tammy and Jonah Earl Rief, residents of Alabama, visiting nearby attraction, Rock City, on Lookout Mountain, Georgia in 2009.

For the record, and as already stated, Tammy Rief last saw her son, Jonah Earl Rief, late in the dark of night on November 5, 2012 when Jonah was kidnapped out of her arms in Charlotte, North Carolina. While visiting ministry associates and friends, Tammy was on a mission seeking help to get into Federal Court, but was instead setup by undercover CPS worker, Gina Misch aka Regina King.

Did you follow-up with the San Diego DA’s Office? Did you really make a call at all? Did you care? Of course not, because you’re a FAKE journalist and, far worse, complicit in selling a child into a satanic hierarchy of pedophiles and Luciferians!

KELLY KAZEK!!! WHERE IS JONAH RIEF?!?!?!

But there is more! MUCH MORE!

Kelly Kazek! Who is Sullivan? There is no such person named Jonah Rief Sullivan. There is only Jonah Earl Rief!

Doesn’t this connect to Brian Sullivan who evaded taking a VALID DNA test in a paternity trial in Alabama, where he was in contempt of court for being a ‘no show’ TWICE?

Doesn’t this connect to Brian Sullivan, a proven and bona fide resident of Colorado Springs, CO and dual citizen of Australia with 33 forsaken aliases, along with his boyfriend tranny Dennis (Denise) Lynn Nolan Glaser Wallick. (Indeed, these demon imposters have an endless array of aliases).

What a big Adam’s Apple you have, ‘Denise!’ ~ Jonah Earl Rief NOT happy!

Doesn’t this connect to Brian Sullivan whom Jonah testified and identified as one of several men who sodomized him at the Department of Defense’s Carlsbad Country Daycare (a separate kidnapping!) per exactly the same format and scheme of Satanist High Priest Michael Aquino’s Presidio Day Care in San Francisco?

Top Right: Gina Misch aka Regina King infiltrator and CPS worker, Bottom Row (L-R): Kamala Harris, again tranny Dennis (Denise) Lynn Nolan Glaser Wallick, Judge Gregory Pollack

And he brought me into the inner court of the Lord’s house, and, behold, at the door of the temple of the Lord, between the porch and the altar, were about five and twenty men, with their backs toward the temple of the Lord, and their faces toward the east; and they worshipped the sun toward the east. Ezekiel 8:16 KJV

Kelly KazeK, please do tell why you didn’t report the sodomy on Jonah OR the Alabama Protection Order issued in 2010 against Brian Sullivan by Tammy and Jonah Rief?

Did Brian Sullivan appear in the Albertville Courthouse, Marshall County, Alabama on 8/25/2010 as ordered? Of course not, because he is a pedophile child sex trafficker.

Then he said unto me, Hast thou seen this, O son of man? Is it a light thing to the house of Judah that they commit the abominations which they commit here? for they have filled the land with violence, and have returned to provoke me to anger: and, lo, they put the branch to their nose. Ezekiel 8:17 KJV

Do you know what he did, instead?

Brian Sullivan created a FAKE mother of Jonah…

How could the REAL name of Jonah E Rief with his REAL DOB of 12/18/2007 with his REAL Social Security Number be enrolled in an Alabama Medicaid system (Emdeon) to a mother named “Tamarion Sullivan?”

Kelly KazeK, who is Tamarion Sullivan? Oh that’s right, you’re in the mix of the fix of a FAKE mother because you’re a freaking FAKE journalist!

What a Krazy KoinKidenKe that Tamarion Sullivan is linked by way of a trust to Flower Mound, TX and the US Virgin Islands, to the ‘SULLIVAN TRUSTS.’

READ THAT AGAIN… US VIRGIN ISLANDS!

Isn’t this the tactic of an international child sex trafficker to use paper wizardry to steal children and sell them into Luciferian black market adoption?

Or perhaps you do know the deranged and destestable defense contractor tranny Dennis (Denise) Lynn Nolan Glaser Wallick (im)posed as Jonah’s FAKE mother to create FAKE papers to traffick him from California to NSW, Australia?

READER: Is this enough motivation for you? HELP!!!

Kelly KazeK, indeed, you are a criminal fiction writer! You wrote nine sentences wrought with unconscionable lies smothered with self-incriminating contradiction. What the ‘place,’ O English major?

But there is more… MUCH MORE!!!

Kelly KazeK AND Alabama Media Group, why is it that the time stamps on your [$]hit-piece have been manipulated?

As of this Substack publication, AL.com shows “Published: Jul. 03, 2013, 6:20 p.m.” and “Updated: Jul. 03, 2013, 7:20 p.m.?”

How interesting that the Wayback Machine capture from January 8, 2021 reveals the time stamps as “Updated Mar 6, 2019; Posted Jul 3, 2013?”

Kelly KazeK AND Alabama Media Group! Wasn’t it late in the year 2018 when Cindy Adams and other “Find Jonah” advocates came after you hard about your lies? Why nearly six years later did you edit your [$]hit-piece? Why did you double-down and not take it down, instead?

Could it be this [$]hit-piece is a '“PAID ADVERTISEMENT?”

…[$] for hit-piece?

Why were you compelled to change your [$]hit-piece from “Ider Muscle Shoals Fugitive Task Force” to “Ider by US Marshals Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force?” Truly, it is difficult to be in two separate quadrants of Alabama at the same time, let alone the former being a FAKE entity.

The 4-way stop of downtown Ider, Alabama ~ What is this white shack? Ider’s defunct “Task Force” Headquarters!

A picture is worth a thousand words? ~ prized and double-matted no less!

Kelly KazeK! Not folklore, you are clearly fiction, clearly cultish, and clearly a FAKE journalist. Does “Forgotten Tales of Alabama,” shown with your prized occultic wolf-woman picture above, just so happen to creature feature Muscle Shoals, Alabama, too? Ran out of creative juices, did ya?

Did you call the US Marshals “Gulf Coast Regional Task Force” to verify only FAKE extraditions are done with plastic zip-ties and puddle-jumper connecting commercial flights without identifying US Marshals uniforms, badges, and aircraft? Of course not, because you’re a FAKE journalist who failed to report that the US Marshals were never involved!

Therefore will I also deal in fury: mine eye shall not spare, neither will I have pity: and though they cry in mine ears with a loud voice, yet will I not hear them. Ezekiel 8:18 KJV

But there is more…MUCH MORE!!

Alabama Media Group (AL.com), ANSWER THIS?!

How is it that the ‘Updated’ time stamp of ‘March 6, 2019’ went backwards in time to ‘July 3, 2013 7:20pm?’ Shouldn’t that be impossible with a trustworthy news and media outlet?

At some point between Jan 8, 2021 and the next Wayback capture of May 28, 2022, the time stamp was fraudulently backdated to the original publication date in order to hide the fact that the [$]hit-piece was edited on March 6, 2019.

Give me a “C” “O” “V” “E” “R” “U” “P” …What does it spell?

This is evidence of a smokin’ gun sloppy cover up! Deceitfully altered not once, but twice.

“He that worketh deceit shall not dwell within my house: he that telleth lies shall not tarry in my sight.” Psalm 101:7 KJV

READER: Make no mistake, this is an actual crime scene and highly dangerous matter. This lowly-hanging jackfruit is the loose thread to opening a kan of kreepy krawlers of a MUCH bigger, wider, and deeper worldwide investigation with firestorm exposure of the satanic pedophile elite. If you have been following already, then you know “It’s All About the Blood.” With an unshakeable trust in Lord God Almighty we stand on the ROCK! Will you give cover as a vigilant supportive public as we do the heavy lifting to ADVANCE the exposure to tear down strongholds so as to free captive children?

ALL THE CHILDREN! … IS THERE A COST TOO GREAT??

"Where Is Jonah Rief?" GiveSendGo

"Where is Jonah Rief? Website

All too often, people ask me, “what can I do against the overwhelming prevalence of child sex trafficking?” Well, HERE YOU GO, contact Kelly Kazek and the executives of Alabama Media Group along with the editor of AL.com and shove this article in their face and ask “Where is Jonah Rief?” ~ Tammy Rief

Kelly KazeK, FAKE Journalist, AL.com:

kkazek@al.com

https://www.facebook.com/kelly.kazek

See her auto-bio below

Natalie Pruitt, President, Alabama Media Group

npruitt@al.com

(205) 325-3339

Kould it be MORE Krazy KoinKidenKe?

READER: Going high above the lowly hanging jackfruit, hold on tight to the thread of truth. Let’s skim through the Kreme at the top of the Kan of Kreepy Krawlers!

Behold, Kelly KazeK! REAL journalism…

New York Media mogul Donald Newhouse, owner of the Alabama Media Group

Apparently DEI is not dead in the Newhouse…

I can’t bear to look up the skirt of Advance’s fashion conglomerate, Condé Nast[y]. In a mere glance, doesn’t Les Wexner, Peter Nygard, Midland Agency, Baalenciaga flash to mind? …and right next door, there is MOORE!

Pushing the androgynous agenda in defiance through DEI ("Solve et Coagula" ala Baphomet)…

Donald Newhouse’s mother was Mitzi Epstein. Hmm?

Donald Newhouse’s paternal grandfather, Meyer Meir Newhouse, was born in Belarus. Hmm?

Jeffrey Epstein’s paternal grandmother, “Bessie Fisher” aka Elizabeth Tesher, was born in Belarus. Hmm?

Jeffrey Epstein’s “dentist” and CURRENT girlfriend, Karyna Shuliak, is from Belarus. Hmm?

…moLest we not forget, child handler, aka Rachel Chandler of Midland Agency.

Note “sinclair bloodline” is no longer on the current post?

The truth gets erased from the internet, yet this [$]hit-piece remains.

It ALL points to THEY, the Luciferian bloodline families who rule this world. And it is THEY who Stole Jonah Rief.

And it is Jonah Earl Rief, and others like Lexi Dillon, who are the keys and linchpins to unlocking the entirety of the intricate web of this worldwide wickedness.

This is the bugle call to all who fought the prior battles for Jonah. ARISE AGAIN!!!

This is the bugle call to the hundreds, if not thousands, who now know the truth about the countless demon-infested people who have silenced and thrwarted and discredited and grifted and lied and sold-out Tammy Rief from pursuing the rescue of her child, Jonah Earl Rief.

For all others who may have awakened to where this is all heading…

“For whosoever shall do the will of my Father which is in heaven, the same is my brother, and sister, and mother.” Matthew 12:50 KJV

Where is the army of the meek? fathers? brothers? sisters? mothers?

“If any man will come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross, and follow me. For whosoever will save his life shall lose it: and whosoever will lose his life for my sake shall find it. For what is a man profited, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul? or what shall a man give in exchange for his soul? For the Son of man shall come in the glory of his Father with his angels; and then he shall reward every man according to his works. Verily I say unto you, There be some standing here, which shall not taste of death, till they see the Son of man coming in his kingdom.” Matthew 16:24-28 KJV

I am the first, the one-and-only, husband to Tammy Cherie Rief where she blessed me with her hand in marriage in 2025. In the presence of the Holy Spirit, two witnesses, and a chaplain, we became ONE!

As a child of the Most High God, I hereby assert the authority given unto me to proclaim Jonah Earl Rief to be my son, in my HOUSE, and I his first, one-and-only, earthly father! IT IS DONE! Can I get a “HALLELUJAH!?

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O LORD of Heaven’s Armies, in Your mighty name, we cast down every obstacle, every stronghold, every imagination, every lie, every imposter, every infiltrator, every deceiver, every oppressor, every pedophile, every ritual, every program, every tiffany veil, every worker of iniquity, every Kreepy Krawler, and every lover of the Evil One…

SERVANTS OF THE MOST HIGH! CRY OUT TO ABBA, “MAY YOUR DOVE DELIVER ALL YOUR PRECIOUS CHILDREN FROM THE BELLY OF HELL ON A WHALE OF A WAVE!!!”

WITH THE POWER OF YOUR BLOOD, WE PRAISE THE KING OF GLORY ON THE HIGHWAY TO HOLINESS FOR EVERY TONGUE WILL CONFESS “ONLY THE LORD COULD HAVE DONE SUCH A WONDEROUS THING!” THIS WE PRAY IN THE MIGHTY NAME OF JESUS CHRIST OF NAZARETH, YESHUA, SON OF MAN, LAMB OF GOD, HOLY ONE, DELIVERER!

Wield the Sword for the King of Glory ~ Hallelujah & BLESSINGS! Peter

“A period of seventy sets of seven has been decreed for your people and your holy city to finish their rebellion, to put an end to their sin, to atone for their guilt, to bring in everlasting righteousness, to confirm the prophetic vision, and to anoint the Most Holy Place.” Daniel 9:24 NLT “Then came Peter to him, and said, ‘Lord, how oft shall my brother sin against me, and I forgive him? till seven times?’ Jesus saith unto him, “I say not unto thee, Until seven times: but, Until seventy times seven.” Matthew 18:21-22 KJV “Mark the perfect man, and behold the upright: for the end of that man is peace.” Psalm 37:37 KJV

Auto-Bio Kelly KazeK

“She chose English because of her love of words and devotion to proper grammar — who are we kidding? — it was because it was the only subject in which she earned straight A’s. After graduating, she moved to Atlanta, where she wondered what English majors without teaching certificates do for a living. Spotting an ad for a newspaper reporter, she applied and, just two days before she was to start a career as a waitress, she became a Real-For-Sure Journalist in the big city. Three months later, after her mom and dad spent hundreds of dollars on locks and bars for the doors and windows of her Atlanta apartment, she decided to move back to her parents’ home in Athens, Ala.” ~ The News Courier https://enewscourier.com/2011/11/08/biography-of-kelly-kazek/

Deduced per Wikitia, “Real-For-Sure journalist’ published her first book circa 2010, three years before publishing her [$]hit-piece.

Pivoting to KellyKazek.com, ‘Real-For-Sure journalist” has written and published at least 28 books. For ease, let’s just call it two books per year.

“Author | Southern Humorist | Lover of Roadside Attractions” all done on the side amidst ‘real-for-sure’ journalism?

Oh the irony, Kelly girl, there you go again! You authored “Some Nightmares are Real?” WHICH, are you really or real?! Now “Don’t Act Ugly” pretending to be deaf and dumb, and to again thumb your nose at the limelight of your libelous discrediting [$]hit-piece. By defamation, you (and AL.com) protected pedophiles by publishing words and images that are degrading and injurious to Tammy Rief’s reputation... 153 months and counting!

Abhorrently, you thwarted publicity and rescue efforts for Jonah Earl Rief by ensnaring an untold number of would-be activists into your lies. With what continues to be a never-ending REAL-FOR-SURE nightmare of complete devastation to Jonah Earl Rief, and his mother Tammy Cherie Rief, and his grandparents, Earl and Cherie Rief, what might your Mama say now?!

Is it just me?

Unto thee will I cry, O Lord my rock; be not silent to me: lest, if thou be silent to me, I become like them that go down into the pit. Hear the voice of my supplications, when I cry unto thee, when I lift up my hands toward thy holy oracle. Draw me not away with the wicked, and with the workers of iniquity, which speak peace to their neighbours, but mischief is in their hearts. Give them according to their deeds, and according to the wickedness of their endeavours: give them after the work of their hands; render to them their desert. Because they regard not the works of the Lord, nor the operation of his hands, he shall destroy them, and not build them up. Blessed be the Lord, because he hath heard the voice of my supplications. The Lord is my strength and my shield; my heart trusted in him, and I am helped: therefore my heart greatly rejoiceth; and with my song will I praise him. The Lord is their strength, and he is the saving strength of his anointed. Save thy people, and bless thine inheritance: feed them also, and lift them up for ever. Psalm 28 KJV

But there is more, MUCH MORE! … to be continued…

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