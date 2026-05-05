URGENT UPDATE: May 5, 2026 re: Patricia Lock Medical Kidnapping and Illegal Eviction Process
EMERGENCY ACTION NEEDED BY THE PEOPLE OF TEXAS (AND BEYOND)
75yo Texas rancher, Patricia Lock, is in IMMINENT danger. At this point, all incentives to THEY is for her to be medically removed or unalived.
As already reported on April 27, she is being held against her will and has a doctor’s testimony that she does NOT suffer from dementia, but rather is of sound mind.
Today April 27, 2026 this elderly TX woman is medically kidnapped, in imminent danger, and THEY are stealing her valuable property NOW
TODAY THIS HAPPENED!!! IT’S ALL ILLEGAL BY A CORRUPT AND FAKE COURT AND LAW ENFORCEMENT!
LISTEN PEOPLE! This is a Baby Cyrus moment… if you don’t know what that means, then take ONE MINUTE to see what I’m saying… it the following video is queued up, so DO IT NOW! (1hr 7min 10 sec mark)
TO THE MEDIA: What else do you need to do SOMETHING?
TO THE PEOPLE IN TEXAS (and further): Demand the release of Patricia Lock from Windsor Nursing and Rehabilitation of Seguin: 1219 Eastwood Drive, Seguin, TX 78155
LORD GOD ALMIGHTY BRING DOWN YOUR STRONG ARM SMASHING THIS ABOMINABLE CRIME RING TO SMITHEREENS AND RESCUE PATRICIA OUT OF THE JAWS OF THIEVING WOLVES FOR EVERY TONGUE WILL CONFESS “ONLY THE LORD COULD HAVE DONE SUCH A WONDEROUS THING!” THIS WE PRAY IN THE MIGHTY NAME OF JESUS CHRIST OF NAZARETH, YESHUA, SON OF MAN, LAMB OF GOD, HOLY ONE, DELIVERER!
Wield the Sword for the King of Glory ~ Hallelujah & BLESSINGS! Peter
“A period of seventy sets of seven has been decreed for your people and your holy city to finish their rebellion, to put an end to their sin, to atone for their guilt, to bring in everlasting righteousness, to confirm the prophetic vision, and to anoint the Most Holy Place.” Daniel 9:24 NLT
“Then came Peter to him, and said, ‘Lord, how oft shall my brother sin against me, and I forgive him? till seven times?’ Jesus saith unto him, “I say not unto thee, Until seven times: but, Until seventy times seven.” Matthew 18:21-22 KJV
“Mark the perfect man, and behold the upright: for the end of that man is peace.” Psalm 37:37 KJV
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Medical trafficking is currently one of the top issues in "The Trafficking Agenda" currently at https://www.amazon.com/Trafficking-Agenda-Everything-Rebekkas-Story-ebook/dp/B0GYG5D421/ref=zg_bsnr_g_15249081011_d_sccl_2/132-2045871-1393469?psc=1 After the launch period, the link will likely change on that book.
Arizona is particularly big on medical trafficking. I was at a closed courtroom in Phoenix where children of 25 sets of parents had lost their children to medical trafficking, courtesy of the same judge. I contacted the local Congressman, who didn't care. But this is going on all over the country, all to fill government coffers. CPS is getting rich off trafficking children. According to the FBI stats, 70% of all child sex trafficking is out of CPS. In addition to child sex trafficking, medical trafficking, senior trafficking is also a big deal, Also seniors are being grabbed by the government so the government can confiscate their property. Nobody is safe.
I pray that someone steps up and does the right thing for this woman