Peter70x7

Peter70x7

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Friendly Brilliant's avatar
Friendly Brilliant
7d

Medical trafficking is currently one of the top issues in "The Trafficking Agenda" currently at https://www.amazon.com/Trafficking-Agenda-Everything-Rebekkas-Story-ebook/dp/B0GYG5D421/ref=zg_bsnr_g_15249081011_d_sccl_2/132-2045871-1393469?psc=1 After the launch period, the link will likely change on that book.

Arizona is particularly big on medical trafficking. I was at a closed courtroom in Phoenix where children of 25 sets of parents had lost their children to medical trafficking, courtesy of the same judge. I contacted the local Congressman, who didn't care. But this is going on all over the country, all to fill government coffers. CPS is getting rich off trafficking children. According to the FBI stats, 70% of all child sex trafficking is out of CPS. In addition to child sex trafficking, medical trafficking, senior trafficking is also a big deal, Also seniors are being grabbed by the government so the government can confiscate their property. Nobody is safe.

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Christine's avatar
Christine
8d

I pray that someone steps up and does the right thing for this woman

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