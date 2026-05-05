75yo Texas rancher, Patricia Lock, is in IMMINENT danger. At this point, all incentives to THEY is for her to be medically removed or unalived.

As already reported on April 27, she is being held against her will and has a doctor’s testimony that she does NOT suffer from dementia, but rather is of sound mind.

TODAY THIS HAPPENED!!! IT’S ALL ILLEGAL BY A CORRUPT AND FAKE COURT AND LAW ENFORCEMENT!

LISTEN PEOPLE! This is a Baby Cyrus moment… if you don’t know what that means, then take ONE MINUTE to see what I’m saying… it the following video is queued up, so DO IT NOW! (1hr 7min 10 sec mark)

TO THE MEDIA: What else do you need to do SOMETHING?

TO THE PEOPLE IN TEXAS (and further): Demand the release of Patricia Lock from Windsor Nursing and Rehabilitation of Seguin: 1219 Eastwood Drive, Seguin, TX 78155

LORD GOD ALMIGHTY BRING DOWN YOUR STRONG ARM SMASHING THIS ABOMINABLE CRIME RING TO SMITHEREENS AND RESCUE PATRICIA OUT OF THE JAWS OF THIEVING WOLVES FOR EVERY TONGUE WILL CONFESS “ONLY THE LORD COULD HAVE DONE SUCH A WONDEROUS THING!” THIS WE PRAY IN THE MIGHTY NAME OF JESUS CHRIST OF NAZARETH, YESHUA, SON OF MAN, LAMB OF GOD, HOLY ONE, DELIVERER!

Wield the Sword for the King of Glory ~ Hallelujah & BLESSINGS! Peter