Praise God for the media coverage. THANK YOU! Please watch and share WIDELY to free this fully competent mother and grandmother from the demonic beast system of Government-Sponsored Kidnapping. It is the EXACT SAME apparatus for the kidnapping and trafficking of children.

MEN OF TEXAS!!! PEACEFULLY AND PURSUASIVELY, GO GET HER OUT NOW! GOOOOOOOO!!!!!

LORD GOD ALMIGHTY BRING DOWN YOUR STRONG ARM SMASHING THIS ABOMINABLE CRIME RING TO SMITHEREENS AND RESCUE PATRICIA OUT OF THE JAWS OF THIEVING WOLVES FOR EVERY TONGUE WILL CONFESS “ONLY THE LORD COULD HAVE DONE SUCH A WONDEROUS THING!” THIS WE PRAY IN THE MIGHTY NAME OF JESUS CHRIST OF NAZARETH, YESHUA, SON OF MAN, LAMB OF GOD, HOLY ONE, DELIVERER!

Wield the Sword for the King of Glory ~ Hallelujah & BLESSINGS! Peter