URGENT UPDATE: MAY 10, 2025 - THE GREAT TAKING OF PATRICIA LOUISE LOCK
She is in great danger on Mother's Day... Demand her release TODAY!!!
Praise God for the media coverage. THANK YOU! Please watch and share WIDELY to free this fully competent mother and grandmother from the demonic beast system of Government-Sponsored Kidnapping. It is the EXACT SAME apparatus for the kidnapping and trafficking of children.
MEN OF TEXAS!!! PEACEFULLY AND PURSUASIVELY, GO GET HER OUT NOW! GOOOOOOOO!!!!!
LORD GOD ALMIGHTY BRING DOWN YOUR STRONG ARM SMASHING THIS ABOMINABLE CRIME RING TO SMITHEREENS AND RESCUE PATRICIA OUT OF THE JAWS OF THIEVING WOLVES FOR EVERY TONGUE WILL CONFESS “ONLY THE LORD COULD HAVE DONE SUCH A WONDEROUS THING!” THIS WE PRAY IN THE MIGHTY NAME OF JESUS CHRIST OF NAZARETH, YESHUA, SON OF MAN, LAMB OF GOD, HOLY ONE, DELIVERER!
Wield the Sword for the King of Glory ~ Hallelujah & BLESSINGS! Peter
“A period of seventy sets of seven has been decreed for your people and your holy city to finish their rebellion, to put an end to their sin, to atone for their guilt, to bring in everlasting righteousness, to confirm the prophetic vision, and to anoint the Most Holy Place.” Daniel 9:24 NLT
“Then came Peter to him, and said, ‘Lord, how oft shall my brother sin against me, and I forgive him? till seven times?’ Jesus saith unto him, “I say not unto thee, Until seven times: but, Until seventy times seven.” Matthew 18:21-22 KJV
“Mark the perfect man, and behold the upright: for the end of that man is peace.” Psalm 37:37 KJV