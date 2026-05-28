Crime upon crime upon crime… by damned, lawless, corrupt JUDGES!!

How much longer is this going to go on? Texas is posturing to make a stand against the shadow boogeyman of Islam? Down right laughable! Texas doesn’t have the balls to go save one widow, one whit!!!

Given in person April 10, 2026 by Patricia to Monique Montgomery, Inspector V, Texas Health and Human Services

Public Declaration sent by Patricia to her son, Brian Robert Cunningham, with instruction to provide to the Texas Supreme Court

After taking nearly 2 months on a sealed emergency filing to then be quietly denied (preposterously and intentionally overdue), below is the refiling on May 26, 2026 of a persistent widow. DON’T SCROLL, READ IT!

With the vomit revelations of AI Data Centers and Texas Water Rights, Kould it be a Krazy KoinKidenKe that is precisely why the Caldwell County Sheriff is on film committing trespass with lethal force stealing Patricia’s land which sits on top of an aquifer?

There was in a city a judge, which feared not God, neither regarded man: And there was a widow in that city; and she came unto him, saying, Avenge me of mine adversary. And he would not for a while: but afterward he said within himself, Though I fear not God, nor regard man; Yet because this widow troubleth me, I will avenge her, lest by her continual coming she weary me. And the Lord said, Hear what the unjust judge saith. And shall not God avenge his own elect, which cry day and night unto him, though he bear long with them? I tell you that he will avenge them speedily. Nevertheless when the Son of man cometh, shall he find faith on the earth? Luke 18:2-8 KJV

You, yes YOU, could help this widow by letting the unjust judge(s) all the way to the Texas Supreme Court know your thoughts… DEMAND HER RELEASE!

Doctors' orders defied by Windsor Nursing and Rehabilitation for medically kidnapped Patricia Louise Lock Peter70x7 · May 15 I’m miffed! I thought and hoped Ann Vandersteel’s wonderful amplification of the URGENT life threatening atrocity in Seguin, TX would rally media partners and Texans to bring a physical presence of cameras to Windsor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center; to apply the necessary pressure for the release of 75yo rancher and widow, Patricia Louise Lock. Read full story

For ALL the judges on the earth, the hour is nigh for you to face the IRE of your iniquity and vanity… THIS IS SPECIFICALLY FOR YOU!!!

Psalm 82 God standeth in the congregation of the mighty; he judgeth among the gods. How long will ye judge unjustly, and accept the persons of the wicked? Selah. Defend the poor and fatherless: do justice to the afflicted and needy. Deliver the poor and needy: rid them out of the hand of the wicked. They know not, neither will they understand; they walk on in darkness: all the foundations of the earth are out of course. I have said, Ye are gods; and all of you are children of the most High. But ye shall die like men, and fall like one of the princes. Arise, O God, judge the earth: for thou shalt inherit all nations.

LORD GOD ALMIGHTY BRING DOWN YOUR STRONG ARM SMASHING THIS ABOMINABLE CRIME RING TO SMITHEREENS AND RESCUE PATRICIA OUT OF THE JAWS OF THIEVING WOLVES FOR EVERY TONGUE WILL CONFESS “ONLY THE LORD COULD HAVE DONE SUCH A WONDEROUS THING!” THIS WE PRAY IN THE MIGHTY NAME OF JESUS CHRIST OF NAZARETH, YESHUA, SON OF MAN, LAMB OF GOD, HOLY ONE, DELIVERER!

Wield the Sword for the King of Glory ~ Hallelujah & BLESSINGS! Peter

“A period of seventy sets of seven has been decreed for your people and your holy city to finish their rebellion, to put an end to their sin, to atone for their guilt, to bring in everlasting righteousness, to confirm the prophetic vision, and to anoint the Most Holy Place.” Daniel 9:24 NLT “Then came Peter to him, and said, ‘Lord, how oft shall my brother sin against me, and I forgive him? till seven times?’ Jesus saith unto him, “I say not unto thee, Until seven times: but, Until seventy times seven.” Matthew 18:21-22 KJV “Mark the perfect man, and behold the upright: for the end of that man is peace.” Psalm 37:37 KJV

Share

Leave a comment