Peter70x7

Peter70x7

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John Roberts
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Reminds me of what Frederic Bastiat wrote about in his book, The Law, first published in 1850.

He explains how the law will be used against the people it is supposed to protect.

If anyone hasn’t read this book I highly recommend reading it. It’s less than a hundred pages in big print that can be read in one sitting.

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