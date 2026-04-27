Peter70x7

Peter70x7

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Kathy Lopez's avatar
Kathy Lopez
15h

Wow! Will be praying for this women and just treatment by law!

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Mark Strazicich's avatar
Mark Strazicich
15h

Peter, thank you for the update, I will share too.

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