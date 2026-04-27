Today April 27, 2026 this elderly TX woman is medically kidnapped, in imminent danger, and THEY are stealing her valuable property NOW
PLEASE STOP WHAT YOU ARE DOING AND HELP GET MEDIA ATTN ON THIS
Law enforcement is corrupt. The judiciary is corrupt all the way to the Texas Supreme Court. The crime ring is in full swing. Will THE PEOPLE save this woman?
Here is her testimony from March 8, 2026:
Here is her testimony from May 26, 2025:
PLEASE STOP WHATEVER IT IS THAT YOU DOING AND GET THIS TO ANY AND ALL MEDIA PEOPLE (NOT THE FAKE MEDIA).
I am simply taking whatever is available to me and getting it into the public. There are a multitude of atrocities involved here including Medicare fraud, medical kidnapping, bank and wire fraud, RICO, money laundering, etc.
LORD GOD ALMIGHTY BRING DOWN YOUR STRONG ARM SMASHING THIS ABOMINABLE CRIME RING TO SMITHEREENS AND RESCUE PATRICIA OUT OF THE JAWS OF THIEVING WOLVES FOR EVERY TONGUE WILL CONFESS “ONLY THE LORD COULD HAVE DONE SUCH A WONDEROUS THING!” THIS WE PRAY IN THE MIGHTY NAME OF JESUS CHRIST OF NAZARETH, YESHUA, SON OF MAN, LAMB OF GOD, HOLY ONE, DELIVERER!
Wield the Sword for the King of Glory ~ Hallelujah & BLESSINGS! Peter
“A period of seventy sets of seven has been decreed for your people and your holy city to finish their rebellion, to put an end to their sin, to atone for their guilt, to bring in everlasting righteousness, to confirm the prophetic vision, and to anoint the Most Holy Place.” Daniel 9:24 NLT
“Then came Peter to him, and said, ‘Lord, how oft shall my brother sin against me, and I forgive him? till seven times?’ Jesus saith unto him, “I say not unto thee, Until seven times: but, Until seventy times seven.” Matthew 18:21-22 KJV
“Mark the perfect man, and behold the upright: for the end of that man is peace.” Psalm 37:37 KJV
Wow! Will be praying for this women and just treatment by law!
Peter, thank you for the update, I will share too.