Law enforcement is corrupt. The judiciary is corrupt all the way to the Texas Supreme Court. The crime ring is in full swing. Will THE PEOPLE save this woman?

Here is her testimony from March 8, 2026:

0:00 -7:17

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Here is her testimony from May 26, 2025:

0:00 -21:49

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PLEASE STOP WHATEVER IT IS THAT YOU DOING AND GET THIS TO ANY AND ALL MEDIA PEOPLE (NOT THE FAKE MEDIA).

I am simply taking whatever is available to me and getting it into the public. There are a multitude of atrocities involved here including Medicare fraud, medical kidnapping, bank and wire fraud, RICO, money laundering, etc.

LORD GOD ALMIGHTY BRING DOWN YOUR STRONG ARM SMASHING THIS ABOMINABLE CRIME RING TO SMITHEREENS AND RESCUE PATRICIA OUT OF THE JAWS OF THIEVING WOLVES FOR EVERY TONGUE WILL CONFESS “ONLY THE LORD COULD HAVE DONE SUCH A WONDEROUS THING!” THIS WE PRAY IN THE MIGHTY NAME OF JESUS CHRIST OF NAZARETH, YESHUA, SON OF MAN, LAMB OF GOD, HOLY ONE, DELIVERER!

Wield the Sword for the King of Glory ~ Hallelujah & BLESSINGS! Peter