Circa 7th hour in the 12th day of the 10th month.

That is when this pagan ritual will commence.

The One is not there. Not the first hour, not the first day, not the first month.

Lies inside the labyrinth of a lustful lifestyle. Promises of provocation are party to the prison. Ensnared slaves to the stealthy serpent. And the best slave of all? Those who think they are free.

Free to “Do as thou wilt?”

Janus, the doorway to idolatry and death.

Pope False Prophet's Portal Freakshow Peter70x7 · December 31, 2024 The countenance of Pope False Prophet was as inspiring as Ba'al Zebub as he scooted about the Vatican with his insidious and beguiling satanic portal-opening rituals. Is there anyone left alive who does not know the Roman Catholic scam of December 25? No worries to the "devout," the compromised and cowardice apostate Church has your back.

I shared this video last year which is from a servant and man of God, Wally, who leads a wonderful ministry, The Revelations of Jesus Christ. Of course, “Pope False Prophet’s Portal Freakshow” was my contribution. As I recently decided to revisit all-things Janus, I quickly surmised the technocratic demigods took aim at Wally’s warning (as the video link was disabled). Wally explains that is, in fact, exactly what happened and has since reposted the video.

It is an extraordinary teaching and expose of the demonic principality of Janus. Well worth the time to watch more than once. Share it!

Those who follow along know, Holy Spirit normally leads me to embed Scripture throughout my writing. This one was different. Just the title this time. Does it look familiar?

I have been talking a lot about THEY, especially as it relates to “Where is Jonah Rief?” Who are THEY? Why do THEY do what THEY do?

Before, and now after, the publishing of “Consider December 18th is Jonah Rief’s 18th,” I continue to return to the book of Jonah. Within that post, is the video testimony by Jonah’s mother explaining how the Almighty told her “you shall have a son, and you shall name him Jonah.” At that time, the medical establishment was telling her, quite brazenly, that she was barren and had no hope for having a child. That was four years before Jonah was born.

This is an unfolding story which is going to be for the world to bear witness of the power and glory of the One True God. In this final hour, will you believe? Will you participate?

FATHER!!! MAY THE DOVE DELIVER YOUR CHILDREN ON A WHALE OF A WAVE!

FREE THE CAPTIVES WE PRAY IN THE MIGHTY NAME OF JESUS CHRIST, YESHUA, SON OF MAN, LAMB OF GOD, HOLY ONE, DELIVERER!

Wield the Sword for the King of Glory ~ Hallelujah & BLESSINGS! Peter