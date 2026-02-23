“The kings of the earth set themselves, and the rulers take counsel together, against the Lord, and against his anointed, saying, Let us break their bands asunder, and cast away their cords from us.” Psalm 2:2-3 KJV

See? Look closely. Bored? It sounds all the same ‘witch’ is all that matters! THEY can’t say THEY didn’t tell y’all!

Please heed this sobering and concise warning… well done, brethren!

For when they shall say, Peace and safety; then sudden destruction cometh upon them, as travail upon a woman with child; and they shall not escape. But ye, brethren, are not in darkness, that that day should overtake you as a thief. Ye are all the children of light, and the children of the day: we are not of the night, nor of darkness. Therefore let us not sleep, as do others; but let us watch and be sober. 1 Thessalonians 5:3-6 KJV

“We don’t really have a resource issue, but we’ll need everyone’s support” ~ Jared Kushner

Plainly ‘scene’ as an allegiance of THEY king actors and jesters to make way for their prince…

Well looky here, I do believe the table is just about set in Zone 1. Thoughts?

“And the ten horns which thou sawest are ten kings, which have received no kingdom as yet; but receive power as kings one hour with the beast.” Revelation 17:12 KJV

As I have said before, I will say again, it is the same THEY who STOLE JONAH RIEF!!!

Jonah Rief was bought by kings, abused by kings, enslaved by kings… to be freed by THE King!

The hour is late! Trust and cling to the TRUTH!

Why do the heathen rage, and the people imagine a vain thing? The kings of the earth set themselves, and the rulers take counsel together, against the Lord, and against his anointed, saying, Let us break their bands asunder, and cast away their cords from us. He that sitteth in the heavens shall laugh: the Lord shall have them in derision. Then shall he speak unto them in his wrath, and vex them in his sore displeasure. Yet have I set my king upon my holy hill of Zion. I will declare the decree: the Lord hath said unto me, Thou art my Son; this day have I begotten thee. Ask of me, and I shall give thee the heathen for thine inheritance, and the uttermost parts of the earth for thy possession. Thou shalt break them with a rod of iron; thou shalt dash them in pieces like a potter’s vessel. Be wise now therefore, O ye kings: be instructed, ye judges of the earth. Serve the Lord with fear, and rejoice with trembling. Kiss the Son, lest he be angry, and ye perish from the way, when his wrath is kindled but a little. Blessed are all they that put their trust in him. Psalm 2 KJV

With the pompous audacity of THEY saying money is no object (yeah, we know!), then will you join me in shouting to the rooftops, “BORED OF PEACE, Where is Jonah Rief?”

READER! Do you see? Do you hear? Do you have a heartbeat!? Please move your lips, move your fingers, let the cares of this world go for the time is nigh!

Make it a song, do a selfie, DO SOMETHING TO FREE THE CAPTIVE CHILDREN!

SERIOUSLY will you ask “O THOU BORED OF PEACE, WHERE IS JONAH RIEF?!?!?!”

STAND AND DO NOT STUMBLE, BE SOBER IN MIND, BE UPRIGHT AND QUICK TO EXPOSE THE FATHER OF LIES!

“And through his policy also he shall cause craft to prosper in his hand; and he shall magnify himself in his heart, and by peace shall destroy many: he shall also stand up against the Prince of princes; but he shall be broken without hand.” Daniel 8:25 KJV

POINT THE BURNING MAN OF THE GOLDEN AGE TO THE DOORWAY OF THE PRINCE OF PEACE AND THE LIVING WATER! HE IS THE ONLY WAY!

FATHER!!! ABBA!!!!! MAY THE DOVE DELIVER YOUR CHILDREN ON A WHALE OF A WAVE!

FREE THE CAPTIVES WE PRAY IN THE MIGHTY NAME OF JESUS CHRIST, YESHUA, SON OF MAN, LAMB OF GOD, HOLY ONE, DELIVERER!

Wield the Sword for the King of Glory ~ Hallelujah & BLESSINGS! Peter

“A period of seventy sets of seven has been decreed for your people and your holy city to finish their rebellion, to put an end to their sin, to atone for their guilt, to bring in everlasting righteousness, to confirm the prophetic vision, and to anoint the Most Holy Place.” Daniel 9:24 NLT “Then came Peter to him, and said, ‘Lord, how oft shall my brother sin against me, and I forgive him? till seven times?’ Jesus saith unto him, “I say not unto thee, Until seven times: but, Until seventy times seven.” Matthew 18:21-22 KJV “Mark the perfect man, and behold the upright: for the end of that man is peace.” Psalm 37:37 KJV

LYRICS: LETTER TO THE CHURCHES

Churches of the last days, this letter calls you back.

The watchmen stand and warn you. Repent and turn from what you lack.

Romans 11 told you. If you walk like the scatter tribes,

you too will be cut from the tree. No longer drawing life.

But you chase smooth tongue teachings. Doctrines made by men.

And Paul fortold is falling away in the last days we’re in.

Revelation quotes the scriptures. Hundreds of chapters deep.

Yet pastors claim the old is done. Though not a word is obsolete.

Apostasy fills the pulpit. The people love the lie

for they reject the truth and Yah sends delusion from on high.

For those who hate the truth, Paul wrote, “Strong deception will be their fate.

A judgment sealed on hearts that refuse his word and grace.

But Deuteronomy calls you still.

Seek me with all your heart.

In the latter days, you’ll find me.

If you turn and do your part,

oh church, hear the warning. Return to the covenant again.

Turn from the works of your own hands and from the worship built by men.

Break from the pagan customs, the idols dressed in light.

Come back to the holy Sabbath. Come back to what is right.

Repent. Repent before the judgment falls. Return to the covenant.

Hear the ancient call. Few brothers read the scriptures.

Even few were choose to obey. The works of men’s hands rise like idols clothed in clay.

Israel learned the ways of heathens and exile was their end.

The same old sins return again. Dressed up as Christian trends.

Christmas fires and Easter sun. Sunday lifted high.

Witchcraft wrapped in holiness but still a pagan lie.

They even changed Messiah’s name. a shame across the land

and led the flock to darkness through doctrines built by man.

But Saturday is the Sabbath, the gate to the father’s grace.

And Daniel said in latter days the mystery will be traced.

The wise will lead the many back to covenant once more.

But the wicked will not understand. Their end is sure.

Oh church, hear the warning. Return to the covenant again.

Turn from the works of your own hands and from the worship built by men.

Break from the pagan customs, the idols dressed in light.

Come back to the holy Sabbath. Come back to what is right.

Repent. Repent before the judgment falls. Return to the covenant.

Hear the ancient call. Moses said a prophet would rise.

him we must obey

and if we will not listen

we’ll be cut off from the way

Peter warned that Paul is twisted by unstable hearts

those who turn aside from truth tear the scriptures apart

revelation cries repent all your children face the sword

So all the churches will know the justice of your pastors turn to profit.

Not separating clean from vow.

Entertainment fills the altars while truth is in exile.

Sabbath is not football

nor shopping after prayer

nor dining out and making others work to serve you there.

True love is saving souls.

Pulling neighbors from the fire.

Not singing. ‘Love is all we need.’

While sin climbs ever higher,

church, hear the warning.

Return to the covenant again.

Turn from the works of your own hands

and from the worship built by men.

Break from the pagan customs, the idols dressed in light.

Come back to the holy Sabbath. Come back to what is right.

Repent. Repent before the judgment falls.

Return to the covenant. Hear the ancient call.

So goodbye.

May your spirit of grace

convict your heart to see.

For the time is short,

the night is near.

Return and be set free.