The End of the World is Coming
He that hath an ear, let him hear what the Spirit saith unto the churches
This is how it’s done… sound doctrine!
WELL DONE THY FAITHFUL SERVANTS!!!
Wield the Sword for the King of Glory ~ Hallelujah & BLESSINGS! Peter
“A period of seventy sets of seven has been decreed for your people and your holy city to finish their rebellion, to put an end to their sin, to atone for their guilt, to bring in everlasting righteousness, to confirm the prophetic vision, and to anoint the Most Holy Place.” Daniel 9:24 NLT
“Then came Peter to him, and said, ‘Lord, how oft shall my brother sin against me, and I forgive him? till seven times?’ Jesus saith unto him, “I say not unto thee, Until seven times: but, Until seventy times seven.” Matthew 18:21-22 KJV
“Mark the perfect man, and behold the upright: for the end of that man is peace.” Psalm 37:37 KJV
FATHER!!! MAY THE DOVE DELIVER YOUR CHILDREN ON A WHALE OF A WAVE!
FREE THE CAPTIVES WE PRAY IN THE MIGHTY NAME OF JESUS CHRIST, YESHUA, SON OF MAN, LAMB OF GOD, HOLY ONE, DELIVERER!
Yes I too believe we are nearing the end of the age. Time is short.
I personally believe we need to continue to warn others of the dangers of this world and the dangers to come if one doesn’t know Jesus Christ as their personal Lord and Savior.
Isn’t that why we are really here, the Great Commission ???
Thanks for the resources and links provided. Will be reviewing them this week.