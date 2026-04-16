From the mouth of babes, Lexi Dillon couldn’t name the names of the international judicial pedophile kidnapping and trafficking crime ring that sold her into Luciferian black market adoption.

BUT, we can, and WILL!

WILL YOU, AT THE VERY LEAST, SUPPORT THE COURAGEOUS WHO WILL SACRIFICE EVERYTHING OF THIS WORLD TO PROTECT CHILDEN FROM SATANIC PEDOPHILES?!?!

“When my dad was here, he would touch me in my private parts, and he would put his penis between my private parts, and I didn’t like it, and I was too scared to tell him to stop, because I was afraid he was going to hit me and yell at me.” Lexi Dillon before being trafficked from California to Thailand, never to be seen again… WILL YOU HELP ?!?!?!

There is a Lexi-Jonah connection… START HERE with this 5min clip:

As you just saw, Adam Riva has released Suicided2 in hopes the general public will spark worldwide attention to revivify cold cases that are, IN FACT, quite warm where workers of iniquity are presently trying to silence (else discredit) the truth on the Jonah Rief case. Who was Martin Burns? WATCH NOW…

Now, WATCH the original Suicided…

Now, check out the amazing DauntlessDialogue.com platform and join it!

Now, let’s try this again… c’mon people?!?!

PLEASE LIKE, COMMENT, RESTACK the following post, and DONATE FOR THE LOVE OF CHILDREN AND TO INVADE THE DARKNESS WITH TRUTH!

Jonah and Lexi are not the only ones…

O LORD of Heaven’s Armies, in Your mighty name, we cast down every obstacle, every stronghold, every imagination, every lie, every imposter, every infiltrator, every deceiver, every oppressor, every pedophile, every ritual, every program, every tiffany veil, every worker of iniquity, every Kreepy Krawler, and every lover of the Evil One…

Who will put to music an updated “Hell is for Children?” I have the lyrics but is there a voice, A REAL MAN’S VOICE, to match the BATTLE CRY POWER of Pat Benatar!

SERVANTS OF THE MOST HIGH! CRY OUT TO ABBA, “MAY YOUR DOVE DELIVER ALL YOUR PRECIOUS CHILDREN FROM THE BELLY OF HELL ON A WHALE OF A WAVE!!!”

WITH THE POWER OF YOUR BLOOD, WE PRAISE THE KING OF GLORY ON THE HIGHWAY TO HOLINESS FOR EVERY TONGUE WILL CONFESS “ONLY THE LORD COULD HAVE DONE SUCH A WONDEROUS THING!” THIS WE PRAY IN THE MIGHTY NAME OF JESUS CHRIST OF NAZARETH, YESHUA, SON OF MAN, LAMB OF GOD, HOLY ONE, DELIVERER!

Wield the Sword for the King of Glory ~ Hallelujah & BLESSINGS! Peter

“A period of seventy sets of seven has been decreed for your people and your holy city to finish their rebellion, to put an end to their sin, to atone for their guilt, to bring in everlasting righteousness, to confirm the prophetic vision, and to anoint the Most Holy Place.” Daniel 9:24 NLT “Then came Peter to him, and said, ‘Lord, how oft shall my brother sin against me, and I forgive him? till seven times?’ Jesus saith unto him, “I say not unto thee, Until seven times: but, Until seventy times seven.” Matthew 18:21-22 KJV “Mark the perfect man, and behold the upright: for the end of that man is peace.” Psalm 37:37 KJV

Sorry Charlie, the Truth can not be stopped!!!

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