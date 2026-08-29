Peter70x7

Peter70x7

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jj's avatar
jj
Aug 30

Excellent, but do compare these Scripture authored by a deceiving King James, a Roman Catholic lackey in sheep’s clothing, with Reformer scholars that produced the Geneva Bible, the book of many firsts, including the complete translation of the Hebrew and Greek, which reigned and was loved among the people long after this derelict heretic king banned it from publishing and use, then his son, Charles made it officially illegal. Both persecuted Geneva holders and God's believers.

In short, the KJV is a book of deception and legalization of God's words, making them of none effect. But I urge all to verify this on their own with their own eyes and minds.

Here in lies truths that unravel mysteries for our salvation that king James, his paid henchman, and Vatican associates, called Jesuits, buried and perverted to keep God's essential truths from us, especially the power in His Name. All should find, in the least, that charity is not love, but a commercial term.

Also, decease is not "departing" in God's sense. Truly, there is no proof that Peter, nor Paul died the deaths we were told, but the deaths from this world, or Rome's jurisdiction, that Jesus/God taught us.

Also, don't exclude the original use of 70X7 brought forward by Cain's grandson Lamech. This holds to this day. We are not to rail on this evil. This is reserved for God, as these epistles show. They exist for His purpose to correct us and bring us to return to Him.

All blessings to you, Peter70x7.

Keep it up.

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