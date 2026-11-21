PSALM 149

Praise ye the Lord. Sing unto the Lord a new song, and his praise in the congregation of saints. Let Israel rejoice in him that made him: let the children of Zion be joyful in their King. Let them praise his name in the dance: let them sing praises unto him with the timbrel and harp. For the Lord taketh pleasure in his people: he will beautify the meek with salvation. Let the saints be joyful in glory: let them sing aloud upon their beds. Let the high praises of God be in their mouth, and a two-edged sword in their hand; To execute vengeance upon the heathen, and punishments upon the people; To bind their kings with chains, and their nobles with fetters of iron; To execute upon them the judgment written: this honour have all his saints. Praise ye the Lord.

PSALM 150

Praise ye the Lord. Praise God in his sanctuary: praise him in the firmament of his power. Praise him for his mighty acts: praise him according to his excellent greatness. Praise him with the sound of the trumpet: praise him with the psaltery and harp. Praise him with the timbrel and dance: praise him with stringed instruments and organs. Praise him upon the loud cymbals: praise him upon the high sounding cymbals. Let every thing that hath breath praise the Lord. PRAISE YE THE LORD!!!

LYRICS: LETTER TO THE CHURCHES

Churches of the last days, this letter calls you back. The watchmen stand and warn you. Repent and turn from what you lack. Romans 11 told you. If you walk like the scattered tribes, you too will be cut from the tree. No longer drawing life. But you chase smooth tongue teachings. Doctrines made by men. And Paul foretold is falling away in the last days we’re in. Revelation quotes the Scriptures. Hundreds of chapters deep. Yet pastors claim the old is done. Though not a word is obsolete. Apostasy fills the pulpit. The people love the lie for they reject the truth and Yah sends delusion from on high. For those who hate the truth, Paul wrote, “Strong deception will be their fate.” A judgment sealed on hearts that refuse his word and grace. But Deuteronomy calls you still. Seek me with all your heart. In the latter days, you’ll find me. If you turn and do your part, oh church, hear the warning. Return to the covenant again. Turn from the works of your own hands and from the worship built by men. Break from the pagan customs, the idols dressed in light. Come back to the holy Sabbath. Come back to what is right. Repent. Repent before the judgment falls. Return to the covenant. Hear the ancient call. Few brothers read the Scriptures. Even fewe choose to obey. The works of men’s hands rise like idols clothed in clay. Israel learned the ways of heathens and exile was their end. The same old sins return again. Dressed up as Christian trends. Christmas fires and Easter sun. Sunday lifted high. Witchcraft wrapped in holiness but still a pagan lie. They even changed Messiah’s name. A shame across the land and led the flock to darkness through doctrines built by man. But Saturday is the Sabbath, the gate to the father’s grace. And Daniel said in latter days the mystery will be traced. The wise will lead the many back to covenant once more. But the wicked will not understand. Their end is sure. Oh church, hear the warning. Return to the covenant again. Turn from the works of your own hands and from the worship built by men. Break from the pagan customs, the idols dressed in light. Come back to the holy Sabbath. Come back to what is right. Repent. Repent before the judgment falls. Return to the covenant. Hear the ancient call. Moses said a prophet would rise. Him we must obey and if we will not listen we’ll be cut off from the way Peter warned that Paul is twisted by unstable hearts those who turn aside from truth tear the Scriptures apart Revelation cries repent all your children face the sword So all the churches will know the justice of your pastors turn to profit. Not separating clean from vow. Entertainment fills the altars while truth is in exile. Sabbath is not football nor shopping after prayer nor dining out and making others work to serve you there. True love is saving souls. Pulling neighbors from the fire. Not singing. ‘Love is all we need.’ While sin climbs ever higher. Church, hear the warning. Return to the covenant again. Turn from the works of your own hands and from the worship built by men. Break from the pagan customs, the idols dressed in light. Come back to the holy Sabbath. Come back to what is right. Repent. Repent before the judgment falls. Return to the covenant. Hear the ancient call. So goodbye. May your spirit of grace convict your heart to see. For the time is short, the night is near. Return and be set free.

Where will your feet be when He returns?

Join us on-mission to set the captives free.

PRAISE YE THE LORD!!!

SERVANTS OF THE MOST HIGH! CRY OUT TO ABBA, “MAY YOUR DOVE DELIVER ALL YOUR PRECIOUS CHILDREN FROM THE BELLY OF HELL ON A WHALE OF A WAVE!!!” MAY JONAH EARL RIEF LEAD THEM OUT OF THE DARKNESS AND MAY THE ‘FAKE JONAH’ LUCIFERIANS FALL INTO THEIR OWN TRAP!

BLOW THE COMMAND CENTER OF THE SATANIC CULT STRONGHOLD IN TEXAS TO SMITHEREENS AND PLEASE O LORD FREE PATRICIA LOCK AND GLENN WESTON FROM THE JAWS OF THE ABOMINABLE CRIME RING SYNDICATE WEB OF BAD ACTORS FACILITATING SYSTEMATIC GOVERNMENT-SPONSORED KIDNAPPING AND TRAFFICKING!

WITH THE POWER OF YOUR BLOOD, WE PRAISE THE KING OF GLORY ON THE HIGHWAY TO HOLINESS FOR EVERY TONGUE WILL CONFESS “ONLY THE LORD COULD HAVE DONE SUCH A WONDEROUS THING!”

THIS WE PRAY IN THE MIGHTY NAME OF JESUS CHRIST OF NAZARETH, YESHUA, SON OF MAN, LAMB OF GOD, HOLY ONE, DELIVERER, TRUTH!

Wield the Sword for the King of Glory ~ Hallelujah & BLESSINGS! Peter

“Seventy weeks [70x7] are determined upon thy people and upon thy holy city, to finish the transgression, and to make an end of sins, and to make reconciliation for iniquity, and to bring in everlasting righteousness, and to seal up the vision and prophecy, and to anoint the most Holy.” Daniel 9:24 KJV “Then came Peter to him, and said, ‘Lord, how oft shall my brother sin against me, and I forgive him? till seven times?’ Jesus saith unto him, “I say not unto thee, Until seven times: but, Until seventy times seven.” Matthew 18:21-22 KJV “Mark the perfect man, and behold the upright: for the end of that man is peace.” Psalm 37:37 KJV

The voice of the righteous matters. DO NOT HOLD YOUR PEACE! If you are tracking along, we are deeply embedded in two government-sponsored kidnapping and trafficking cases of Patricia Lock (Seguin, TX) and Glenn Weston (Marion, TX… next town over). PLEASE HELP US EXPOSE CAREFOR while contemplating why the mother and spiritual father of Jonah Earl Rief are standing in the gap for a 76yo Texas rancher widow and 29yo young man both oppressed by an evil crime ring syndicate web of bad actors.

https://www.givesendgo.com/where-is-jonah-rief