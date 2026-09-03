URGENT UPDATE: Active escalating personal account.

WE ARE UNDER A COORDINATED ATTACK!

Woe, to the useful idiots! Woe, to THEY who reject the Truth for lies!

He witnessed the power of God through an adorable little 5yo red-headed girl whom put her hands and face up to our window at a restaurant in Clemson, SC. Beholding wide eyes of amazement, he was quick to acknowledge in awe the serendipitous authenticity of the moment where across the table was Jonah’s mother, my beloved wife, Tammy Rief Hogan. The three of us lifted our hands in joy, “Praise God!!!”

This is the same guy who contributed his own selfie and edited together my creation of the “Where is Jonah Rief?” film teaser.

This is the same guy who previously took the initiative of taking my website WhereIsJonahRief.com to host it in an advanced platform so I could more efficiently and independently build it. The first thing one would see when accessing whereisjonahrief.com are the hands of a child pressed against glass! NEVER in a million years did I think I had to eliminate his access to my website in fear that he could betray Jonah Rief, his mother, and myself. My mistake!

This is the same guy who is outing the globalist pedophile agenda through film and hosting, yet now he is aiding and abetting the very same pedophiles.

This is the same guy who told us he created the film ‘Suicided’ to effectively document and memorialize his persona as fearless thereby declaring “I am Dauntless” with an implied “I am not suicidal, should I become unalive.”

This is the same guy who is on record giving Jonah’s mother, Tammy, full credit for his sequel ‘Suicided 2’ featuring the murders of LA reporter Martin Burns, GA State Senator Nancy Shaefer, AR Senator Linda Collins-Smith, and IN Rep Jackie Walorski by the Pedophile Industrial Complex. See for yourself in this short clip where he also showcases the website…

“If it wasn’t for their contributions [Tammy], this film wouldn’t have been possible.” ~ Adam Riva, Dauntless live broadcast March 2, 2026.

Suicided by Pedophiles Peter70x7 · Apr 16 Out of the mouth of babes, Lexi Dillon couldn’t name the names of the international judicial pedophile kidnapping and trafficking crime ring that sold her into Luciferian black market adoption. Read full story

So now I’m asking these questions publicly to Adam Riva of Dauntless Dialogue (since you have refused to respond to my many messages).

Are you participating in the “FAKE JONAH” Smear Campaign? Why did you lock me out of my “WhereIsJonahRief.com” website? Why did you disable my “WhereIsJonahRief.com” website? How can it be?… that Tammy educated you about Martin Burns featured in your film ‘Suicided 2,’ where you then validated the Lexi Dillon story and published this little girl’s direct testimony of molestation and plea for help, AND that your education started with being told Jonah’s grandfather, Jonah Earl Rief, spoke to Martin Burns the night before his death where Martin related to Earl that he was about to blow the lid off the trafficking of Jonah to Australia. Have you been threatened? Have you lost your mind? Are you DAUNTLESS?

I have the answer to #7, so no need to respond to that one. I don’t know exactly yet which of the following best characterizes you, but I am dishearteningly positive you are here:

“But the fearful [cowards], and unbelieving, and the abominable, and murderers, and whoremongers, and sorcerers, and idolaters, and all liars, shall have their part in the lake which burneth with fire and brimstone: which is the second death.” Revelation 21:8 KJV

May this be a lesson to the multitudes of idolatrous cowards. You leave the vulnerable left for dead to save yourself? Good luck with that, Adam!!! You have yet to meet and humble yourself before the Truth. I pray you are delivered from the Deceiver before it is too late in the MIGHTY NAME OF JESUS CHRIST!!!

To whomever may not appreciate the Biblical references, that is your choice. To express such to me is to be ignorant as to why my Substack exists and the significance of my 70 x 7 moniker. There is not a single post in this Substack, nor wherever I am, where it is not abundantly clear of where I stand with the Truth. I love and point to the Word of God “dividing asunder of soul and spirit.” Who can deny the prophecy unfolding of the worldwide Satanic clown show? THE WORLD IS TERMINAL!!! I personally know the Truth, I hear the Truth and follow the Truth. I fear not of the Pedophile Industrial Complex, and I rejoice in my suffering amidst this hell on earth, for the Truth is my refuge and fortress! MY GOD, IN HIM WILL I TRUST!!!

Operation “FAKE JONAH” Smear Campaign

The current coordinated attack means we are over the target and THEY will do what THEY have always done. Nothing new under the sun. Truly, What’s Not to Believe? I published exactly that question in October of 2022, well before I met my wife, Tammy Rief.

Just like THEY asked for a sign, so has come a demand for receipts? Give us the receipts (you’re evidence) so we can believe (steal, kill, and destroy) you?

“…This is an evil generation: they seek a sign; and there shall no sign be given it, but the sign of Jonas [Jonah] the prophet.” Luke 11:29 KJV

And you will receive no receipt, except the TESTIMONY OF SODOMY SUFFERED BY JONAH EARL RIEF shown below in the red circle… JUST LIKE LEXI DILLON!

To you, Adam Riva, AND the back-stabbing host of demoniacs engaged in the “FAKE JONAH” smear campaign, grab your PHILIPS screwdriver, just like Jonah described, and begin to circle your sphincter until full dilation and then plunge HEAD de PHILIPS on in!!! Lexi’s testimony wasn’t enough for you to stand upright?!?!?

CLICK IN THE RED CIRCLE ~ SEARCH OUT THE MATTER

That preschool forced on Tammy was Carlsbad Country Daycare and Jonah described men in black robes with hoods and Brian Sullivan wore a brown robe.

Search out the matter. It is painfully easy to correlate what happened up PCH at Aquino’s Presidio Daycare in San Francisco. There it was pencils, not screwdrivers.

What this poor little boy described being performed on him is precisely Satanic Ritual Abuse (SRA) which is central to Trauma-Based Mind Control (TBMC) having thoroughly been perfected by the CIA via MK-Ultra and other nefarious secret black projects. Epstein and all, eyes remain wide shut.

Just like Lexi Dillon, nobody listened. As a result, the fully corrupt WORLDWIDE judicial apparatus of government-sponsored kidnapping and trafficking has never been more powerful than it is right now. Days of Lot. Days of Noah.

Adam, you are on the record asking “Where is Jonah Rief?” Now it seems you have a new attitude? So one more question for you, Adam Riva… “Where is the REAL Jonah Rief?” Once you get your head screwed back on right, and publicly and sacrificially apologize to Tammy, there are more Sully’s to expose on Dauntless.

Hey “Twitch,” you’re next in Pt2!

WE ARE UNDER ATTACK! WE NEED HELP NOW!!!

HELP US NOW - MUCH MORE TO COME!

SERVANTS OF THE MOST HIGH! CRY OUT TO ABBA, “MAY YOUR DOVE DELIVER ALL YOUR PRECIOUS CHILDREN FROM THE BELLY OF HELL ON A WHALE OF A WAVE!!!” MAY JONAH EARL RIEF LEAD THEM OUT OF THE DARKNESS AND MAY THE ‘FAKE JONAH’ LUCIFERIANS FALL INTO THEIR OWN TRAP!

BLOW THE COMMAND CENTER OF THE SATANIC CULT STRONGHOLD IN TEXAS TO SMITHEREENS AND PLEASE O LORD FREE PATRICIA LOCK AND GLENN WESTON FROM THE JAWS OF THE ABOMINABLE CRIME RING SYNDICATE WEB OF BAD ACTORS FACILITATING SYSTEMATIC GOVERNMENT-SPONSORED KIDNAPPING AND TRAFFICKING!

WITH THE POWER OF YOUR BLOOD, WE PRAISE THE KING OF GLORY ON THE HIGHWAY TO HOLINESS FOR EVERY TONGUE WILL CONFESS “ONLY THE LORD COULD HAVE DONE SUCH A WONDEROUS THING!”

THIS WE PRAY IN THE MIGHTY NAME OF JESUS CHRIST OF NAZARETH, YESHUA, SON OF MAN, LAMB OF GOD, HOLY ONE, DELIVERER!

Wield the Sword for the King of Glory ~ Hallelujah & BLESSINGS! Peter

“Seventy weeks [70x7] are determined upon thy people and upon thy holy city, to finish the transgression, and to make an end of sins, and to make reconciliation for iniquity, and to bring in everlasting righteousness, and to seal up the vision and prophecy, and to anoint the most Holy.” Daniel 9:24 KJV “Then came Peter to him, and said, ‘Lord, how oft shall my brother sin against me, and I forgive him? till seven times?’ Jesus saith unto him, “I say not unto thee, Until seven times: but, Until seventy times seven.” Matthew 18:21-22 KJV “Mark the perfect man, and behold the upright: for the end of that man is peace.” Psalm 37:37 KJV

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