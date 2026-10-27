If you missed Pt1, please read it here before moving on to Pt2:

WHAT’S IN A SURNAME?

Disclaimer: No irrational sweeping statements or accusations are being made against any person bearing any mentioned surname.

Nonetheless, it must be understood Hierarchy surnames are truly important indicators when analyzing bloodline lineages, especially nobility. Conversely, common names and aliases serve to confuse and give cover.

Of the righteous and lovers of Truth, their light displaces darkness. The “wild grapes” are those of noble lineage who, knowingly or unknowingly, escaped the generational stronghold (and oaths) of their iniquitous aristocratic bloodlines. After all, what is the essence of a “survivor?”

I married a “wild grape” who was shielded by those who came before her. But she and her sister were always the targets of THEY because of their blood.

Behold, the mystery of the wheat and the tares, the latter ‘possessing’ certain names with a disproportionate share…

STEWART

First, its worth mentioning the middle name of Gordon Stewart Northcott. Stewart is synonymous with Stuart which goes back a millennium with deep Merovingian nobility roots to Scotland, England, and Ireland. As such, it’s mere presence, in conjunction with DUDE SARAH’s nobility claim, raises an eyebrow.

COLLINS

The KIDNAPPED, Walter Conrad Collins, was reported to be fathered by Walter Joseph Anson… yet another outlier suggesting closer inspection given Anson’s surname change to Collins… which is not just any common name. Quite the contrary.

Records show that Anson had a checkered past with the law, and he changed his name to Collins to start a new life… then marrying Christine Dunne in 2017 who gave birth to Walter in 2018. Records show this was Christine’s second marriage having previously married in 2016 to Sgt August Maluhia (Schmidt) Smith. Schmidt entered the service in 2018.

BUT, why Collins?

A father is not mentioned in the film, consistent with the fact that Anson, now using the alias name Collins, reportedly got into much more trouble with the law after marrying Christine, and in 1923 entered Folsom State Penitentiary (five years before the KIDNAPPING of Walter). He died there in 1932 at the young age of 42. Or did he?

Walter J Collins aka Conrad J Collins aka Walter Joseph Anson

5 months after Collins death, this letter is SENT FROM the Sherriff of Los Angeles County REPLYING TO a letter SENT FROM Folsom State Penitentiary inquiring about Collins who reportedly died in their own prison hospital, was cremated, and buried in their own prison cemetery stating “If this information is incorrect and Walter J Collins is still alive” ???

I had no intention of going down this rabbit hole in Pt2, but did being consumed with the gnawing unanswered question, “Why did Anson change his name to Collins?”

WHY COLLINS!?

DUDE SARAH’s sentencing testimony claiming Gordon was an “illegitimate son of an English nobleman” dangles deductive what-if scenarios of a hidden Collins connection to the covered-up Northcott TRAFFICKING operation. Since DUDE SARAH and the Northcott tranny trainwreck, try as they gaslight might, cannot birth a baby, the REAL truth of this time and place is yet to be told.

Provocatively, there is an Iowa connection. Genealogy records show Anson’s father lived (somewhere) in Iowa where Anson, himself, was born across the southwest border in Omaha, Nebraska. Decades later, Omaha became infamous for the Franklin Scandal, an elite pedophile child trafficking blackmail network implicating the White House. Johnny Gosch, from Des Moines, was the first KIDNAPPED and TRAFFICKED child to be profiled on a milk carton having additional connections to Buena Vista, CO… just like Jonah Earl Rief was KIDNAPPED and TRAFFICKED and profiled March 4, 2013 in nude photos on Facebook from NSW, Australia by tranny alias ‘Sarah Frances’ having additional connections to Colorado Springs, CO .

Was there a Collins involved in the Franklin Scandal?

[CIA asset] “Dr. Leslie Collins was a counselor at Boys Town introducing vulnerable boys to Larry King in Omaha. Collins received a lengthy sentence for molesting his stepdaughters, suggesting systemic issues within Boys Town’s administration.” ~ Nick Bryant, author of ‘The Franklin Scandal, A Story of Powerbrokers, Child Abuse, and Betrayal’

Consider, FAKE WALTER aka Arthur Hutchens was also from Iowa. The sheep are led to believe a 12yo boy, impersonating a 9yo Walter Collins, just so happened to ‘runaway’ to DeKalb, IL when he then bursts onto the LA ‘stage.’

Boys Town was founded in 1917. It seems more plausible today than ever before that FAKE WALTER, in 1928, could have been a ‘product’ of Boys Town… just like FAKE JONAH, in 2026, is a ‘product’ of Flower Mound.

Think network. Think crime ring syndicate web of bad actors. Think beyond your wildest imagination. You can’t make this “($)hit” up!

Since the KIDNAPPED Walter Collins was never identified among the remains at Wineville, history across centuries screams he was TRAFFICKED into black market adoption, never to be seen again… just like Jonah Earl Rief.

So what’s the Hierarchy significance of the Collins name? (watch the following short and concise videos).

Special note is to be taken regarding the reference to ‘Societas Rosicruciana” and MI5/MI6 connections starting at the 3:25 mark above. (Huge relevance to the KIDNAPPING and TRAFFICKING of Jonah Earl Rief) .

As the above 6min video clip ends by teasing a Collins connection to Hitler, the following audio recording is precisely the focus by the late pastor and researcher, Doug Riggs, who was a beacon of help and hope to the satanic ritually abused, trauma-based mind-controlled, and programmed survivors. Listen to the “history” starting at the 3:10 mark.

The REAL Walter Conrad Collins… never seen again… just like the present day case of REAL Jonah Earl Rief!

SULLIVAN

Disclaimer: No irrational sweeping statements or accusations are being made against any person bearing any mentioned surname.

The Sullivan name is not mentioned in the film or the historical account of the KIDNAPPING of Walter Conrad Collins. However, enormous correlations exist from the Northcott ‘Chicken Coop Murders’ to ‘The Sullivan Farm Horrors’ showcasing a sophisticated and vast child TRAFFICKING network in 1834!

It speaks to the powerful elite. It speaks to the thoroughly corrupt judiciary and law(less) enforcement at the highest levels. It speaks to PizzaGate, to PedoGate, and to the Epstein Files. It speaks to secrecy and the KLANdestine CHILD KIDNAPPING AND TRAFFICKING operators of THEY!

Is it not written, “nothing new under the sun?”

“The prices paid for children varies drastically based on their age, physical condition, and intended use. Younger children who could more easily be controlled and conditioned, commanded higher prices. Children with specific physical characteristics or special abilities were sold at premium rates.” (36:15 mark) like JONAH EARL RIEF!

“The investigation also revealed the corruption that had made the network possible. Officials at orphanages, poor houses, and local governments had been bribed to provide children or to ignore their disappearances. Judges had been paid to declare children abandoned or to approve adoptions that were actually sales. Even some law enforcement officials had been involved in covering up evidence and intimidating witnesses. The legal proceedings that followed would drag on for years as prosecutors struggled to bring justice to victims of crimes that had occurred across multiple states and jurisdictions. The complexity of the case combined with the wealth and political connections of many of the defendants made prosecution extremely difficult.” (38:25 mark) like JONAH EARL RIEF!

Hidden from the big screen, is the BIG PICTURE. “Lone serial killers” are found on p33 of the GASLIGHTING playbook of THEY to deflect away from the whole truth as their fixers fix and snippers snip loose ends.

“Ezra Sullivan, who had been captured during the initial raid, was convicted on multiple charges of kidnapping, imprisonment, and murder. He was executed by hanging in Richmond on November 15th, 1836 before a crowd of over 3,000 people. (41:10 mark)

This SICK and TWISTED Sullivan KLAN member was expendable because he exposed the network (thereby a loose end to be snipped). As shown in Eastwood’s film, Changeling, where Gordon Stewart Northcott is convicted and hung by a “righteous” judicial system in 1930, so to was Ezra Sullivan convicted and hung by a “righteous” judicial system a century earlier (1836). BUT, what really happened was that both were judiciously eradicated and labeled as “lone serial killers” by THEY, the controllers of the courts, to effectively pave over any tracks of their expansive child trafficking operation.

The vast Sullivan KLAN (operators for the Hierarchy) continues to this day facilitating a worldwide KIDNAPPING and TRAFFICKING network for THEY serving their god with pedophilia, SRA, TBMC, meshed into every unimaginable and detestable crime of pure evil including the KIDNAPPING and TRAFFICKING of Jonah Earl Rief.

Brian Sullivan of COLORADO is identified by Jonah Earl Rief in the following police report testifying against his molester to Officer, Danielle S. Williams. On that day, November 5, 2012, Jonah was a victim of GOVERNMENT-SPONSORED KIDNAPPING in North Carolina, then TRAFFICKED to California, then TRAFFICKED to NSW, Australia; never to be seen again.

THIS DOCUMENT IRREFUTABLY STANDS ON ITS OWN MERIT to isolate the gaslighting switcheroo pedophile trafficker clowns and the newest Sullivan KLAN Konspirator, aka FAKE JONAH… just like Arthur Hutchens whom was puppeted to pose as FAKE WALTER.

What did Tammy Rief tell her son, Jonah Earl Rief, to do “several times?” That’s the last thing she ever said to him… COMPRENDE?

“He [Jonah Earl Rief] advised that Mr. Brian [Sullivan] was mean and that he put things in his butt … puts him on his bed when he (?)” ~ Officer Danielle S Williams of the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department, Nov 5, 2012

Tip of the iceberg… ALIASES AD NAUSEAM

The FAKE JONAH aristocratic globalist quarterback and noisome cheerleader from San Diego previously pushed a narrative on behalf of pedophile trafficking FAKE father, Brian Sullivan, that Jonah Earl Rief was “found” residing in Carlsbad, CA. Presently, this same vile filth spews a newly concocted version that Argyle, TX is home to Jonah happily living with his pedophile trafficking FAKE father. The very same scum whom Jonah officially testified on multiple occasions as to repeatedly molesting him.

Flower Mound, TX is a stronghold for the Sullivan KLAN which just so happens to be situated adjacent to Argyle, TX and Lantana, TX just north of the DFW Airport. What a Krazy KoinKidenKe?

Carlsbad, check! Los Angeles, check!

COLORADO SPRINGS, check, check, and check!!!

Fort Collins… how fitting. What’s in a surname?

Brian Sullivan of COLORADO is from Colorado Springs. No surprise, whatsoever, here we have a Brian Frances Sullivan in the Epstein files… “$500k into the Vista Fund, address changed, purchased new home, DB [Duetsche Bank] holds the mortgage.” Very interesting…

Also in the Epstein files, we find a brazen Johnny Sullivan KLAN member confounding Epstein?

LONE SERIAL KILLER SCRIPT

Rewind to the JonBenét Ramsey case. Victim of a lone serial killer? Nope, that too, was a “much larger pedophile network operating across COLORADO!” You see, the Sullivan KLAN transact for positions of power and renown, yet are the fall-guy for THEY when things go south. Here is the umpteenth example of the FAKE exemplary life of a “renowned” law man whose allegiance was ALWAYS to THEY.

Was John Wayne Gacy a lone serial killer clown?

Was Jim Jones a serial killer serving the Kool-Aid?

How about the ludicrous Lindsay Clancy trial from Duxbury, MA? You know, the mother who murdered her three children and last month got off on a mistrial. Who was on the bench? Judge William Sullivan.

What a Krazy KoinKidenKe?

FAKE JUDGES

All rise!

FAKE judges of the earth, your black robe of injustice has become the TWISTED noose around your neck.

There we shall leave them hanging for Pt3 of KOUNTERFEITS FOR THE KIDNAPPED… coming very soon…

For your hands are defiled with blood, and your fingers with iniquity; your lips have spoken lies, your tongue hath muttered perverseness. None calleth for justice, nor any pleadeth for truth: they trust in vanity, and speak lies; they conceive mischief, and bring forth iniquity. They hatch cockatrice’ eggs, and weave the spider’s web: he that eateth of their eggs dieth, and that which is crushed breaketh out into a viper. Their webs shall not become garments, neither shall they cover themselves with their works: their works are works of iniquity, and the act of violence is in their hands. Their feet run to evil, and they make haste to shed innocent blood: their thoughts are thoughts of iniquity; wasting and destruction are in their paths. Isaiah 59:3-7 KJV

I have seen with my own eyes the oppression and devastation inflicted by the wicked upon unsuspecting targets of children, and mothers, and fathers, and grandparents.

THEY raise a cup in delight of delusion and swallow down their conniving and inconspicuous craft of corruption to steal, kill, and destroy. For THEY are the Luciferian bloodline hierarchy families who rule the world.

“Silence in the face of evil is itself evil: God will not hold us guiltless. Not to speak is to speak. Not to act is to act.” ~ Dietrich Bonhoeffer FAKE “Fred” continues to stalk, gaslight, and commit libel in the comments of this Substack (and elsewhere) from the shadows of aliases, so I have now banned both “Fred” accounts. Who is FAKE “Fred?” Stick around, subscribe, and share! Share

SERVANTS OF THE MOST HIGH! CRY OUT TO ABBA, “MAY YOUR DOVE DELIVER ALL YOUR PRECIOUS CHILDREN FROM THE BELLY OF HELL ON A WHALE OF A WAVE!!!” MAY JONAH EARL RIEF LEAD THEM OUT OF THE DARKNESS AND MAY THE ‘FAKE JONAH’ LUCIFERIANS FALL INTO THEIR OWN TRAP!

BLOW THE COMMAND CENTER OF THE SATANIC CULT STRONGHOLD IN TEXAS TO SMITHEREENS AND PLEASE O LORD FREE PATRICIA LOCK AND GLENN WESTON FROM THE JAWS OF THE ABOMINABLE CRIME RING SYNDICATE WEB OF BAD ACTORS FACILITATING SYSTEMATIC GOVERNMENT-SPONSORED KIDNAPPING AND TRAFFICKING!

WITH THE POWER OF YOUR BLOOD, WE PRAISE THE KING OF GLORY ON THE HIGHWAY TO HOLINESS FOR EVERY TONGUE WILL CONFESS “ONLY THE LORD COULD HAVE DONE SUCH A WONDEROUS THING!”

THIS WE PRAY IN THE MIGHTY NAME OF JESUS CHRIST OF NAZARETH, YESHUA, SON OF MAN, LAMB OF GOD, HOLY ONE, DELIVERER, TRUTH!

Wield the Sword for the King of Glory ~ Hallelujah & BLESSINGS! Peter

“Seventy weeks [70x7] are determined upon thy people and upon thy holy city, to finish the transgression, and to make an end of sins, and to make reconciliation for iniquity, and to bring in everlasting righteousness, and to seal up the vision and prophecy, and to anoint the most Holy.” Daniel 9:24 KJV “Then came Peter to him, and said, ‘Lord, how oft shall my brother sin against me, and I forgive him? till seven times?’ Jesus saith unto him, “I say not unto thee, Until seven times: but, Until seventy times seven.” Matthew 18:21-22 KJV “Mark the perfect man, and behold the upright: for the end of that man is peace.” Psalm 37:37 KJV

The voice of the righteous matters. DO NOT HOLD YOUR PEACE! If you are tracking along, we are deeply embedded in two government-sponsored kidnapping and trafficking cases of Patricia Lock (Seguin, TX) and Glenn Weston (Marion, TX… next town over). PLEASE HELP US EXPOSE CAREFOR while contemplating why the mother and spiritual father of Jonah Earl Rief are standing in the gap for a 76yo Texas rancher widow and 29yo young man both oppressed by an evil crime ring syndicate web of bad actors.

https://www.givesendgo.com/where-is-jonah-rief