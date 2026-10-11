Peter70x7

Peter70x7

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Fred
Oct 13

These days there’s DNA testing. ..

Currently, you’re locked into an unfalsifiable belief system where contrary evidence must become further proof of conspiracy, leading to increasingly ludicrous assertions.

Occam’s Razor, meanwhile, indicates that actual Jonah = fake conspiracy.

So where you’re at is: argument weak, shout louder.

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