THIS GOES SO DIABOLICALLY DEEP!!!

DISCERNMENT ALERT!

THEY always tell us.

Clint Eastwood’s 2008 crime drama, Changeling, is Hollywood’s ‘true story’ version of the 1928 Wineville Chicken Coop Murders.

Strikingly, it showcases the SICK AND TWISTED playbook of THEY who stole 4yo Jonah Earl Rief in 2012.

THEY slither in the shadows, alias upon alias.

THEY operate an international crime ring syndicate web of bad actors and world servers.

THEY are the Luciferian BLOODLINE Hierarchy families who rule this world.

As reported, Operation “FAKE JONAH” Smear Campaign is an active treacherous ROYAL pain in the ILLUMA-DONKEY under the aegis of grotesque GASLIGHTING and INTIMIDATION.

“Move along, nothing to see here,” THEY hiss in reference to the KIDNAPPING and TRAFFICKING of Jonah Earl Rief.

SETTING THE STAGE

“The Changeling” may be seen on Amazon Prime

A child is KIDNAPPED. Then the mother gets KIDNAPPED to silence her from looking for her KIDNAPPED child.

Angelina Jolie played the protagonist as the mother, Christine Collins, whose 9yo son, Walter Collins, was kidnapped in Los Angeles, CA. Five months later, a corrupt government whips open their playbook to p666 and imposes a KOUNTERFEIT FOR THE KIDNAPPED… commence “Operation ‘FAKE WALTER’ Smear Campaign.”

FAKE WALTER enters stage left and cons the press/public by lovingly recognizing his bewildered mother before the cameras as a SICK AND TWISTED charade whereas Christine Collins is not his mother. If she pushes him away, the optics and subsequent narrative corners her as an unfit and crazy mother. So she bides her time to assess the nonsense.

Christine Collins caves to the press(ure) to take this photo with FAKE WALTER, later revealed to be 12yo Arthur Hutchens.

When fierce determination to expose the truth cannot be subdued, KIDNAP the truthteller-mother and inflict terrorizing life-threatening ultimatums to coerce written consent and certify lies, thereby obtaining the forfeiture of rights as the one thing THEY could not steal.

After Jonah was TRAFFICKED out of California to NSW, Australia, Tammy was KIDNAPPED by a FAKE U.S. MARSHALL as documented here. Alabama’s Krazy KoinKidenKes Keep on Komin’ as shown here .

The doctor of a psychiatric ward, in collusion with the corrupt LAPD, went to obscene measures to force Christine Collins to sign an admission that she was wrong and that FAKE WALTER was her real son.

THEY tried mightily to force Tammy Rief to sign away her parental rights to her son, Jonah Earl Rief, by using this horrific coercion tactic. After blowing the whistle in 2013 by opening a federal case in D.C. calling out THEY , an international crime ring syndicate web of bad actors, she was KIDNAPPED TWICE and “hidden” in the system, the last time at Santee Women’s Detention Center outside of San Diego, CA under the false identity of Nancy Clark (unbeknownst at the time to media and case advocates).

Christine and Tammy, akin to all good mothers, expressed to their respective criminal captors what THEY could do with their sordid solicitations… “BLANK OFF AND THE HORSE YOU RODE IN ON!”

Tammy Rief was ambushed by false arrest without warrant, or any paperwork whatsoever, at gunpoint in a hair salon by dirty cop, Josh York Sr., committing a FEDERAL CRIME by impersonating US Marshal, Chuck Robert Reynolds of Huntsville, Alabama.

What Hollywood Told Us

Amidst “Operation ‘FAKE WALTER’ Smear Campaign” and the KIDNAPPING of the whistleblower-mother, Christine Collins, a serial child-killer is caught with corroborating eye-witness testimony that the killer had KIDNAPPED the REAL WALTER COLLINS.

Gordon Stewart Northcott is depicted as a young deranged psychopath who forces his minor nephew, Sanford Wesley Clark, to assist with kidnapping, killing, and burying children at his ranch… hence, the Wineville Chicken Coop Murders. (true story… somewhat)

Strapped to the psychiatric ward’s satanic electroshock table (eh hum, heavily used in trauma-based mind-control programming), Christine Collins is rescued out of her MEDICAL KIDNAPPING just in the nick of time from the hands of torture-thirsty nurse-bitch-witches; solely because a GOOD MAN DID SOMETHING… NOT NOTHING DAMMIT!!!

Tammy Rief’s 18 months in two gulags and secret court proceedings came to an abrupt disruptive end on the overwhelming evidence among public pressure and legal advocates that her son was internationally trafficked through the San Diego, California courts.

Superficially, the film leads undiscerning useful idiots to a lone wolf-lone gunman-lone serial killer narrative where in a packed out courtroom a righteous judicial system, pro-bono high-profile attorney, to boot, convicts and hangs the serial murderer while a couple bad apples are cast out from LA’s law enforcement finest. Baloney had a first name!… and that takes us to the true untouched story about THEY who KIDNAPPED and TRAFFICKED Walter Collins!

What Hollywood Didn’t Touch

The SICK AND TWISTED androgynous tranny connection of the Hierarchy Pedophilia, sodomy, sacrifice, and adoptions paramount to the Hierarchy The crime ring syndicate web of bad actors and world servers taking orders from THEY who program and operate the trauma-based mind-controlled “lone” serial-killer ASSET within the Hierarchy The bloodline lineages and the names of THEY in the Hierarchy Walter Collins was likely TRAFFICKED into the Hierarchy

Since the REAL story deeply involves accomplice Sarah Louisa Northcott, publicized mother of Gordon Stewart Northcott, why was she omitted from the film?

BECAUSE SARAH IS A DUDE!!!

In REAL life, DUDE SARAH let the cat out of the bag during sentencing about Gordon’s parents and cult family-wide sexual abuse (pedophilia, sodomy, sacrifice, adoption are all here). And oops, there it is, a nobility inference to THEY!

The magnitude and pervasiveness of the worldwide androgynous tranny ABOMINATION, once fully realized, will make unbelieving and defiled mens’ hearts fail…

“The woman shall not wear that which pertaineth unto a man, neither shall a man put on a woman’s garment: for all that do so are abomination unto the Lord thy God.” Deuteronomy 22:5 KJV

Androgynous and Rebellious Spirit of Baphomet

The Jonah Earl Rief case involves literally a legion of trannies including the pedophile traffickers themselves, a judge, a lawyer, a public servant, and who can deny the politicians and heads of state? THEY require pedophilia to commit sodomy as a means to shatter (then control) a child victim’s mind to serve their god, Lucifer. (aka Satanic Ritual Abuse or SRA!) There is one very special sweetheart that I MUST name every chance I get. It is the psychopath tranny who impersonated Tammy Rief and escorted her son, Jonah Earl Rief, out of the US to NSW, Australia. HIS name, full of aliases, is Denise (Dennis) Lynn Nolan Glaser Wallick.

SICK AND TWISTED reply to ‘Where is Jonah Earl Rief?’

Since men can’t have babies (yep, it’s true), who could be their children? BLOODLINE ADOPTION is an overarching contrivance of THEY.

Additionally, blasphemous BREEDING PROGRAMS, as found in the Epstein files, or thoroughly documented by Jesuit programmer and Hierarchy breeding survivor, Svali, are inconceivable to the throngs of enabling useful idiots who STILL say, ‘that could never happen.’

MUSICAL CHAIRS OF CHILD ADOPTION

DUDE SARAH Louisa Northcott blurted out that Gordon was not her son, but instead claimed to be his grandmother (gaslighting ad nauseum for the Hierarchy). DUDE SARAH also conveyed that Louisa Winifred Clark, is the daughter of Gordon’s father BUT ALSO Gordon’s mother.

In other words, it corroborates DUDE SARAH’s incest statement where Cyrus George Northcott is the father of Louisa Winifred (Northcott) Clark who raped HIS DAUGHTER, Louisa, resulting in the birth of Gordon Stewart Northcott.

Gordon Stewart Northcott https://www.wikitree.com/wiki/Northcott-403

Since DUDE SARAH can’t birth a baby, who is Louisa’s mother? Sanford Clark is not Gordon’s nephew, but half-brother. Is this starting to sink in? Honestly, it seems more and more plausible this entire Northcott clan are all mind-controlled dudes.

THEY administrate musical chairs of child adoption in the Hierarchy.

According to DUDE SARAH, Cyrus Northcott is a pedophile, fathered Gordon via incest rape, subjected him to SRA, admitted that Gordon liked to dress up like a girl later to become violent, yet Cyrus knew nothing about what went on at a ranch he owned where his 19yo Gordon lived.

Jessie Winifred Clark Ruiz is on record as half-sister to Gordon, but looks like a dude and the Baphomet spirit of androgyny.

In sifting through one “true story” account after another, it is mind-boggling there are zippo observations of the blatant tranny-cult connection.

With knowledge, Pandora’s Box would have flown wide open per DUDE SARAH’s “illegitimate son of an English nobleman” revelation. Yet, nada.

With what we now know today, deductive reasoning puts forth a very reasonable assertion THEY cut an unraveling loose thread from their TRAFFICKING NETWORK.

Given the paralleling patterns of practice across centuries, how apropos the real story of Walter Collins would involve English nobility in Southern California, given the BLOODLINE connections to the Southern California KIDNAPPING and TRAFFICKING of Jonah Earl Rief.

Discernment alert! Once fitted with the right lens to see the GASLIGHTING and controlling CLOWNS, you’ll gaspingly appreciate John Carpenter’s infamous 1988 horror flick, ‘THEY LIVE!”

WHAT’S IN A SURNAME?

Disclaimer: No irrational sweeping statements or accusations are being made against any person bearing any mentioned surname.

Nonetheless, it must be understood Hierarchy surnames are truly important indicators when analyzing bloodline lineages, especially nobility. Conversely, common names and aliases serve to confuse and give cover.

STEWART

First, its worth mentioning the middle name of Gordon Stewart Northcott. Stewart is synonymous with Stuart which goes back a millennium with deep Merovingian nobility roots to Scotland, England, and Ireland. As such, it’s mere presence in conjunction with DUDE SARAH’s nobility claim raises an eyebrow.

COLLINS

The boy, Walter Conrad Collins, was reported to be fathered by Walter Joseph Anson… yet another outlier suggesting closer inspection given Anson’s surname change to Collins… which is not just any common name. Quite the contrary.

There is ALOT to unpack here… which is why you will not want to miss Pt2 of “KOUNTERFEITS FOR THE KIDNAPPED” where we delve deeper into the darkness as to why it is quite plausible THEY KIDNAPPED and TRAFFICKED Walter Conrad Collins based on BLOODLINES which is precisely why THEY KIDNAPPED and TRAFFICKED Jonah Earl Rief.

While you got the Rothchilds running international banking systems, and the Rockefellers building global education platforms, the Collins family was operating as the internal enforcers [world servers] keeping the elite Hierarchy loyal, obedient, and spiritually locked in. They are the ritual administrators like the high priests inside the secret temples of the system. ~ The Network Life

SERVANTS OF THE MOST HIGH! CRY OUT TO ABBA, “MAY YOUR DOVE DELIVER ALL YOUR PRECIOUS CHILDREN FROM THE BELLY OF HELL ON A WHALE OF A WAVE!!!” MAY JONAH EARL RIEF LEAD THEM OUT OF THE DARKNESS AND MAY THE ‘FAKE JONAH’ LUCIFERIANS FALL INTO THEIR OWN TRAP!

BLOW THE COMMAND CENTER OF THE SATANIC CULT STRONGHOLD IN TEXAS TO SMITHEREENS AND PLEASE O LORD FREE PATRICIA LOCK AND GLENN WESTON FROM THE JAWS OF THE ABOMINABLE CRIME RING SYNDICATE WEB OF BAD ACTORS FACILITATING SYSTEMATIC GOVERNMENT-SPONSORED KIDNAPPING AND TRAFFICKING!

WITH THE POWER OF YOUR BLOOD, WE PRAISE THE KING OF GLORY ON THE HIGHWAY TO HOLINESS FOR EVERY TONGUE WILL CONFESS “ONLY THE LORD COULD HAVE DONE SUCH A WONDEROUS THING!”

THIS WE PRAY IN THE MIGHTY NAME OF JESUS CHRIST OF NAZARETH, YESHUA, SON OF MAN, LAMB OF GOD, HOLY ONE, DELIVERER, TRUTH!

Wield the Sword for the King of Glory ~ Hallelujah & BLESSINGS! Peter

“Seventy weeks [70x7] are determined upon thy people and upon thy holy city, to finish the transgression, and to make an end of sins, and to make reconciliation for iniquity, and to bring in everlasting righteousness, and to seal up the vision and prophecy, and to anoint the most Holy.” Daniel 9:24 KJV “Then came Peter to him, and said, ‘Lord, how oft shall my brother sin against me, and I forgive him? till seven times?’ Jesus saith unto him, “I say not unto thee, Until seven times: but, Until seventy times seven.” Matthew 18:21-22 KJV “Mark the perfect man, and behold the upright: for the end of that man is peace.” Psalm 37:37 KJV

Check out the comments in recent posts… SINGLE SUBSCRIBER ALIASES ENGAGED IN LIBEL IMMEDIATELY AFTER EACH POSTING… Ala Carvey, “Hmmmm, Could it be Satan?” Share

The voice of the righteous matters. DO NOT HOLD YOUR PEACE! If you are tracking along, we are deeply embedded in two government-sponsored kidnapping and trafficking cases of Patricia Lock (Seguin, TX) and Glenn Weston (Marion, TX… next town over). PLEASE HELP US EXPOSE CAREFOR while contemplating why the mother and spiritual father of Jonah Earl Rief are standing in the gap for a 76yo Texas rancher widow and 29yo young man both oppressed by an evil crime ring syndicate web of bad actors.

https://www.givesendgo.com/where-is-jonah-rief