Peter70x7

Peter70x7

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Roberts's avatar
John Roberts
Dec 16

Every single institution, including many churches, have been infiltrated by evil and the children are paying the highest price.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Peter70x7
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter70x7 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture