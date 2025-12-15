Easier to Find Bigfoot than an Honest Judge
Satanic Ritual Abuse Running Rampant in Oklahoma Government Facilities
Why invest precious time trying to come up with the right sequence of words to activate men to be men? They see it or they choose not to see it.
Waterboarding = near-death drowning
Molestation = sodomy
Drowning + Sodomy = Satanic Ritual Abuse for Trauma-Based Mind Control
SRA is running rampant in the dark red state of Oklahoma perpetuated by government officials and the black robe brotherhood judiciary. As it is positively, absolutely, without a shadow of doubt happening in Oklahoma government facilities, it is happening wherever it is you call home.
Once again to the cackling high priestess witch, “Kamala, Where is Jonah Rief?”
More importantly, Jonah is turning 18 on December 18th, 2025 and your voice needs to be heard, “Where is Jonah Rief?” as a “Let’s Go Brandon” for all the missing children. PLEASE give it a big shout? CONSIDER IT!
Wield the Sword for the King of Glory ~ Hallelujah & BLESSINGS! Peter
“A period of seventy sets of seven has been decreed for your people and your holy city to finish their rebellion, to put an end to their sin, to atone for their guilt, to bring in everlasting righteousness, to confirm the prophetic vision, and to anoint the Most Holy Place.” Daniel 9:24 NLT
“Then came Peter to him, and said, ‘Lord, how oft shall my brother sin against me, and I forgive him? till seven times?’ Jesus saith unto him, “I say not unto thee, Until seven times: but, Until seventy times seven.” Matthew 18:21-22 KJV
“Mark the perfect man, and behold the upright: for the end of that man is peace.” Psalm 37:37 KJV
Every single institution, including many churches, have been infiltrated by evil and the children are paying the highest price.