https://www.facebook.com/SafeKidsInternational

There’s WAY more where this came from! To the trafficking pedophile stalkers, keep digging your own ditch you demon wolves dealing by aliases galore. THEY are wise to recruiting useful idiots who transgress unto pedophile protectors via deception and intimidation; under the insanely false pretense that Jonah was never trafficked to Australia. Utter absurdity, yet there THEY gather to oppress and crucify the innocent! EXPOSURE under the noonday sun is coming very soon… shall we say, BLOODY well then, MARK thy word SLITHERLAND!

WHAT DOES ‘FAKE JONAH’ MEAN?

The trafficker pedophiles have recently concocted an elaborate, but terribly flawed, scheme purporting Jonah was never internationally trafficked. This post containing two solid surviving articles from 2014 are irrefutable and just the tip of the iceberg. (Naturally, lame-stream media has long since been scrubbed). The trafficker pedophile’s premise is that Jonah was never trafficked and is living with his father, Brian Sullivan of COLORADO, in Texas. Brian Sullivan of COLORADO failed to be proven Jonah’s father in Alabama court proceedings. In fact, Alabama court issued a protection order for Tammy and Jonah Earl Rief, BOTH ALABAMA RESIDENTS, against Brian Sullivan of COLORADO who was later found in contempt of court TWICE as a no-show for a paternity trial (see here). Because the trafficker pedophile Brian Sullivan of COLORADO had no choice but to slither back into his hole, paternity was undecided in the only state (ALABAMA) which had jurisdiction over the paternity of Jonah Earl Rief, until the D.C. State Department took Jurisdiction over the entire case in early 2013. Alabama recorded Tammy Rief as the only CUSTODIAL parent, as well as the Feds in 2013! Tammy Rief was never married to anyone, especially to trafficking pedophile Brian Sullivan of COLORADO, until marrying Peter Hogan in 2025! (COMPRENDE?!) BREAKING EVERY LAW IMAGINABLE, a CALIFORNIA court fabricated a FAKE DIVORCE between Tammy Rief of ALABAMA and Brian Sullivan of COLORADO. (BUT IN CALIFORNIA IN A DIVORCE COURT UNBEKNOWST TO TAMMY RIEF AT THE TIME??? COMPRENDE!?!?) Brian Sullivan of COLORADO fraudulently attempted to shyster through illegitimate DNA swab samples in a fake CALIFORIA DIVORCE COURT SECRETLY which was promptly obliterated by team members of the late, Nobel Prize winning, DNA expert, Kary Mullis of La Jolla, CA. BLOOD DNA analysis by a federally authorized organization has never been conducted in the rightful Jurisdiction of Alabama nor D.C., and such remains the required proof, despite the traffickers coordinated and outlandish deep fakes on discrediting and smearing the truth upon gullible, undiscerning, and complacent useful idiots. And BTW, Jonah was stolen because of his blood… his BLOODLINES… and that is the over-arching exposé mission of WORLDWIDE INVESTIGATION. Tammy Rief is the only parent on Jonah Earl Rief’s ORIGINAL birth certificate! (COMPRENDE?!) Tammy Rief is on record and documented by CALIFORNIA and the US STATE DEPT as not having ANY civil or criminal history EVER!… PROVING EVERYTHING DONE TO HER AND JONAH IN CALIFORNIA WAS FRADULENT AND DONE IN SECRET!!! Why are the trafficking pedophiles trying so hard NOW to thwart traction on WORLDWIDE INVESTIGATION? Why do THEY perform SODOMY on little boys and girls? Aren’t we at that time where it is believed that this is going on?… on a massive scale!!! As now Jonah’s true spiritual father, I beg you to focus and I beg you to shout into the comments, shout into the church, shout into the face of the idolatrous, shout into the face of trafficker pedophiles!!! REMEMBER THE SCREWDRIVER! (COMPRENDE?!)

“He advised that Mr. Brian was mean and that he put things in his butt … puts him on his bed when he (?)” ~ Officer Danielle S Williams of the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department, Nov 5, 2012

WE ARE UNDER ATTACK! WE NEED HELP NOW!!!

I am so deeply disgusted and disturbed by one betrayal after another from so-called Christians who are now nothing short of trafficker and pedophile protectors. Woe, to the whores. Woe, to the fools. WOE, TO THE WOLVES!!!

YET WE ARE DOING THE REAL WORK! Buying us a cup of coffee would be great, but better yet, how about we all drive the point home… MAKE IT A PHILIPS SCREWDRIVER!

SERVANTS OF THE MOST HIGH! CRY OUT TO ABBA, “MAY YOUR DOVE DELIVER ALL YOUR PRECIOUS CHILDREN FROM THE BELLY OF HELL ON A WHALE OF A WAVE!!!” MAY JONAH EARL RIEF LEAD THEM OUT OF THE DARKNESS AND MAY THE ‘FAKE JONAH’ LUCIFERIANS FALL INTO THEIR OWN TRAP!

BLOW THE COMMAND CENTER OF THE SATANIC CULT STRONGHOLD IN TEXAS TO SMITHEREENS AND PLEASE O LORD FREE PATRICIA LOCK AND GLENN WESTON FROM THE JAWS OF THE ABOMINABLE CRIME RING SYNDICATE WEB OF BAD ACTORS FACILITATING SYSTEMATIC GOVERNMENT-SPONSORED KIDNAPPING AND TRAFFICKING!

WITH THE POWER OF YOUR BLOOD, WE PRAISE THE KING OF GLORY ON THE HIGHWAY TO HOLINESS FOR EVERY TONGUE WILL CONFESS “ONLY THE LORD COULD HAVE DONE SUCH A WONDEROUS THING!”

THIS WE PRAY IN THE MIGHTY NAME OF JESUS CHRIST OF NAZARETH, YESHUA, SON OF MAN, LAMB OF GOD, HOLY ONE, DELIVERER, TRUTH!

Wield the Sword for the King of Glory ~ Hallelujah & BLESSINGS! Peter

“Seventy weeks [70x7] are determined upon thy people and upon thy holy city, to finish the transgression, and to make an end of sins, and to make reconciliation for iniquity, and to bring in everlasting righteousness, and to seal up the vision and prophecy, and to anoint the most Holy.” Daniel 9:24 KJV “Then came Peter to him, and said, ‘Lord, how oft shall my brother sin against me, and I forgive him? till seven times?’ Jesus saith unto him, “I say not unto thee, Until seven times: but, Until seventy times seven.” Matthew 18:21-22 KJV “Mark the perfect man, and behold the upright: for the end of that man is peace.” Psalm 37:37 KJV

Leave a comment

The voice of the righteous matters. DO NOT HOLD YOUR PEACE! If you are tracking along, we are deeply embedded in two government-sponsored kidnapping and trafficking cases of Patricia Lock (Seguin, TX) and Glenn Weston (Marion, TX… next town over). PLEASE SUPPORT THEM NOW while contemplating why the mother and spiritual father of Jonah Earl Rief are standing in the gap for a 76yo Texas rancher widow and 29yo young man both oppressed by an evil crime ring syndicate web of bad actors. Could it be due to the direct and horrific experience with the Luciferian beast system?

COMPRENDE?!