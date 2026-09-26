Peter70x7

Peter70x7

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Fred
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Peter,

To make a screwdriver the emblem of Tammy’s narrative, you need to produce evidence.

A screwdriver isn’t it.

At Tammy’s trial, two defense witnesses testified about Jonah’s alleged statement: Penny Nagel and Marnie Cheney Gavit.

Penny testified that in 2011 Jonah complained about pain in his butt. Tammy and Penny noticed redness around his anus. Penny said Jonah pointed to his buttocks and said “Poppa Pete” had hurt him and had put a screwdriver in his butt.

Marnie testified that she was with Tammy and Penny when Jonah said someone had put “something” up his butt — not specifically a screwdriver. So her testimony does not corroborate the screwdriver allegation.

The subsequent CPS investigation found no evidence of sexual abuse and deemed the allegations unfounded.

The judgment does not say that Jonah testified that a screwdriver was used to prepare him for sodomy or Satanic Ritual Abuse. Those are Tammy’s additions.

To believe Tammy’s assertions, one increasingly has to believe that everyone except Tammy is lying.

Yet Tammy has indisputably lied herself, in particular making despicable allegations about her own family members. So have you, apparently. Why, then, should any of her assertions be accepted without evidence?

If you have any material evidence for Tammy’s story, produce it.

You call other people “useful idiots.” I believe you are the useful idiot here. When you understand what has happened, you will have to reappraise where you stand. I pray that God gives you strength and wisdom for that.

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