O “burnt stone!” Yes, you, who once was duped by the rulers of the darkness of this world, and humble enough to confess it.

Consider it. Seriously, consider it!

What a gem! What a blessing! Hallelujah!!! Praise the Lord!!!

Have you ever heard such a thing inside the four walls?

“For though I preach the gospel, I have nothing to glory of: for necessity is laid upon me; yea, woe is unto me, if I preach not the gospel!” 1 Corinthians 9:16 KJV

Paul taught it and David Carrico, in his obedience to Christ Jesus, is teaching it!!!

As children of the Most High God, we stand upright with both feet on the battlefield in the AUTHORITY given unto us ordering the angels from the LORD of Heaven’s Armies to lift brother David and sister Donna above all enemy attacks and obstacles with provision and refuge in the mighty and powerful name of the Holy One, Yeshua, Jesus Christ of Nazareth!

“For he shall give his angels charge over thee, to keep thee in all thy ways. They shall bear thee up in their hands, lest thou dash thy foot against a stone.” Psalm 91:11-12 KJV

Consider Nadab and Abihu under the allure of a strange fire. They just might be your sons… or you might be them espousing a Golden Age? Consider it!

Endure, thy “burnt stones,” endure, refine, perfect!

Wield the Sword for the King of Glory ~ Hallelujah & BLESSINGS! Peter

“A period of seventy sets of seven has been decreed for your people and your holy city to finish their rebellion, to put an end to their sin, to atone for their guilt, to bring in everlasting righteousness, to confirm the prophetic vision, and to anoint the Most Holy Place.” Daniel 9:24 NLT “Then came Peter to him, and said, ‘Lord, how oft shall my brother sin against me, and I forgive him? till seven times?’ Jesus saith unto him, “I say not unto thee, Until seven times: but, Until seventy times seven.” Matthew 18:21-22 KJV “Mark the perfect man, and behold the upright: for the end of that man is peace.” Psalm 37:37 KJV

