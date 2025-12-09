Think carefully.

“Consider” why the specific date of December 18th appears three times across just 11 verses in the 2nd chapter of Haggai.

10 In the four and twentieth day of the ninth month [December 18, 520 BC], in the second year of Darius, came the word of the Lord by Haggai the prophet, saying, 11 Thus saith the Lord of hosts; Ask now the priests concerning the law, saying, 12 If one bear holy flesh in the skirt of his garment, and with his skirt do touch bread, or pottage, or wine, or oil, or any meat, shall it be holy? And the priests answered and said, No. 13 Then said Haggai, If one that is unclean by a dead body touch any of these, shall it be unclean? And the priests answered and said, It shall be unclean. 14 Then answered Haggai, and said, So is this people, and so is this nation before me, saith the Lord; and so is every work of their hands; and that which they offer there is unclean. 15 And now, I pray you, consider from this day and upward, from before a stone was laid upon a stone in the temple of the Lord: 16 Since those days were, when one came to an heap of twenty measures, there were but ten: when one came to the pressfat for to draw out fifty vessels out of the press, there were but twenty. 17 I smote you with blasting and with mildew and with hail in all the labours of your hands; yet ye turned not to me, saith the Lord. 18 Consider now from this day and upward, from the four and twentieth day of the ninth month [December 18th], even from the day that the foundation of the Lord’s temple was laid, consider it. 19 Is the seed yet in the barn? yea, as yet the vine, and the fig tree, and the pomegranate, and the olive tree, hath not brought forth: from this day will I bless you. 20 And again the word of the Lord came unto Haggai in the four and twentieth day of the month [December 18th], saying, 21 Speak to Zerubbabel, governor of Judah, saying, I will shake the heavens and the earth; 22 And I will overthrow the throne of kingdoms, and I will destroy the strength of the kingdoms of the heathen; and I will overthrow the chariots, and those that ride in them; and the horses and their riders shall come down, every one by the sword of his brother. 23 In that day, saith the Lord of hosts, will I take thee, O Zerubbabel, my servant, the son of Shealtiel, saith the Lord, and will make thee as a signet: for I have chosen thee, saith the Lord of hosts.

There is something concealed here which is absolutely glorious. Foolishness to the wise. Behold the blessing of revelation despite the blinding depths of depravity.

Consider verse 18 begins and ends with “consider” … the “foundation!”

Consider Psalm 18 begins and ends with “deliver,” seven-fold throughout, by the “Rock” … “for evermore.” Foundation.

Consider Jonah Earl Rief turns 18 on December 18, 2025. The prophet Haggai gave this word in the year 520 BC. Hmmm. To add even more intrigue, Earl and Cherie Rief, Jonah’s maternal grandparents will be married 60 years on December 18, 2025. On this very day of publication, December 9, Earl Rief turns 81.

Whoa! What is going on here? It is something. But let me whoa you more!

Unstoppable authenticity. Within the mystery the mountain is moving with the crescendo and crest of the wave.

HOW JONAH RIEF GOT HIS NAME…

(do not read on without watching the short video above)

And Jesus, when he was baptized, went up straightway out of the water: and, lo, the heavens were opened unto him, and he saw the Spirit of God descending like a dove, and lighting upon him: And lo a voice from heaven, saying, This is my beloved Son, in whom I am well pleased. Matthew 3:16-17 KJV

Consider the name Jonah means “dove” and, of course, the dove represents the Holy Ghost, Holy Spirit, the Spirit of God.

Then Jonah prayed unto the Lord his God out of the fish’s belly, And said, I cried by reason of mine affliction unto the Lord, and he heard me; out of the belly of hell cried I, and thou heardest my voice. For thou hadst cast me into the deep, in the midst of the seas; and the floods compassed me about: all thy billows and thy waves passed over me. Then I said, I am cast out of thy sight; yet I will look again toward thy holy temple. The waters compassed me about, even to the soul: the depth closed me round about, the weeds were wrapped about my head. I went down to the bottoms of the mountains; the earth with her bars was about me for ever: yet hast thou brought up my life from corruption, O Lord my God. When my soul fainted within me I remembered the Lord: and my prayer came in unto thee, into thine holy temple. They that observe lying vanities forsake their own mercy. But I will sacrifice unto thee with the voice of thanksgiving; I will pay that that I have vowed. Salvation is of the Lord. And the Lord spake unto the fish, and it vomited out Jonah upon the dry land. Jonah 2 KJV

Jonah Rief testified to the satanic ritual abuse of sodomy and was stolen three times before the age of 5 orchestrated by a judicial network aka Black Robe Brotherhood. Jonah is yet to be delivered from the “belly of hell.”

Who believes in the Lord’s faithful promises of armor and protection?

Who believes? “You shall have a son, and his name shall be called Jonah!”

Then certain of the scribes and of the Pharisees answered, saying, Master, we would see a sign from thee. But he answered and said unto them, An evil and adulterous generation seeketh after a sign; and there shall no sign be given to it, but the sign of the prophet Jonas: For as Jonas was three days and three nights in the whale’s belly; so shall the Son of man be three days and three nights in the heart of the earth. The men of Nineveh shall rise in judgment with this generation, and shall condemn it: because they repented at the preaching of Jonas; and, behold, a greater than Jonas is here. Matthew 12:38-41 KJV

Foolishness to the wise. FASCINATE us with a sign. ENTERTAIN us in “denial.”

Men of Nineveh, ARISE from the sofa.

Men of Nineveh, TURN AWAY from the soma.

How many children must go red, COME OUT of your coma?

The Pharisees also with the Sadducees came, and tempting desired him that he would shew them a sign from heaven. He answered and said unto them, When it is evening, ye say, It will be fair weather: for the sky is red. And in the morning, It will be foul weather to day: for the sky is red and lowering. O ye hypocrites, ye can discern the face of the sky; but can ye not discern the signs of the times? A wicked and adulterous generation seeketh after a sign; and there shall no sign be given unto it, but the sign of the prophet Jonas. Matthew 16:1-4 KJV

Oh, indeed, the hypocrites! Now, we’re getting somewhere, right? They will never listen. They have made their choice. They will never turn from their evil ways. May the fury of the LORD consume them, tyrannical pedophile blasphemous satanists!

That was Jonah. God forbid, that was me 30 minutes ago. What about you?

Soon to fulfill an 800 year old prophecy of the Resurrection given by Jonah, consider what Jesus was teaching to those who truly listen to His voice?

“Doest thou well to be angry?” Go read it for yourself which ends with the utmost prolific cliffhanger…

And should not I spare Nineveh, that great city, wherein are more than sixscore thousand persons that cannot discern between their right hand and their left hand… Jonah 4:11 KJV

Upon the Rock I stand, up close and personal, here I am, yours truly, Peter.

Son of a gun if this wasn’t exactly 18 months ago. A battle ‘seen’ upon thy face having been thrown from my war horse behind enemy lines … rendezvous at the Rock! “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” He is sooo good!

“Hallelujah! HALLELUJAH!!!”

He saith unto them, But whom say ye that I am? And Simon Peter answered and said, Thou art the Christ, the Son of the living God. And Jesus answered and said unto him, Blessed art thou, Simon Barjona: for flesh and blood hath not revealed it unto thee, but my Father which is in heaven. And I say also unto thee, That thou art Peter, and upon this rock I will build my church; and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it. And I will give unto thee the keys of the kingdom of heaven: and whatsoever thou shalt bind on earth shall be bound in heaven: and whatsoever thou shalt loose on earth shall be loosed in heaven. Matthew 16:15-19 KJV

MY GOD! MY GOD! BAR-JONA?!?! ALL GLORY TO THE MOST HIGH GOD!

How much longer O LORD before men discern the times?

How much longer O LORD before men discern the lies?

How much longer O LORD before men discern their idolatry piled high?

How much longer O LORD before men trust and lay down their lives?

How much longer O LORD before men pray and ask, “Where is Jonah Rief?”

PRAY FOR JONAH ON HIS BIRTHDAY

Consider the fact that Jonah is RIGHT NOW in the “belly of hell.”

Consider the outcry “Where is Jonah Rief?” as a unified message to the ‘elite’ to speak for the millions of missing children. Think “Let’s Go Brandon!”

Consider the fact that you have breath in your lungs to shake the gates of hell.

Consider being fearless and relentless, perhaps 18 times!!! Consider it!!!

FATHER!!! MAY THE DOVE DELIVER YOUR CHILDREN ON A WHALE OF A WAVE!

FREE THE CAPTIVES WE PRAY IN THE MIGHTY NAME OF JESUS CHRIST, YESHUA, SON OF MAN, LAMB OF GOD, HOLY ONE, DELIVERER!

Wield the Sword for the King of Glory ~ Hallelujah & BLESSINGS! Peter

“A period of seventy sets of seven has been decreed for your people and your holy city to finish their rebellion, to put an end to their sin, to atone for their guilt, to bring in everlasting righteousness, to confirm the prophetic vision, and to anoint the Most Holy Place.” Daniel 9:24 NLT “Then came Peter to him, and said, ‘Lord, how oft shall my brother sin against me, and I forgive him? till seven times?’ Jesus saith unto him, “I say not unto thee, Until seven times: but, Until seventy times seven.” Matthew 18:21-22 KJV “Mark the perfect man, and behold the upright: for the end of that man is peace.” Psalm 37:37 KJV

Search out the matter. It’s all about the blood, and to THEY, the Golden Age.