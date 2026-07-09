BEHOLD the detestable sophistication and spiritual wickedness called Government-Sponsored Kidnapping and Trafficking. Although the commodity of children is of high predominance, this evil web of THEY discriminates not in order to profit and proliferate.

Caught in this web is a 75yo widow and a 29yo young man.

AND THEN THERE WERE TWO! Enter 29yo Glenn Weston being held against his will for the last five years by CareFor. Glenn is currently in Marion, TX … literally the next town over from where Patricia Lock is being held against her will in Seguin, TX. THEY BOTH ARE IN IMMINENT DANGER!!!

Citizen Veteran Journalists of Bexar County… published 7/3/2026

https://www.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=122136711615050037&id=CVJBexarCounty

FREE GLENN WESTON



San Antonio has spent years worshipping at the altar of Graham Weston:



Billionaire co-founder of Rackspace, downtown developer, civic visionary, philanthropist, and the man local officials treat like he has some divine right to shape the future of this city with other people’s money.



Rackspace got public subsidies.



Community Labs got public money.



Weston Urban gets public deference.



The Missions stadium district gets public financing.



The Soap Factory residents get displaced.



And now we have to talk about the darkest Weston story yet: his son, Glenn Weston.



Glenn Weston is Graham Weston’s adult son.



He is living under a Comal County guardianship.



He says he has asked for a lawyer 22 different times.



He says he has been forcibly injected.



He says he is forced to take medication that makes him sick.



He says he wants to live on his own and have his own life.



He describes his situation with one word: captivity.



That is not internet gossip or some vague family rumor. That is a real court case. The public docket shows the case is Guardianship of Glenn Weston, an Incapacitated Person, Case No. 2021GD0030, filed in Comal County Court at Law No. 2 on November 2, 2021.



The applicant listed on the docket is Graham Weston. The ward is Glenn Weston. The guardian listed on the docket is CareFor, a private guardianship company. Judge Charles A. Stephens II is the judge tied to the guardian appointment and years of later court activity.



So understand what we are looking at: a billionaire father initiated a guardianship over his adult son, a private company took control, a county court has allowed the arrangement to continue for years, and now Glenn Weston is on camera saying he is a prisoner.



The docket is ugly all by itself. It shows annual reports on Glenn, annual accounts, physician certificates, attorney-fee orders, guardian-fee orders, applications to expend funds, a sale of personal property, appeals, show-cause hearings, a temporary restraining order, a temporary injunction, more filings, more reports, and more court control. This is not a temporary safety arrangement.



This is a machine, and Glenn is inside it.



A recent video report from Dolfecino Consulting says CareFor has charged around $40,000 per month to be in charge of Glenn while he lives on a rural ranch property in Marion, Texas — not in some luxury medical facility, not surrounded by full-time live-in care, but on a ranch.



The video says he has been forced to take medications that made him feel like his skin was on fire, with headaches, disorientation, sickness, and pain.



It says Judge Stephens repeatedly said no to Glenn having his own lawyer, someone to advocate for Glenn and Glenn alone.



That is the center of this whole story. Not Graham’s reputation. Not Weston Urban’s skyline. Not the donor-class mythology. Glenn Weston says he wants out, and the public court record shows the system has kept him in.



Now zoom out, because Graham Weston is not just some private citizen with a messy family case. Graham Weston is one of the most powerful private actors in the San Antonio region, and his orbit has benefited from public money and public power for decades. Rackspace was sold as a civic miracle, a homegrown tech success story and symbol of San Antonio’s future.



Public officials helped build that mythology, public incentives helped finance it, and then Rackspace left its long-subsidized Windcrest headquarters years early, leaving Windcrest with the wreckage of a promise. That is the Weston model: public money builds the dream, private power keeps the upside, and the public absorbs the collapse.



Then came Community Labs. During COVID, Bexar County public dollars flowed to a Weston-connected testing operation while competing private testing efforts were politically and publicly discredited.



Our prior reporting laid out the Weston-Wolff-Bugg-Wells ecosystem: public health money, campaign fundraising, philanthropic money, media narratives, and county contracts moving through the same small civic room.

That is the Weston model again: wrap private power in civic virtue, call it innovation, call it public health, call it saving lives, and then move public money through the network.



Now look at the downtown Missions stadium. A shiny new ballpark. A “self-sustaining” deal. A “public-private partnership.” A development district. A promise that it pays for itself. And behind the curtain, a $160 million stadium package where the team owners put in a fraction while public financing, tax capture, public entities, public land strategies, and future development revenue carry the real weight.



Then Bexar County came back with another $10 million loan to Designated Bidders, the Missions ownership group. Graham Weston is a core investor in that group, and Weston Urban is tied to the development around the stadium. This is not capitalism. This is socialism for billionaires.



When ordinary people need help, government says there is no money. When Graham Weston’s orbit needs help, government discovers bonds, loans, tax increment financing, public authorities, land deals, emergency funding, grants, media protection, and “economic development.”



The rest of us get public comment.



They get the deal sheet.



Standing in the way of that stadium dream were the Soap Factory Apartments, one of the last affordable places to live downtown. Hundreds of working-class people lived there. Low rents. Real residents. Real lives. A community.



Weston Urban bought the property, the stadium district moves forward, the apartments get demolished, residents get relocation crumbs, the land becomes more valuable, the tax base rises, the bonds get paid, the developers win, and the public is told this is progress.



That is the moral center of the stadium story. Poor people are being pushed out so rich people can build a publicly subsidized playground and call it revitalization.



And now, after everything we already knew about the stadium, the subsidies, the Soap Factory, Rackspace, Community Labs, and the Weston-Wolff machine, we see Graham Weston’s own son on video describing his life as captivity.



This is the same story in its rawest form: power gets protected, money gets protected, the machine gets protected, and the human being gets crushed.



Glenn’s mother, Elizabeth Weston, has her own brutal history with this machine. In the divorce record, Elizabeth accused Graham of years of sexual, physical, emotional, and psychological abuse.



The filings described injuries, text messages, affairs, domination, humiliation, and a marriage that reads less like a private dispute and more like a warning siren.



She fought a man with overwhelming money, went through attorney after attorney, ended up representing herself, was barred from testifying, had her evidence struck, and watched a directed verdict issued against her.



She was silenced. Graham walked away with his fortune. And now local government is helping build his stadium district.



Then there is Glenn.



The investigative video says Glenn started speaking out because he was trying to defend his mother.



It says Graham was accused in court filings of trying to institutionalize his own son against his will. It says Glenn was turned into the “mental case” whose voice could be dismissed.



That is the question now. Was Glenn Weston protected, or was Glenn Weston neutralized? Was this guardianship about care, or was it about control? Was CareFor brought in because Glenn needed help, or because Glenn became inconvenient inside a billionaire family war?



San Antonio needs to stop pretending Graham Weston is just a philanthropist with a skyline. The public record is much darker than that. The stadium story was already rotten. The Soap Factory story was already rotten. The subsidy story was already rotten.



Now Glenn Weston has shown us the human cost of the same machine.



He wants his life back.



Give him a lawyer. Give him an independent doctor. Open the records. Explain the money. End the captivity.



FREE GLENN WESTON.