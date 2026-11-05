Today marks 14 years to the day of when Jonah Earl Rief was stolen.

Join the WORLDWIDE INVESTIGATION into THEY, the Luciferian bloodline hierarchy families who rule the world. Veronica Swift of Lifting the Wool published the following insightful article, ‘Bloodlines of the Rief family,’ on October 1, 2022.



This INDEPENDENT research is TELLING to the secrecy and dynamics of the Hierarchy, hence WHY TAMMY RIEF WAS TARGETED and WHY HER SON, JONAH EARL RIEF, WAS KIDNAPPED AND TRAFFICKED INTO BLACK MARKET ADOPTION.



Wonder why THEY do what THEY do? Help us bring forward WORLDWIDE INVESTIGATION.

FOR THE LIFE OF THE FLESH IS IN THE BLOOD ~ LEVITICUS 17:11 KJV

https://whereisjonahrief.com/ItsAllAboutTheBlood

CORRECTIONS: 1) Alabama NOT Arkansas, 2) The person farthest to the right in the picture below is Tiffany Rief Bower... NOT Tammy ~ Photo taken at Canyon Grill Restaurant - Rising Fawn, GA (August 2019)

“Charlie’s son” attended Rudolf Steiner’s Theosophical Society Waldorf School and was “knighted” in 2022 at the age of 12… May Day! https://occult-world.com/walpurgisnacht … COMPRENDE!?

Having just flown back to CA from Toulouse, France, the San Diego Justice of the Peace on February 6, 2014 presided over the marriage between the targeted Tiffany Rief to the alias 'Charles Bower' and NOT 'Charles Julian Syndercombe Bower.' That matters… Is this marriage even legal? To the aristocratic groom, ‘Why not a wonderful wedding to show off and honor your beautiful bride?’ Why the very same day did Charles Julian Syndercombe Bower visit and oppress Tammy Rief asking “why haven’t you taken the deal?” (to sign away her rights to her son, Jonah Earl Rief, and give California subject-matter jurisdiction?) At that time, Tammy was illegally and unlawfully held captive against her wills or desires ‘under prosecutorial misconduct’ in Santee Women’s Detention Center. (AND FOR WHAT CRIME?!?! ~ TAMMY’S RECORD HAS NO VALID CHARGES EVER, HENCE NO VALID CONVICTIONS!!! NO VALID WARRANTS OR VALID PAPERWORK WHATSOEVER! COMPRENDE!!! the SCREWDRIVER!!! )

“When it is evening, ye say, It will be fair weather: for the sky is red. And in the morning, It will be foul weather to day: for the sky is red and lowering. O ye hypocrites, ye can discern the face of the sky; but can ye not discern the signs of the times? A wicked and adulterous generation seeketh after a sign; and there shall no sign be given unto it, but the sign of the prophet Jonas. And he left them, and departed. Matthew 16:2-4 KJV

SERVANTS OF THE MOST HIGH! CRY OUT TO ABBA, “MAY YOUR DOVE DELIVER ALL YOUR PRECIOUS CHILDREN FROM THE BELLY OF HELL ON A WHALE OF A WAVE!!!” MAY JONAH EARL RIEF LEAD THEM OUT OF THE DARKNESS AND MAY THE ‘FAKE JONAH’ LUCIFERIANS FALL INTO THEIR OWN TRAP!

BLOW THE COMMAND CENTER OF THE SATANIC CULT STRONGHOLD IN TEXAS TO SMITHEREENS AND PLEASE O LORD FREE PATRICIA LOCK AND GLENN WESTON FROM THE JAWS OF THE ABOMINABLE CRIME RING SYNDICATE WEB OF BAD ACTORS FACILITATING SYSTEMATIC GOVERNMENT-SPONSORED KIDNAPPING AND TRAFFICKING!

WITH THE POWER OF YOUR BLOOD, WE PRAISE THE KING OF GLORY ON THE HIGHWAY TO HOLINESS FOR EVERY TONGUE WILL CONFESS “ONLY THE LORD COULD HAVE DONE SUCH A WONDEROUS THING!”

THIS WE PRAY IN THE MIGHTY NAME OF JESUS CHRIST OF NAZARETH, YESHUA, SON OF MAN, LAMB OF GOD, HOLY ONE, DELIVERER, TRUTH!

Wield the Sword for the King of Glory ~ Hallelujah & BLESSINGS! Peter

“Seventy weeks [70x7] are determined upon thy people and upon thy holy city, to finish the transgression, and to make an end of sins, and to make reconciliation for iniquity, and to bring in everlasting righteousness, and to seal up the vision and prophecy, and to anoint the most Holy.” Daniel 9:24 KJV “Then came Peter to him, and said, ‘Lord, how oft shall my brother sin against me, and I forgive him? till seven times?’ Jesus saith unto him, “I say not unto thee, Until seven times: but, Until seventy times seven.” Matthew 18:21-22 KJV “Mark the perfect man, and behold the upright: for the end of that man is peace.” Psalm 37:37 KJV

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The voice of the righteous matters. DO NOT HOLD YOUR PEACE! If you are tracking along, we are deeply embedded in two government-sponsored kidnapping and trafficking cases of Patricia Lock (Seguin, TX) and Glenn Weston (Marion, TX… next town over). PLEASE HELP US EXPOSE CAREFOR while contemplating why the mother and spiritual father of Jonah Earl Rief are standing in the gap for a 76yo Texas rancher widow and 29yo young man both oppressed by an evil crime ring syndicate web of bad actors.

https://www.givesendgo.com/where-is-jonah-rief

https://whereisjonahrief.com/ItsAllAboutTheBlood